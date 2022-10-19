ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Demi Lovato Brings Out Goo Goo Dolls For Performance Of 'Iris'

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZRCDS_0if0eUbD00
Photo: Getty Images/NBC

Demi Lovato brought out another special guest during her recent HOLY FVCK tour stop in New York City. On Tuesday, October 18th, the singer treated fans at the Beacon Theatre to a surprise appearance from the Goo Goo Dolls.

Throughout the tour, Lovato has regularly combined their hit song "Iris" with one of her newest tracks, "4 EVER 4 ME." For this special performance, the lead singer of the Goo Goo Dolls, John Rzeznik, joined Demi onstage with his guitar to sing the song.

"Thank you to the incredible @ddlovato for inviting me to perform "Iris" live with her tonight at the @beacontheatre," he wrote on Instagram.

Demi took to the comments to send Rzeznik some love. "Thank you again," she wrote. "This was a dream come true."

This isn't the first surprise guest Demi has brought out on the HOLY FVCK tour. In addition to her cover of "Iris," Demi has also been singing Ashlee Simpson's "La La" and combining it with her own song "La La Land."

During her show on September 28th, Simpson actually joined Demi onstage for a high-energy performance of the track. "Please give it up for Ashlee Simpson," Demi said as the crowd went wild. The two rockers ran and jumped around onstage as they passionately sang the beloved song.

Demi Lovato is performing during this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One. Fans can tune in to watch the concert live from New York City on Friday, December 9th via an exclusive livestream on The CW App and CWTV.com, as well as listen across the country on iHeartRadio CHR stations and on the iHeartRadio app. The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 17th at 8pm ET/PT.

Comments / 0

Related
iHeartRadio

Shania Twain Hails Taylor Swift 'Queen Of Midnights' Amid Album Debut

Reactions to Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album swept social media on Friday (October 21) as eager fans finally got to listen to the international superstar’s highly-anticipated project, Midnights — and Shania Twain is no exception. Twain, another global icon known for her powerhouse music and fashion moments,...
Hypebae

UPDATE: Taylor Swift Surprise Drops "3 a.m. Edition" of 10th Studio Album, 'Midnights'

UPDATE (October 21, 2022): Shortly after releasing her 10th studio album Midnights, Taylor Swift has surprise dropped an extended version of the record at 3 a.m. In addition to the original 13 songs, the latest version of the album includes seven additional tracks. Swift explained in an Instagram post, “Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour.” She added, “However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I’m calling them 3am tracks. Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now.”
ETOnline.com

Adam Levine Releases Music Video for His First Spanish-Speaking Song 'Ojalá'

Adam Levine's name has been on fans' lips since his cheating scandal -- and now his voice is going to be back in their ears. On Thursday, the Maroon 5 frontman released his first Spanish-speaking song, "Ojalá," in collaboration with Maluma and The Rudeboyz, along with the music video. The track will mark The Rudeboyz's debut single and comes more than a decade after the two producers, Bryan Lezcano Chaverra and Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño, first met and started making music.
FLORIDA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Will Smith Takes ‘Trips’ With His Ex-Wife, Says Jada Pinkett-Smith

Will Smith‘s first wife, Sheree Zampino, recently joined Jada Pinkett-Smith for an episode of Red Table Talk. The pair reflected on how they’ve managed to foster a healthy relationship even after Zampino and Smith got divorced following three years of marriage from 1992 to 1995. JPS revealed that...
iHeartRadio

Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford Confirm Relationship With Public Kiss

Billie Eilish looks "Happier Than Ever" in newly released photos of her and her rumored boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. After sparking rumors over the weekend with shots of the two holding hands while leaving Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles, the seemingly-confirmed couple sealed their romance with a kiss this week — and it was all caught on camera. TMZ captured Eilish and the Neighbourhood frontman kissing, making out and walking down the street with big smiles on their faces in Studio City on Tuesday (October 18) night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
TEXAS STATE
musictimes.com

Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Music Video Release Schedule: Here's Everything We Know

The Taylor Swift "Midnights" waiting era is upon us already, and just like in "Reputation," we are ready for it!. To put Swifties on the right schedule on what to expect, Tay Tay took it upon herself and had the initiative to put everyone in the loop on what was to come in the coming week.
seventeen.com

Taylor Swift Breaks Down Exactly What to Expect From ‘Midnights’ Release Week

Taylor Swift's album Midnights is out this Friday at 12 A.M., and Swift has a full schedule of events to celebrate. Swift shared a video featuring her itinerary from this Thursday to Friday, October 28. Here are the key events:. Thursday, October 20: Teaser trailer during the third quarter of...
AOL Corp

Billie Eilish Spotted Kissing Jesse Rutherford: See the PDA Pic

Billie Eilish looked happier than ever as she shared a kiss with her rumored new beau, Jesse Rutherford! In a new photo, the 20-year-old “Bad Guy” singer and the lead vocalist of The Neighborhood, got cozy following a date night in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Eilish leans in close to the rocker, who meets her for a kiss on the lips.
LOS ANGELES, CA
talentrecap.com

Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett Release Music Video for ‘Where We Started’

American Idol judge Katy Perry appears in a new music video for her collaboration with Thomas Rhett, “Where We Started.” The song was released earlier this year, and the duo performed it during the Idol Season 20 finale. Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett Release ‘Where We Started’ Video...
Pitchfork

Taylor Swift Parties With Her “Anti-Hero” (Also Taylor Swift) in New Video: Watch

The morning after Midnights, Taylor Swift has released the music video for “Anti-Hero.” In the visual, which you can watch below, Swift contends with all the neuroses and anxieties described in the song, helped along by her anti-hero, also played by Swift. In the middle section, based on a dream Swift describes in the song, a trio of her fictional adult children-in-law (Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Mike Birbiglia, and John Early) argue over her will as she peeks out of a coffin. She directed the video herself.
jambroadcasting.com

Music notes: Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift and Meghan Trainor

Katy Perry will perform a special set at the True Colors Festival in Tokyo next month, but fans don’t have to fly to Japan to see her. The two-hour event will be streamed live for free on YouTube to promote the event’s commitment to accessibility. The concert starts streaming November 19 at 5 a.m. ET and runs until 4 a.m. the following day.
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

182K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy