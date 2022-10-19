Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Joe Biden goes awkwardly silent when asked if Jill supports him running again in 2024
President Joe Biden was briefly lost for words when asked if First Lady Jill Biden would back him running for president again. The president was asked about his re-election plans during an interview with MSNBC, and while he quickly pointed out he has not officially decided whether he will throw his hat in the ring, it is currently his intention to run again in 2024. However, when the interviewer asked whether Jill is onboard with the bid, Biden sat in a seemingly stunned silence for a few moments.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Biden awkwardly walks offstage after giving speech in Pittsburgh
President Joe Biden appeared lost and did not know where he was supposed to exit the stage after giving his speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. Biden was departing the stage after giving remarks on infrastructure in the Keystone State, notably appearing alongside Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA).
Washington Examiner
White House Report Card: Heading south at worst time for Biden and Democrats
This week’s White House Report Card finds the political fortunes of President Joe Biden and the Democrats controlling the House and Senate sinking just three weeks before the midterm congressional elections. All signs look bad for Biden: Inflation remains high, mortgage rates have doubled, gas prices are headed up,...
Washington Examiner
Democratic hopeful pocketed $205,000 from special interests despite campaign finance claims
Democratic Illinois House nominee Eric Sorensen accepted hundreds of thousands in campaign donations from special interest groups and Democratic leadership PACs despite claiming only people are bankrolling his congressional bid, records show. "You know what?" Sorensen said at a Sunday "Get Out the Vote" event in Rockford, Illinois. "I haven't...
Washington Examiner
Republicans wants answers over Biden's secret Delaware visitor logs
Republicans want answers on the lack of transparency on visitor logs from President Joe Biden's Delaware home. The White House has dodged questions on a report that the Secret Service claims to have no records on who has visited Biden's home, where the president has spent more than 25% of his time since he took office. By comparison, the visitor logs to the White House have been released.
Washington Examiner
Trump fires warning shot at Pompeo and Pence: 'Very disloyal' if Cabinet members run in 2024
Former President Donald Trump claimed on Friday that former Vice President Mike Pence and former Cabinet members would be "very disloyal" if they ran against him for the Republican Party nomination for president in 2024. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki...
Washington Examiner
Democrats will pay for Biden's OPEC debacle
In yet another example of President Joe Biden failing America and leaving the country flat-footed on the world stage, OPEC decided to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day — a move Biden cast as “shortsighted.” He also called it “a disappointment.” But what Biden really means is that with the midterm elections right around the corner, he and the Democrats are in big trouble.
Washington Examiner
Here’s proof Biden knows his student loan bailout is illegal
From the very moment President Joe Biden announced his unilateral “cancellation” of $10,000 per borrower in student loan debt, critics have blasted his plan as unfair , costly , and unconstitutional . In response, the White House has grasped at straws to try to justify it somehow having the authority to usurp Congress’s constitutional powers and spend money without legislation. But the president just tipped his hand — and revealed that he actually does know his plan is unlawful.
Washington Examiner
Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years
Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
Washington Examiner
Maryland school district blocked Republican gubernatorial candidate's website
A Maryland school district had blocked visiting the Republican gubernatorial candidate's website from its computers before fixing access on Thursday. A student of Frederick County Public Schools had been working on a school assignment from home on a district-issued computer when the student discovered the website of Dan Cox, the Republican candidate running against Democrat Wes Moore, could not be accessed on the device. After being alerted to the issue, FCPS began to work on fixing it, according to Fox 45 News.
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Republican Sen. says she will back Democrats; polls tighten across country
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
Washington Examiner
Sorry, Charlie Crist, Democrats are not allowed to talk about bodily autonomy anymore
Florida Republican-turned-independent-turned-Democrat-turned-perennial-candidate Charlie Crist believes that your body is your own. Nobody can tell you what to do with it, he says — unless it’s something he wants to force you to do to your body. The COVID vaccines saved thousands of lives and prevented many more hospitalizations....
Washington Examiner
Almost 40% of voters would support opposite party for cheaper healthcare: Poll
Nearly 40% of voters say they are more likely to vote for a candidate of the opposite party if they make reducing healthcare costs a top priority of their campaign, according to a poll. Healthcare has emerged as a prominent concern among voters nationwide , with 87% of voters saying...
Washington Examiner
Karen Bass sees rival in LA mayor's race inch ahead despite boost from Biden
As Election Day draws closer, a new poll shows Rick Caruso, a billionaire developer and former Republican running for mayor of Los Angeles, locked in a statistical tie with Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA). Caruso leads Bass by 3 percentage points among likely voters in the Southern California News Group poll,...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: New Kathy Hochul ad addresses crime as top Democrats dismiss the issue
Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) released a new ad on Friday targeting the issue of crime as top Democratic leaders dismiss the issue ahead of the midterm elections. "A safe walk home at night, a subway ride free of fear, a safer New York for every child — that's what Kathy Hochul is working for as governor," the ad says.
Washington Examiner
Swing and a miss: New Senate forecast shows three key states slipping away from Democrats
With the midterm homestretch underway, Republicans appear to have momentum on their side in their quest to flip the Senate as three states move in their direction in a key forecast. RealClearPolitics's Senate projection recently moved three battleground Senate races to the GOP: Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada. Meanwhile, FiveThirtyEight has...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: NYC Mayor Eric Adams denies claim Democrats have gotten 'too woke'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams shrugged off claims that the Democratic Party has grown “too woke" — insisting instead the loud voices of a select few often appear to drown out the party's pragmatists. "No, just to the contrary, I believe that the rank-and-file Democrat, we are...
Washington Examiner
Fetterman uses PA county sheriff to spread misinformation about crime in campaign ad
For a political party that was so adamant about the importance of truth when Donald Trump was president, Democrats seem to have no problem spreading misinformation when it comes to advancing their political careers. That's the tactic John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in Pennsylvania's Senate race, used in a recent...
Washington Examiner
Biden warns Oz wants to undo ‘everything we have done’
President Joe Biden warned voters that Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania, would support “undoing everything we have done” if elected to Congress, criticizing the candidate for several of his policy standpoints. During a campaign event on Thursday as Biden was stumping for Democratic...
Washington Examiner
Biden says it would be 'irresponsible' to eliminate debt ceiling, as some Democrats want
President Joe Biden said Friday it would be “irresponsible” to eliminate the federal debt ceiling, which is the maximum amount of money Washington can borrow by issuing bonds. The comment came in response to a reporter’s question after Biden’s remarks on the economy turned into a blistering attack...
