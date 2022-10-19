President Joe Biden was briefly lost for words when asked if First Lady Jill Biden would back him running for president again. The president was asked about his re-election plans during an interview with MSNBC, and while he quickly pointed out he has not officially decided whether he will throw his hat in the ring, it is currently his intention to run again in 2024. However, when the interviewer asked whether Jill is onboard with the bid, Biden sat in a seemingly stunned silence for a few moments.

12 HOURS AGO