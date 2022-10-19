ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Zoo: Two-toed sloths expecting a baby next summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden's 10-year-old sloth, Lightning, is expecting a baby soon!. The zoo broke news on the two-toed sloth's pregnancy Thursday after learning Lightning and Moe will be sloth parents next summer. Cincinnati Zoo’s Zoological Manager Julie Grove said the pair of sloths...
