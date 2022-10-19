Demi Lovato Brings Out Goo Goo Dolls For Performance Of 'Iris'

Photo: Getty Images/NBC

Demi Lovato brought out another special guest during her recent HOLY FVCK tour stop in New York City. On Tuesday, October 18th, the singer treated fans at the Beacon Theatre to a surprise appearance from the Goo Goo Dolls.

Throughout the tour, Lovato has regularly combined their hit song "Iris" with one of her newest tracks, "4 EVER 4 ME." For this special performance, the lead singer of the Goo Goo Dolls, John Rzeznik, joined Demi onstage with his guitar to sing the song.

"Thank you to the incredible @ddlovato for inviting me to perform "Iris" live with her tonight at the @beacontheatre," he wrote on Instagram.

Demi took to the comments to send Rzeznik some love. "Thank you again," she wrote. "This was a dream come true."

This isn't the first surprise guest Demi has brought out on the HOLY FVCK tour. In addition to her cover of "Iris," Demi has also been singing Ashlee Simpson's "La La" and combining it with her own song "La La Land."

During her show on September 28th, Simpson actually joined Demi onstage for a high-energy performance of the track. "Please give it up for Ashlee Simpson," Demi said as the crowd went wild. The two rockers ran and jumped around onstage as they passionately sang the beloved song.

Demi Lovato is performing during this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One. Fans can tune in to watch the concert live from New York City on Friday, December 9th via an exclusive livestream on The CW App and CWTV.com, as well as listen across the country on iHeartRadio CHR stations and on the iHeartRadio app. The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 17th at 8pm ET/PT.