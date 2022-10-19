ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, PA

What's up this weekend? October 21-23

By NCPA Staff
What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year.

Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area.

October 21-23

Bradford County

Wyalusing Community Trunk or Treat : Oct. 22, noon to 2 p.m. Trunks and vendors will be set up along Wyalusing's Main Street.

Berrytown Harvest Festival Celebration : Oct. 22, 5 p.m. Trunk or Treat, best costume contest, chili, hot dogs, DJ music, candy, campfire and marshamallow cooking contest. Berrytown Wesleyan Church, 178 Burt Road, Gillett.

Wysox Haunted House : Fridays and Saturdays, doors open at 7 p.m. Route 187, Wysox.

Centre County

Fall Fest at Calvary Harvest Fields : Oct. 23, noon. A community event with free activities for all ages: giant inflatables, family photos, children's activities, bubble soccer, coffee, and more. Food truck vendors will be on site. Calvary Church, 150 Harvest Fields Drive, Boalsburg.

Clinton County

Harvest Festival and Trunk or Treat : Oct. 22, noon to 5 p.m., Porter Township Park. Local craft and food vendors, trunk decorating contest, train barrel ride, selfie photo locations, and live music by Jason Dumm.

Columbia County

Hallo-Fun Weekends at Knoebels : Oct. 20 (6-10 p.m.), 21 (2-10 p.m.), 22 (12-5 p.m.), Knoebels Amusement Resort, Elysburg, Pa. Weiser State Forest/Roaring Creek Trail Fall Drive-Through: Oct. 23 beginning at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Route 42 parking lot gate. Gates will remain open until 2 p.m. Traffic will exit at Route 54 parking lot. Fall-o-ween Fest : Oct. 22, 10-11:30 a.m., Bloomsburg Public Library. Enjoy Fall-o-ween snacks, games, and crafts! This event is fun for the whole family. Costumes are encouraged. Fall Fun at Rohrbach's Farm : Oct. 22 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Corn maze, pumpkin patch, apple slingshot and kids playland will be open. Kids can also enjoy balloon art and face painting. Rohrbach’s Food Stand will be open and serving warm apple dumplings, ice cream, hot apple cider and more!Mifflinville Fall Festival: Oct. 22-23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 45 crafters, vendors, and concessions, as well as live music. E. First Street, Mifflinville. Fall Craft Show : Oct. 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food, fun, and over 75 crafters. Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech School, 5050 Sweppenheiser Drive, Bloomsburg.

Lycoming County

Flashlight Safari at Clyde Peeling's Reptiland : Friday, Oct. 21, Saturday, Oct. 22, 6-9 p.m.

Explore the zoo after dark! Live nocturnal shows, torchlit dinos. Take a peek at the animals' “secret” after-hours activities with a special safari through the Exhibit Gallery with only a flashlight to guide you!

Fall Festival & Trunk-or-Treat in Montoursville: Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. located at 1445 Sycamore Rd, Montoursville PA 17754.

Beautifully Crafted by A. Marie, Color Street Nails, Doterra, Don Marcolo, Grace and Oak Design Co., Handmade with TLC by Annissa, Mary Kay, Minky Amour, Paparazzi Jewelry, Rose Valley Soups, Sauces & Sweets, TumblersTwo food trucks: Taco Bill's Taco Madness, The Mad GrillerKids costume contest: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

2nd Annual Fall Fest, City of Williamsport : Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5 a.m. - 8 p.m. located at Lycoming County Visitor Center on 102 West 4th Street. There will be carnival games/activities, a photo booth, pumpkin patch, trunk or treat, a haunted house, and more!

Lycoming County Fairgrounds Craft Show: Saturday, Oct 22, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Montour County

Trinity Learning Center Fall Festival : Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Handmade crafts, soups, hot dogs, baked goods, kids activities, silent auction, and free popcorn. Trinity United Methodist Church, 84 Lombard Ave., Danville.

Northumberland County

Elysburg Haunted House : Open Fridays and Saturdays, gates open at 6 p.m., hauntings begins at 7. Must be in the parking lot by 11 p.m. when the ticket box closes. Gun Club Road and Route 487.

Snyder County

Susquehanna Valley Mall Craft Show : Oct. 21-23, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Selinsgrove.

Tioga County

Fall Fest, hosted by Parkhurt Memorial Presbyterian Church: Oct. 22, noon to 4 p.m. Free barbecue chicken dinners, pumpkin painting for small children pumkin carving for older kids, and cornhole tournament. 302 W. Main Street, Elkland.

Union County

Harvest Festival : Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lewisburg Farmers Market. A Special Saturday market with live music, chicken BBQ, pumpkin painting, and trick-or-treat with market vendors. Located at 499 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.

Do you know of a fall-themed event we should add? Email news@northcentralpa.com and let us know.

