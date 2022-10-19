ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez Leads Premier League In Four Key Goal-Scoring Areas

By Justin Foster
 3 days ago

A report today from a major British Sports news site reveals that Darwin Nunez is leading the Premier League in four crucial areas that will ultimately lead to lots of goals.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp spent a lofty sum of money this summer to bring Darwin Nunez from Benfica for an initial fee of around £64million, potentially rising to as much as a club-record fee of £85million if he reaches certain achievements with the club.

The Uruguayan International initially hit the ground running after scoring against Manchester City to seal the trophy after coming on in the second half. The following weekend, he netted an equalizer against Fulham in a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage.

Then the unthinkable happened. In an all-game battle with Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen, he lost his composure for a split second and headbutted Anderson. He was immediately shown a red card and was subsequently banned for three games.

Darwin Nunez Sees Red

IMAGO / PA Images

His return was justly metered and he featured mostly as a substitute more than a starter. But injuries now to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota will mean that the 23-year-old will have to get some starts.

Melissa Reddy from SkySports is reporting today that Nunez leads the Premier League in four key goal-creating categories: Shots, Touches In the oppositions Box, Percent touches in oppositions box and Non-penalty expected goals.

The message is clear if he continues on this path the goals will surely come. If Nunez can turn into the goal-scoring machine everyone is expecting he will be at the forefront of Liverpool's resurgence.

Liverpool currently sit in eighth place in the Premier League with 13 points. A win today against West Ham will see them rise to fifth place tied with Manchester United who also play today against Tottenham.

