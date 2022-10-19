Read full article on original website
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
What the Media Is Saying about the 5-1 Vikings
We are a third of the way through the NFL regular season, and the Minnesota Vikings have amassed five victories. You had to be ultra-optimistic about this season’s Vikings to have predicted that before the season. The franchise is coming off the back of an eight-win season and has a new rookie head coach. Such a fast start seemed unlikely — though I predicted the Vikings to start 4-2.
The 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey because he can make Jimmy Garoppolo (and Trey Lance) better
The San Francisco 49ers typically have a type when it comes to their running backs. They eschew their highly-drafted young players in favor of more lightly-regarded prospects selected later or, sometimes, not at all. All in all, this philosophy gives head coach Kyle Shanahan an inexpensive platoon of effective running backs.
Ryan Fitzpatrick On Tom Brady: 'He Just Pisses Me Off'
Longtime former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is no fan of Tom Brady. Earlier this year, Fitzpatrick went on the "Pardon My Take" podcast. A clip of that episode in which Fitzpatrick talks about Brady is going viral on social media this week. In the clip, Fitzpatrick explains that he ...
Odell Beckham to Vikings Chatter Heats Up
The Minnesota Vikings are 5-1 through Week 6, and that type of NFC North-leading record evidently draws the attention of a free-agent WR like Odell Beckham. Beckham last played for the Los Angeles Rams, where the LSU alumnus won a Super Bowl and tore his ACL on the same night.
Look: Photo Of Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Going Viral Today
Late Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC. Not long after the trade was...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Explained: Sins the Vikings Must Cleanse during Bye Week
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 145 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the areas for improvement available to the Vikings through six games. Particularly, redzone defense, time of possession, and missed field goals are...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Vikings Have One Tradeable Asset
The NFL’s trade deadline hits on November 1st, two days after the Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The franchise isn’t expected to be a major player near the trade deadline, chiefly because the Vikings rank dead last in the NFL per available cap space. They have no money.
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
Odell Beckham Jr. Is Down to Two Teams and One is the Bills?
The Buffalo Bills are on a bye week, which means that the players get a well-deserved week off to spend time with family and friends. The bye week also allows players to rest more and heal any nagging injuries. As for the coaches and front office, there is no such...
How Are the Vikings Still Overlooked?
Everywhere you turn, the Minnesota Vikings start seems to be discredited. Headed into the bye week, Kevin O’Connell’s team is 5-1 leading the NFC North. They’ve beaten each of their divisional foes once and came up with a strong road win last week in Miami. Still, no one seems to think it’s real.
The Vikings Naughty Things at the Bye Week
This is Episode 145 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the areas for improvement available to the Vikings through six games. Particularly, redzone defense, time of possession, and missed field goals are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to...
Patriots Have Reportedly Made Decision On Starting Quarterback
New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has looked sharp since making his NFL debut a few weeks back. He's 2-0 as a starter and gotten the team back to .500 since taking over for Mac Jones. But with Jones on the mend, will head coach Bill Belichick keep Zappe...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State drops pulsating game trailer ahead of 'White Out' game vs. Minnesota
Penn State is set to host Minnesota on Saturday, with the contest slated as the program’s annual “White Out” game at Beaver Stadium. After winning their first 5 games, the Nittany Lions found themselves ranked No. 10 but were then blown out by Michigan in Ann Arbor. They’ll look to get back in the win column in a cross-division matchup against a Golden Gophers team it hasn’t played since 2019, a 31-26 loss in Minneapolis. It’s the Gophers’ first visit to Happy Valley since 2016.
Another Extremely Uncomfortable Russell Wilson Subway Commercial Has Come to Light
Russell Wilson is at it again.
Purple Rumor Mill: Odell Beckham, Kyle Rudolph, Help from CLE
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the October 22nd edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
5 Vikings who will see more time after the bye week
The Minnesota Vikings will be using the bye week to learn more about themself as they have a new coaching staff that is still figuring out how to prepare this team for success. One of the things that they will be looking at is giving players more playing time, specifically...
