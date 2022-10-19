Brother Mobile Solutions Addresses Packaging and Manufacturing Trends at PACK EXPO 2022

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022--

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc. (BMS) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation and premier provider of mobile, desktop and industrial printing, labeling and safety signage solutions, will feature innovative thermal label printing solutions at PACK EXPO International at booth #S-4337, October 23-26 in Chicago.

Brother will also be joining Domino, a Brother-owned company, at booth #S-3506 to showcase thermal and industrial printing and labeling solutions that answer needs across the packaging lifecycle. Domino is a leader in coding, marking, and printing technologies. Brother and Domino will highlight solutions like crisp, scannable shipping barcodes, traceability and sustainability coding solutions, and forklift-mounted mobile printers for pick lists.

Brother experts will present on critical warehouse and manufacturing challenges during the show, in conjunction with Domino at booth #S-3506. These presentations will explore an active warehouse mobile printing integration case study and barcode labeling’s influence on the inter/multimodal supply chain. Presentations can be heard throughout the show and during the Drink & Learn events Monday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 25 from 4-6 p.m.

PACK EXPO serves as the largest trade show dedicated to packaging and processing of the year. This year, the conference is expected to bring more than 40,000 professionals from across the industry.

Game changing technology at all points of the packaging lifecycle

Brother Mobile Solutions will showcase the following solutions featured at PACK Expo:

Brother Titan Industrial Printer series: Made with manufacturing in mind, the Titan printer series prints clear, scannable barcodes at high volumes and ultra-fast speeds.

Tough enough to withstand the climate of a warehouse, yet flexible enough to reach all demands. Print 1-inch to 4-inch labels on-the-go and choose to mount or print handheld. High volume, speed, and connectivity : Brother’s labeling and printing solutions are designed to work with you—no matter where you’re at in the warehouse.

: Brother’s labeling and printing solutions are designed to work with you—no matter where you’re at in the warehouse. Collaboration: Integration with existing business application systems such as WMS and barcode software make for an easy set up.

Integration with existing business application systems such as WMS and barcode software make for an easy set up. Support to back your business: High-touch service to ensure that your needs are met.

“When it comes to packaged goods, no matter the industry or step in the process, reliable, efficient label solutions are essential to all packaged goods industries,” said Dave Crist, president of Brother Mobile Solutions. “Brother’s line of mobile and stationary label and document printing solutions answers the needs of today’s landscape with the integrations and accessories to customize to your specific environment.”

For more information about Brother’s complete packaging and manufacturing solutions, visit booth #S-4337 or visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com.

About Brother Mobile Solutions

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation, provides innovative mobile, desktop and industrial printing and labeling solutions to field workforces, mobile enterprises, and commercial industries. Brother International Corporation and its subsidiaries employ over 1,100 people in the Americas. For more information about Brother Mobile Solutions and its products, call (800) 543-6144, or visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com.

About Domino

As the leading business within Domino Printing Sciences plc, Domino is an autonomous division within Brother Industries. Founded in 1978, Domino has established a global reputation for the development and manufacture of coding, marking, printing technologies, aftermarket products and customer service. Today Domino offers a portfolio of end-to-end coding solutions designed to satisfy the compliance and productivity requirements of manufacturers including inkjet, laser, print and apply and thermal transfer overprinting technologies for application of variable and authentication data, bar codes and unique traceability codes onto product and packaging across many industrial sectors including food, beverage, pharmaceutical and industrial. Domino employs 2,600 people worldwide working with more than 120 countries through a global network of 25 subsidiary offices and over 200 distributors. Domino has manufacturing facilities in China, Germany, India, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and United States. For further information, please visit domino-printing.com.

Domino became an autonomous division within Brother Industries Ltd. on June 11, 2015.

