Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
CBS 58
'It's a cat on the toilet:' Milwaukee woman named one of Pabst Blue Ribbon's 2022 Art Can contest winners
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Alyssa Borkowski didn't even have her own computer when she submitted her digital artwork to one of the world's most popular beer companies. The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee grad had entered Pabst Blue Ribbon's 10th Edition of their international Art Can contest, thanks to encouragement from her mother.
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (10/22)...Halloween haunts, "Just Between Friends" sale back in town
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--So many pre-Halloween treats happening this weekend. And another JBF sale. This time, parents, you have to head to Waukesha to take advantage of all the sales.
CBS 58
Helping Milwaukee-area cats stay safe goes beyond merely adopting them
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the temperatures have begun to drop in the Milwaukee area, there has been an increasing need to look out for homeless animals. There is a new way some local women are making sure stray cats stay safe this winter. While adopting a new pet into...
CBS 58
Sailing season comes to an end in as boats are lifted from Lake Michigan
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Community Sailing Center is marking the end of its season with Big Boat Day. Volunteers and boat owners are putting their boats away for winter. A 20-ton crane was used to lift large boats from McKinley Marina Friday, Oct. 21. More than 20 sailboats,...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: We're going to Milwaukee's Bay View and Brewers Hill neighborhoods
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're heading to Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Tuesday, Oct. 25 followed by the Brewers Hill neighborhood Thursday, Oct. 27 for our 58 Hometowns tour. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to [email protected], or comment on our posts on Facebook,...
CBS 58
Tips to make this Halloween safe in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Safety is always top of mind when the Halloween season comes around. Ann McKillip of Ebenezer Child Care Centers joined us on Friday, Oct. 21 to discuss some tips to make this Halloween a safe one. More information can be found by visiting Ebenezer Child Care...
CBS 58
Two people rescued after crashing sailboat
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two people were rescued today, on Oct. 22, after officials say their sailboat crashed into some rocks. That call came in around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. North Shore Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Peter Busalacchi says the two people on board the sailboat were clinging to...
CBS 58
Local principal makes good on promise, spends night on roof
GREENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A local elementary school principal made good on his promise to spend a night on the school's roof. Principal Michael Brock pitched a tent on the roof of College Park Elementary School on Friday, Oct. 21. “The previous record for the sign up for the...
CBS 58
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new bilingual health clinic on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning to commemorate a new bilingual health clinic on Milwaukee's south side. The collaboration between 16th Street Community Health Centers and Milwaukee Public Schools, promises to offer both health and behavioral services, and it is the first one of its kind to be located inside a public school in Milwaukee.
CBS 58
Hocus Pocus and Stranger Things among the creative Halloween decorations in the Pleasant Prairie Holiday Lights Tour
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Some homes in Pleasant Prairie are giving it their all decorating this Halloween season. They're competing for the prize of best decorations on the inaugural Halloween Holiday Lights Tour. There are 20 houses that people can check out on the tour-- from spooky to...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Frankie Jupiter and crew are in the Village of Menomonee Falls in Waukesha County on Thursday, Oct. 20 as part of our 58 Hometowns tour!. Before heading out, we spoke with Village President David Glasgow to get a preview of what to...
CBS 58
Meet our Pet of the Week: Ali the puppy!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Pet of the Week on Thursday, Oct. 21 is two-month-old Ali. Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us to introduce this two-year-old boy, currently being housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Not only did Ali make his television debut, but...
CBS 58
Local expert says the cost of raising a child may be surprisingly high
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Those looking to start a family, or even those who may already be expecting, could be in for a rude awakening when it comes to the cost of raising a child. A new study shows that parents will spend more than $310,000 per child from birth...
CBS 58
Darrell Brooks continues presenting his case Friday
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Darrell Brooks, the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, will continue to present his case Friday morning. He was emotional in a 10-minute opening statement to the jury Thursday afternoon. He removed the face mask he has worn throughout the trial and stated, "It's important you see me for who I am, no mask...for who I am."
CBS 58
Milwaukee leaders implement new 'traffic calming measures' in effort to curb reckless driving
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee city leaders are touting concrete additions and other improvements now in place to curb reckless driving. "We want our city to be full of activity, for everyone to feel welcome," said Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic. "However, recently we've seen that on this street in particular, traffic speeds have gone up, people are passing on the right, and there's even times where I alter my path."
CBS 58
10-fold influx of Wisconsin patients traveling to Planned Parenthood of Illinois
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It has been four months since the overturn of Roe v. Wade and because of the 1849 Wisconsin abortion ban, physicians and staff from Planned Parenthood Wisconsin have since had to change everything about what they do. Planned Parenthood of Illinois said they've seen a 10-fold increase of patients from Wisconsin.
CBS 58
Former abortion facility in Milwaukee permanently closes, doctor to open clinic in Illinois
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Clinics that once offered abortion services in Wisconsin are still finding ways to provide care, as clinics in Illinois are seeing more Wisconsin patients. CBS 58 learned Milwaukee's only independent abortion provider has officially shut its doors. Affiliated Medical Services provided abortions to patients in Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Sheriff Earnell Lucas accepts position as VP of security at Fiserv
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas has accepted a new position as vice president of security for Wisconsin at Fiserv. Lucas will take over this new role as of Monday, Oct. 24, according to a press release. “I look forward to the next chapter in a long...
CBS 58
Fatal accident in West Milwaukee early morning Oct. 21
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The West Milwaukee Police say on Friday, Oct. 21 around 12:10 a.m. near 50th and Greenfield, upon responding to a single car accident, they attempted CPR on a 55-year-old Milwaukee man. The man was declared dead at the scene. Police are not looking for...
Comments / 0