Tips to make this Halloween safe in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Safety is always top of mind when the Halloween season comes around. Ann McKillip of Ebenezer Child Care Centers joined us on Friday, Oct. 21 to discuss some tips to make this Halloween a safe one. More information can be found by visiting Ebenezer Child Care...
Two people rescued after crashing sailboat

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two people were rescued today, on Oct. 22, after officials say their sailboat crashed into some rocks. That call came in around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. North Shore Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Peter Busalacchi says the two people on board the sailboat were clinging to...
Local principal makes good on promise, spends night on roof

GREENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A local elementary school principal made good on his promise to spend a night on the school's roof. Principal Michael Brock pitched a tent on the roof of College Park Elementary School on Friday, Oct. 21. “The previous record for the sign up for the...
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new bilingual health clinic on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning to commemorate a new bilingual health clinic on Milwaukee's south side. The collaboration between 16th Street Community Health Centers and Milwaukee Public Schools, promises to offer both health and behavioral services, and it is the first one of its kind to be located inside a public school in Milwaukee.
CBS 58 Hometowns: Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Frankie Jupiter and crew are in the Village of Menomonee Falls in Waukesha County on Thursday, Oct. 20 as part of our 58 Hometowns tour!. Before heading out, we spoke with Village President David Glasgow to get a preview of what to...
Meet our Pet of the Week: Ali the puppy!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Pet of the Week on Thursday, Oct. 21 is two-month-old Ali. Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us to introduce this two-year-old boy, currently being housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Not only did Ali make his television debut, but...
Darrell Brooks continues presenting his case Friday

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Darrell Brooks, the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, will continue to present his case Friday morning. He was emotional in a 10-minute opening statement to the jury Thursday afternoon. He removed the face mask he has worn throughout the trial and stated, "It's important you see me for who I am, no mask...for who I am."
Milwaukee leaders implement new 'traffic calming measures' in effort to curb reckless driving

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee city leaders are touting concrete additions and other improvements now in place to curb reckless driving. "We want our city to be full of activity, for everyone to feel welcome," said Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic. "However, recently we've seen that on this street in particular, traffic speeds have gone up, people are passing on the right, and there's even times where I alter my path."
Fatal accident in West Milwaukee early morning Oct. 21

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The West Milwaukee Police say on Friday, Oct. 21 around 12:10 a.m. near 50th and Greenfield, upon responding to a single car accident, they attempted CPR on a 55-year-old Milwaukee man. The man was declared dead at the scene. Police are not looking for...
