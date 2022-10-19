Read full article on original website
Related
NYU's 'Dr. Doom' says New Yorkers who moved to Florida, Texas, says states won't 'survive' climate change
NYU's "Dr. Doom" said New Yorkers who "stupidly" moved to states like Texas or Florida because of the impact climate change will have on the U.S.
KXLY
Remote learning put kids behind; Amazon shutting down fabric.com; Astros take 2-0 ALCS lead | Hot off the Wire podcast
As the harmful effects of extended pandemic school closures become more apparent, some educators and parents have regrets. They’re questioning decisions in cities across the U.S. to remain online long after clear evidence emerged that schools weren’t COVID-19 super-spreaders — and months after life-saving adult vaccines became widely available.
Comments / 0