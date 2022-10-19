ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Billy Ray Cyrus Seems To Hint At Engagement In New Pics With Stunning Ring

By Kelly Fisher
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Is Billy Ray Cyrus engaged?

The country music hitmaker seemed to indicate that he and Firerose were engaged when he shared a series of photos on Instagram on Tuesday (October 18). Cyrus and the Australian-born singer-songwriter shared a few selfies with vibrant fall colors in the background, highlighting a stunning ring in the photos and only writing in the caption: “Happy Autumn🧡.” It didn’t take long for Instagram users to comment about the ring, including some comments congratulating the two artists on their apparent engagement.

However, a rep for Cyrus had no comment when asked about the photos by PEOPLE on Tuesday night. The outlet also noted that last month, Firerose shared a series of photos wearing the ring.

Cyrus, 61, and his wife of nearly three decades, Tish Cyrus, 55, split earlier this year. Tish reportedly filed for divorce in a Tennessee court, marking the third time the couple has filed. The couple share five children together — including Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus — spanning in age from 22 to 35. Miley was reportedly no longer on speaking terms with her father amid the divorce.

Firerose, whose exact age is unclear, seemed to confirm her relationship with Cyrus in a birthday tribute to him in August. An unnamed source told PEOPLE last month that the couple “grew close while working on music together. It is what it is. He and Tish were over before he started dating her.”

