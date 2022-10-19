A kitten was stranded on a highway in Fort Myers, cops say. Then came another problem

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lafayette Sheriff's Office Finds Grandmother Who Took Juvenile from Florida Family
A Florida grandmother who took her grandchild without permission was located in Lafayette Parish.
A hurricane-hit bar had cash hanging from the walls. Then Florida cops had to step in
Picking through discarded trash set out for pickup may be distasteful, but it’s often not a crime. But venturing onto someone’s property without permission and going through whatever’s there?
Stuck in limbo, families of people missing after Hurricane Ian endure an agonizing wait for news
Hours before Hurricane Ian decimated a small Fort Myers Beach marina, James “Denny” Hurst’s daughter sent him a panicked text. “It’s shifted South,” Shannon Vaughan wrote after seeing the forecast on the news. “Please if you can get off that boat.”. “I am not...
‘Devastating’: Iconic Times Square clock destroyed in Fort Myers during Hurricane Ian
An iconic timepiece in the center of the Fort Myers Times Square is no more. The clock was destroyed during Hurricane Ian, according to NBC affiliate WBBH.
Stranded boats from Fort Myers marina due to Hurricane Ian can't be removed
The City of Fort Myers' process of clearing out the many boats Hurricane Ian scattered across downtown Fort Myers involves insurance negotiations.
Hurricane Ian did a job on this Florida billboard. See ‘new’ car ad it unearthed
Hurricane Ian spread a wide wrath of destruction when it made landfall in Southwest Florida last month.
WINKNEWS.com
What Halloween will look like this year in Southwest Florida after Ian
Halloween in Southwest Florida may not be quite the same this year after Hurricane Ian. The city of Punta Gorda is encouraging people to make new plans for Halloween. A lot of concern about missing traffic signals and stop signs and all the debris piling up can be dangerous for kids.
fox13news.com
Lee County teacher recounts how her family survived Hurricane Ian
A teacher from Cape Coral detailed her family's harrowing story of survival during Hurricane Ian. Despite losing most of her belongings in her home due to storm surge, she says she and other Lee County teachers were eager to return to their classrooms to welcome back and help support students.
Mysuncoast.com
Single mother loses home, family heirloom to North Port flooding
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - In the days following Hurricane Ian’s destructive path, Brittany Creech couldn’t believe her eyes. Her mother and son sent her videos of her neighborhood in North Port that was hardly recognizable. Street after street of homes were underwater as small boats glided through in search of anything worth saving. The Creech household didn’t fare any better, with flood waters welling up inside the building, then receding to leave behind their belongings drenched in filth.
WLBT
Miss. mom still searching for her son who went missing after Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WLBT) - Sixty-one people are confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian, but many more are still unaccounted for. One Mississippi mother is worried, because she doesn’t know where her son is. He has not been seen since before the storm, reports WBBH. He was last seen in...
Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: […] The post Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Click10.com
Caught on Camera: Emergency responders rescue Florida woman stuck in massage chair
NAPLES, Fla. – Emergency responders in Southwest Florida brought in some heavy equipment to help rescue a woman stuck in a massage chair. A crew in Naples had to take apart the chair to free the victim’s leg. They used a grinder to cut through steel rods that hold the rollers in the chair to free a woman’s leg.
northfortmyersneighbor.com
NFM residents hit hard by Ian
Judith Lindsten looked at the huge hole in her roof from what was once her living room, thinking to herself this was not what her home looked like. Lindsten, 76, had recently placed her home on Windmill Village in North Fort Myers for sale, after living there for nearly 15 years, and planned to move back to Illinois to be closer to her family.
FWC Responds To Red Tide In Southwest Florida
The FWC is closely monitoring Southwest Florida, since Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, was detected in multiple samples in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties this week. Red tide is a naturally occurring microscopic alga that has been documented along Florida’s Gulf Coast since the
WINKNEWS.com
Map for Cape Coral debris pickup
The City of Cape Coral has an interactive online map on its website for identifying which debris pickup zone you may live in. Visit the city website to check the map for when you can expect your hurricane debris to be disposed of.
sarasotamagazine.com
Hurricane Ian Was Approaching. My House Was Shaking. I Didn’t Know What to Do.
This story contains a discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, text or call 988 to reach a trained mental health counselor. The service is free, confidential and available 24 hours a day. I have been living in Englewood for a year and half now,...
WINKNEWS.com
Tuesday’s Child, a boat a couple called home, sank after Ian
A Vietnam veteran and his wife are putting the pieces of their lives back together after Hurricane Ian. They lived full-time on a boat docked at the Legacy Harbour Marina in Fort Myers, which Ian destroyed. People who live on their boats no longer have a place to call home.
floridapolitics.com
Students in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian head to new school
'Teachers are told they can stay in a hotel when the nearest option is an hour away.'. Students at Fort Myers Beach Elementary School and Sanibel Elementary School, which remain shut down after getting swamped by Hurricane Ian last month, will now attend San Carlos Park Elementary School in inland Lee County north of Estero.
Men arrested for stealing more than $1,000 from Fort Myers Beach restaurant
Three men have been arrested after they were caught stealing from a Fort Myers Beach restaurant that was damaged by Hurricane Ian.
Lee County tourism comes to 'screeching halt' after Hurricane Ian
Latest tourism numbers from the Lee County Tourism Development Council show 2022 was a record-breaking year for tourism, smashing records set pre-pandemic. All of that momentum is gone.
