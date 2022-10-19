ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the Media Is Saying about the 5-1 Vikings

We are a third of the way through the NFL regular season, and the Minnesota Vikings have amassed five victories. You had to be ultra-optimistic about this season’s Vikings to have predicted that before the season. The franchise is coming off the back of an eight-win season and has a new rookie head coach. Such a fast start seemed unlikely — though I predicted the Vikings to start 4-2.
VikingsTerritory

Odell Beckham to Vikings Chatter Heats Up

The Minnesota Vikings are 5-1 through Week 6, and that type of NFC North-leading record evidently draws the attention of a free-agent WR like Odell Beckham. Beckham last played for the Los Angeles Rams, where the LSU alumnus won a Super Bowl and tore his ACL on the same night.
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Sins the Vikings Must Cleanse during Bye Week

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 145 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the areas for improvement available to the Vikings through six games. Particularly, redzone defense, time of possession, and missed field goals are...
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Have One Tradeable Asset

The NFL’s trade deadline hits on November 1st, two days after the Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The franchise isn’t expected to be a major player near the trade deadline, chiefly because the Vikings rank dead last in the NFL per available cap space. They have no money.
VikingsTerritory

How Are the Vikings Still Overlooked?

Everywhere you turn, the Minnesota Vikings start seems to be discredited. Headed into the bye week, Kevin O’Connell’s team is 5-1 leading the NFC North. They’ve beaten each of their divisional foes once and came up with a strong road win last week in Miami. Still, no one seems to think it’s real.
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Naughty Things at the Bye Week

This is Episode 145 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the areas for improvement available to the Vikings through six games. Particularly, redzone defense, time of possession, and missed field goals are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to...
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

