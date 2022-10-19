Read full article on original website
Ford Edge Among Top Used Cars That Are No Longer Affordable
Over the past year or so, the Ford Edge has earned considerable praise from Consumer Reports, which named as a superior option to the Honda Passport and Chevy Blazer, one of the best SUVs for less than both $35k and $40k, one of the 10 best SUVs on sale today, among the best mid-sizers in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency, one of the safest and most reliable used three-year-old vehicles on the market, and one of the best SUVs in terms of rear-seat comfort, while the Edge was also the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty in May 2022. However, according to the latest Car Affordability Index from iSeeCars, the Ford Edge isn’t quite as affordable as it used to be.
2024 GMC Sierra EV Debuts As Future Ford F-150 Lightning Rival
General Motors – like Ford – is investing heavily in all-electric vehicles, launching its first EV pickup – the GMC Hummer EV – late last year. It then revealed a more direct Ford F-150 Lightning competitor, the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV, back in January. However, it’s been clear for some time that the Silverado EV would gain an electrified partner in the form of its proverbial twin – the GMC Sierra. Now, the 2024 GMC Sierra EV has been officially revealed as a slightly more upscale Lightning rival.
Ford Patent Filed For EV Cable With Inductor Portion
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an EV cable with an inductor portion, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on March 9th, 2015, published on October 18th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11476044. The Ford Authority Take. As it continues to invest heavily in electrification, Ford...
How Long Have You Been Waiting Since Ordering Your New Ford?
Anyone that’s been paying attention to the automotive market over the past two-plus years is already well aware of the many challenges facing automakers over that time span. What began as a temporary production shutdown during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic quickly turned into the semiconductor chip shortage, and, more recently, a variety of other supply chain issues that have wreaked havoc on the market as a whole. Unfortunately, the world of new vehicle production is a complex one, and these problems can’t be fixed quickly or easily, which is why they’ve endured for so long. Many customers placed orders for a new Ford months or even years ago, yet still haven’t taken delivery. And that had us wondering – how long have our readers been waiting for their new Ford since placing an order?
2022 Ford Maverick Took Six Days To Turn In September
Since its launch, the Ford Maverick has been one of the hottest new vehicles on the planet, with eager customers lining up to order the compact pickup. This doesn’t really come as a surprise given the fact that many people are looking for inexpensive, economical modes of transportation, and the compact pickup segment itself essentially died off years ago, only to be reborn with the launch of the Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. Regardless, as the 2023 model prepares to launch, 2022 Ford Maverick dealer stock continues to turn in record time, according to the automaker’s most recent sales report.
Ford Motor Company Mexico Sales Up 9 Percent In September 2022
Ford Motor Company Mexico sales increased nine percent to 3,334 units in September 2022 compared to September 2021 results. Sales increased at both FoMoCo brands – the namesake Ford brand, as well as the Lincoln luxury arm. Brand & Model Sales. Ford sales increased 8.01 percent to 3,222 units:
Ford Transit Custom Van Spotted On Alabama Highway
The Ford Transit Custom van slots between the compact Transit Connect and the full-size Transit in The Blue Oval’s European lineup. However, this model has never been sold in the U.S., although it has proved to be popular elsewhere in the world, particularly in the UK. An eagle-eyed Ford Authority reader recently spotted a Transit Custom rolling down a highway in Alabama, however, and snapped these photos.
Ford F-150 Incentive Offers 2.9 Percent APR Financing In October 2022
During October 2022, a Ford F-150 incentive offers 2.9 percent APR financing for select 2022 models. Notably, the aforementioned offers are only available in select markets. Ford F-150 incentive offers during October 2022 vary significantly throughout the United States. Here are the most featured offers in four major markets:. New...
Ford Explorer Hybrid Sales Down Sharply Through Q3 2022
Following a redesign for the 2020 model year, the Ford Explorer received a few changes for 2022, but the crossover soldiers on into the 2023 model year completely unchanged, as Ford Authority reported back in August. However, an all-electric version of the Explorer is expected to launch in 2024, followed by a redesigned ICE model in 2026. In the meantime, Ford Explorer Hybrid sales declined sharply in the first three quarters of 2022, according to Kelley Blue Book’s latest Electrified Light Vehicle Sales Report, which also noted that Ford Escape Hybrid sales increased significantly over that same time span.
Ford Electric Motor Research Site Opens At Cologne-Niehl Plant
The Ford Cologne Assembly plant in Germany has undergone some major changes in recent months after the automaker launched a new EV motor research project at the site. That plant is in the midst of transforming into the Cologne Electrification Center for the production of EVs as it aims to help make the city climate neutral by 2035, though the Ford Fiesta will continue to be built there. Now, a new Ford electric motor research site has opened at the nearby Cologne-Niehl engine plant as part of a special project led by the RWTH Aachen University.
Ford Electric Vehicle Sales Jumped 211 Percent During Q3 2022
Ford electric vehicle sales – comprised of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and E-Transit – increased 211 percent to 18,257 units in the United States during the third quarter of 2022. Ford Motor Company - Electric Vehicle Sales - Q3 2022 - USA. ModelQ3 2022 / Q3...
Heavily Modified 2018 Ford F-350 Platinum Up For Auction
Ford Authority has featured several uniquely modified F-Series pickups in the past as they’ve popped up for auction, including a 2020 F-150 prerunner with a host of off-road-ready modifications, and a quirky, six-door 1997 Ford F-350 with a nine-inch lift and an ultra-long cab. Another unique pickup, this time a 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum, is currently up for grabs on Cars & Bids, boasting all sorts of off-road modifications.
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R In Carbonized Gray: Real World Photo Gallery
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R is a force to be reckoned with, debuting in July as a supercharged, borderline overkill addition to the iconic F-150 range. It harnesses the supercharged Ford 5.2L V8 Predator under the hood, and Ford Authority has spotted several real-life examples of the high-performance pickup, including one wearing Iconic Silver, another in Azure Gray and a third in Oxford White. Now, we’ve spotted yet another F-150 Raptor R showing off its Carbonized Gray paint scheme.
Ford Credit Britain Refunding Customers After Reaching Milestone
Ford Credit continues to perform well in recent surveys, earning a first-place finish in J.D. Power’s 2022 Canada Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study and 2022 U.S. End of Lease Satisfaction Study, as well as third in the 2022 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study. FoMoCo’s financing arm is also in the midst of some major changes amid a quickly changing market, as it’s working to open its own online bank that would finance more than just vehicles, though it won’t be reorganizing around the automaker’s upcoming split into Ford Model e and Ford Blue. Now, Ford Credit Britain is actually handing out refunds to customers to celebrate another important milestone.
Next-Generation Ford Edge Interior Spied For The First Time
The 2023 model year marks the final hurrah for the Ford Edge in North America, but the crossover will live on for the Chinese market. A new generation of the Edge is headed for the Asian country, and leaked details revealed its exterior design and overall dimensions. Now, Ford Authority spotted a glimpse of the next-gen Ford Edge undergoing testing, getting a decent glimpse of its dash and confirming one important detail.
Ford Patent Filed For Seatback-Mounted Overhead Airbag
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a seatback-mounted overhead airbag, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on April 19th, 2021, published on October 20th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0332268. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a large number of airbag-related patents over the past...
New S550 Ford Mustang GT Steeda Cat-Back Exhaust Revealed
While the all-new, 2024 Ford Mustang is set to launch in a few months, the S550 isn’t done by a long shot. In fact, a host of new performance parts have been released for the current-gen model in recent months, including a rear adjustable ride height system and MagneRide controller, both from Steeda. Now, that list continues to grow, as Steeda has just revealed its new S550 Ford Mustang GT cat-back exhaust system, too.
2024 Ford Mustang Debuts New 2.3L EcoBoost Engine
The 2024 Ford Mustang ushers in an all-new seventh generation for the iconic pony car, bringing a host of updates to the Mustang line such as Sync 4 and a driver-centric digital cockpit. However, despite earlier assumptions that the next generation of Mustangs would launch with carryover engines, the new Mustang is debuting new versions of the Ford 5.0L Coyote V8 engine and the turbocharged Ford 2.3L I4 EcoBoost engine.
2023 Ford F-350 Platinum Tremor: Real World Photo Gallery
The all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty was revealed late last month touting fresh styling inside and out, a host of new tech features, a brand new powerplant, and various other tweaks that are designed to keep the popular pickup competitive in a heated segment. After spotting numerous 2023 Super Duty prototypes driving around prior to the model’s debut, Ford Authority spies have now spotted a 2023 Ford F-350 Platinum Tremor finished in the new hue dubbed Azure Gray out in the wild, giving us a good look at this particular configuration.
Ford E-Transit Vans Purchased For Fort Knox Fleet
Since its launch, a number of government and commercial fleets have placed orders for the award-winning Ford E-Transit, including Penske Truck Leasing, Frito Lay, DPD, Michigan State University, Sonepar, New York City, the state of North Carolina, and FedEx, to name just a few. To date, the Ford E-Transit has dominated the EV van segment in terms of sales, with most buyers opting for medium and low-roof variants thus far. Now, we can also add the U.S. Army to that list, as the military’s Fort Knox fleet has added its first E-Transit – a cargo van – with more to come in the future.
