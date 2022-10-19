ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Joe Biden goes awkwardly silent when asked if Jill supports him running again in 2024

President Joe Biden was briefly lost for words when asked if First Lady Jill Biden would back him running for president again. The president was asked about his re-election plans during an interview with MSNBC, and while he quickly pointed out he has not officially decided whether he will throw his hat in the ring, it is currently his intention to run again in 2024. However, when the interviewer asked whether Jill is onboard with the bid, Biden sat in a seemingly stunned silence for a few moments.
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Biden awkwardly walks offstage after giving speech in Pittsburgh

President Joe Biden appeared lost and did not know where he was supposed to exit the stage after giving his speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. Biden was departing the stage after giving remarks on infrastructure in the Keystone State, notably appearing alongside Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA).
PITTSBURGH, PA
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: Heading south at worst time for Biden and Democrats

This week’s White House Report Card finds the political fortunes of President Joe Biden and the Democrats controlling the House and Senate sinking just three weeks before the midterm congressional elections. All signs look bad for Biden: Inflation remains high, mortgage rates have doubled, gas prices are headed up,...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans wants answers over Biden's secret Delaware visitor logs

Republicans want answers on the lack of transparency on visitor logs from President Joe Biden's Delaware home. The White House has dodged questions on a report that the Secret Service claims to have no records on who has visited Biden's home, where the president has spent more than 25% of his time since he took office. By comparison, the visitor logs to the White House have been released.
DELAWARE STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats will pay for Biden's OPEC debacle

In yet another example of President Joe Biden failing America and leaving the country flat-footed on the world stage, OPEC decided to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day — a move Biden cast as “shortsighted.” He also called it “a disappointment.” But what Biden really means is that with the midterm elections right around the corner, he and the Democrats are in big trouble.
Washington Examiner

Here’s proof Biden knows his student loan bailout is illegal

From the very moment President Joe Biden announced his unilateral “cancellation” of $10,000 per borrower in student loan debt, critics have blasted his plan as unfair , costly , and unconstitutional . In response, the White House has grasped at straws to try to justify it somehow having the authority to usurp Congress’s constitutional powers and spend money without legislation. But the president just tipped his hand — and revealed that he actually does know his plan is unlawful.
Washington Examiner

Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years

Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Maryland school district blocked Republican gubernatorial candidate's website

A Maryland school district had blocked visiting the Republican gubernatorial candidate's website from its computers before fixing access on Thursday. A student of Frederick County Public Schools had been working on a school assignment from home on a district-issued computer when the student discovered the website of Dan Cox, the Republican candidate running against Democrat Wes Moore, could not be accessed on the device. After being alerted to the issue, FCPS began to work on fixing it, according to Fox 45 News.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Almost 40% of voters would support opposite party for cheaper healthcare: Poll

Nearly 40% of voters say they are more likely to vote for a candidate of the opposite party if they make reducing healthcare costs a top priority of their campaign, according to a poll. Healthcare has emerged as a prominent concern among voters nationwide , with 87% of voters saying...
Washington Examiner

Biden warns Oz wants to undo ‘everything we have done’

President Joe Biden warned voters that Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania, would support “undoing everything we have done” if elected to Congress, criticizing the candidate for several of his policy standpoints. During a campaign event on Thursday as Biden was stumping for Democratic...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy