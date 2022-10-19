ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Mrs G
3d ago

They’ve taken to texting too. I consider political texts the same as ‘wanna sell your house’ texts. I’d never do business with some random person who texts me when I didn’t initiate it. And quite frankly I’m not voting for you either.

fox10phoenix.com

Antisemitic flyers distributed in Tempe, mayor says

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Mayor Corey Woods is speaking out amid reports of antisemitic flyers being distributed in parts of the city. According to a tweet made by Woods on Oct. 21, the flyers were reportedly left on front yards and doorsteps of homes in an areas southwest of the city's downtown area.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix area residents flock to the 15th annual Paul's Car Wash!

Officials say the man grabbed the girl's shoulder to stop her from walking. The increases happened across all three cities, Phoenix, Tempe, and Mesa, with the most dramatic rise in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

D-backs, Cards owners help fund controversial attack ad against Julie Gunnigle

The Secretary of State's Office says they have received three complaints from voters trying to drop off their early ballots. Democrat Jevin Hodge discusses battle for Arizona's first congressional district.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Social media photos appear to show Arizona legislative candidate in blackface

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Photos circulating on social media appear to show a Republican candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives wearing blackface and brownface. The undated photos were posted on Twitter this week by a user claiming they show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona’s 9th Legislative District. Mendoza did not respond to a phone call or email from Arizona’s Family on Friday seeking comment. The story was first reported by the Copper Courier.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Threats to democracy are the ‘most comprehensive’ in Arizona

Election denial. Ballot initiatives that would make voting more difficult. Extremist groups watching ballot drop boxes. Efforts to derail election certification processes. These are some of the most worrying threats to democracy in Arizona listed in a new report by the Defend Democracy Project.  Among the seven states the project profiled, Arizona was at the […] The post Threats to democracy are the ‘most comprehensive’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New data shows increase in crime on Phoenix light rail system

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New data from Valley Metro shows there’s been a significant spike in crime on the light rail system. It comes a day after Arizona’s Family reported a disturbing attack and robbery on the light rail. Cell phone video captures a hammer-wielding suspect going after a man who had intervened to stop a fight.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

AZFAMILY - Pet Your Dog

If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting

Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter's life.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Signs of bronchiolitis and RSV that Arizona families need to watch for

If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Gov. Ducey sues federal agencies over makeshift barriers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — On Monday, the federal government told Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to remove the shipping containers at the border, a call appreciated by the Cocopah Indian Tribe. On Friday afternoon, Ducey’s lawyers filed a lawsuit against multiple people across three federal agencies. “Arizona is taking...
ARIZONA STATE

