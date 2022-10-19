ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Brosmer's 3 TDs lead New Hampshire past Elon 40-22

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Max Brosmer passed for 220 yards and two touchdowns and added 49 yards on the ground with a score to help New Hampshire beat Elon 40-22 on Saturday. Brosmer's 42-yard rushing touchdown opened the scoring. Dylan Laube had one of three New Hampshire rushing touchdowns, breaking free from 77 yards out midway through the fourth for a 25-point lead. Laube carried 22 times for 147 yards, reaching 100 yards for the third time this season. Barry Kleinpeter had the other TD on the ground.
