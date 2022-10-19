Read full article on original website
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMary HolmanStockton, CA
Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watchJames PatrickStockton, CA
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott PetersonDr. Mozelle MartinModesto, CA
The Stockton California Police Department Is Asking the Public for Help in the case of a Serial KillerJames PatrickStockton, CA
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
To Kill A Mockingbird
On September 30, 2022, through October 8, 2022, The Gallo Center for the Arts will be. presenting one of the greatest plays ever adapted from the pages of a book. To Kill a. Mockingbird, published in July of 1960, and written by Harper Lee, shook up the world. upon its...
The Murphys 6th Annual Witch Walk: Eat, Drink & Be Wicked!
The Murphys 6th Annual Witch Walk: Eat, Drink & Be Wicked!. Calaveras County is a 90-ish minute drive northeast of Modesto and boasts some spectacular things to do and see, including being the home of the little gold-rush town of Murphys. You’ll notice as you walk around enjoying the sights and sounds that Murphys looks as if “gothic” met “western” to create the Victorianesque town–but honestly, isn’t that what “Victorian” is? The high collars, the lace, the cameo brooches, the finesse and elegance wrapped ever so gently with macabre: because the introduction of the camera brought with it a fascination for photos of the dead and an obsession with taxidermy. As if the aesthetic wasn’t enticing enough for Murphys, “Calaveras” is Spanish for “skulls”. So Murphys California is the perfect location for an annual Witch Walk. And oh, did we mention all the libations at your fingertips?! On Main Street alone there are 25 tasting rooms and a handful more within a radius of 5 miles. Honestly, you shouldn’t be caught dead missing the 6th Annual Murphys Witch Walk.
MAMA Lifetime – Kyle Barker
There are few people in the Modesto area that have been seen and heard singing, playing, introducing, supporting that Kyle Barker. If you have been to a fundraiser, you have seen the Kyle Barker Band. If you have been at a Graffiti festival, or out to dinner or at a night club or bar, you have experienced Kyle Barker. Whether it be a solo gig at the State Theatre on the organ, or backing the amazing Sensations, or any other version of the Kyle Barker band, you have seen his show.
Autumn Colors
October, the month of Autumn leaves, magic in the air, and even “Monster In Me”. Mid-month is my birthday, and I’ve often picked the “Monster in Me” theme participating in the “Art of Hope”-Art Restores Kids, Cricket’s Hope Fundraiser which will be held again in the Del Rio area on October 20. Link for information and bid link for the online auction This is a fun show to participate in, with local artists taking inspiration from work in the kid’s project art. https://givebutter.com/artofhope2022.
GoModesto – Kick Up Your Heels
ModestoView has always been a big supporter of the Haven Center that helps stop and assist in domestic violence and spousal abuse. The Kick up Your heels, event is the kick off to the Walk a Mile event next April. Please join us at The Century in downtown Modesto for...
AllAgesView – Officially Autumn
What´s up, Modesto? It is officially Autumn, and my favorite month is here! Modesto is absolutely gorgeous in these colder months. There’s nothing better than witnessing the leaves transform into beautiful warm colors. With this spooky season coming up, I would like to share with you my favorite Halloween activities to do here in the valley! As you all know, I love going to movie theaters. Our very own State Theater is having an awesome lineup of Halloween movies this month! Starting October 7th, they will be showing a classic. Nightmare on Elm Street. They will also be showing more fun films like Coraline, Hocus Pocus, and Beetlejuice! Check out the state theaters website for my information.
PerformingView – High School Plays are Back!
This will be quite a month! We have great live performances, amazing stage productions and the drama departments are back in gear at our local high schools. We start off with the Gallo Rep performance of To Kill a Mockingbird, with an excellent local cast and the final performance of long time director Jim Johnston. This is a excellently cast performance that will make you realize how fragile the concept of equality and fairness is. Oct 1, 2, 6, 7, 8 Tix at www.galloarts.org.
BigView – The Haunting is Back
It is the haunted time of the year. The nights get longer, the wind gets colder and the air is spookier. I just love this time of the year. The fall flavors, the anticipation of Halloween and Trick or Treats and Trunk and Treats. There is just something about a fall evening that can feel both refreshing and romantic, or haunted with ghosts in the shadows. Oh yeah, and Pumpkin Spice is back in case you didn’t know.
Duarte Poinsettias Celebrates 28 Years Since First Season
Duarte Poinsettias Celebrates 28 Years Since First Season. HUGHSON, CA, October 04 — Almost three decades after Duarte Nursery first experimented with selling poinsettia flowers, the Stanislaus County nursery is preparing to open its doors for the holiday season once again. On November 12, 2022, Duarte Poinsettias will deck the halls of its greenhouse in Hughson with tens of thousands of red, pink, white, and even orange poinsettia flowers. The annual sales event has become a local holiday staple over the last 28 years, but Duarte Nursery was a lot less certain of its success when it started.
Arts and Humanity
Last month I was fortunate enough to attend two 50th Birthday celebrations back to back in one weekend. Both were filled with music and fellowship. It was frenetic, exciting, nostalgic and brought to mind how much we have all been through and how much we rely on one another to live. To really live. I know that I am very fortunate to be able to serve others in my work and in my play.
ZenView – View from Above
Fall is here! Soon we will see the colors of the orchards turn yellow and red again. Definitely a pretty sight from a bird’s perspective. Ok everybody I will admit: Life is just going a bit fast for me at the moment, the weeks zoom by and I try to get all the stuff done on my to-do-list in what seems shrinking time. Luckily I discovered a beautiful new form of relaxation and comfort on the Disney Channel and I love it! Last night I watched “India from Above”. It was wonderful! I could swear even my cat was mesmerized. It is so important to remember how different and magical the world looks somewhere else ! It feels very refreshing and uplifting to see people approach life’s challenges differently. How fun to learn about different customs to celebrate the magnificence of creation. Great to see that even today people use the knowledge of their ancestors who found very smart ways to cooperate with nature and live in harmony with the elements. So good that we have different cultures to be inspired by. I believe we can learn a lot from other peoples’ know how, creative ideas and inventiveness. And they can learn from us.
InterView – Brad Hawn
Brad Hawn, mild mannered engineer and architect by day, community organizer by night. Brad is a truly multi-faceted individual. Over the last few decades, he has been a Modesto City Council member, artist, gallery co-owner, property manager, active leader in his church, candidate for Modesto Mayor, advocate for homeless solutions, past President of Modesto Rotary Club, creator of the Modesto Art & Wine festival in the 2000s and maybe the most important, a leader in helping create the Modesto Neighborhoods Incorporated, a non-profit that is linking together the people in our various neighborhoods to work toward at better Modesto, giving a direct voice to the citizen in each region. Brad and his wife Nancy are truly making a positive mark in our community, truly living the life of community service and making things better all of our families. Brad is a lifelong Modestan, I have worked with Brad on many of these projects and know how committed he is to making a difference and currently he is helping us build the Graffiti USA Museum. During the pandemic, Brad has personally built some of the parklets along J Street. Let’s meet Brad Hawn.
