Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Look: Photo Of Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Going Viral Today
Late Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC. Not long after the trade was...
Tom Brady Is Blaming The Buccaneers Problems On 1 Thing
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady suffered a stunning loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 that dropped them to .500 on the year. The Bucs have now lost three of their last four games. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Brady wouldn't go into too many specifics as...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Decision News
Earlier this week, Chris Simms made headlines when he suggested that Tom Brady would be more likely to walk away mid-season than Aaron Rodgers. “Normally I’d feel like it’s Rodgers that would be that guy. But because of this year and some of the off-the-field stuff that’s hitting home and personal stuff with Brady, this is the one year I feel maybe it might be Brady,” said Simms.
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Russell Wilson News
Russell Wilson's tenure in Denver hasn't gotten off to the best start and now the quarterback is dealing with a few different injuries. Earlier this season, Wilson was diagnosed with a partially torn lat. Unfortunately, that's the least of his worries heading into Week 7 of the NFL season. The...
CeeDee Lamb Has Warning For The NFL About Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott will be back in the starting lineup for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday after missing the last five games. Prescott's injured thumb has healed up enough for him to get his job back, and now it's time for him to hit the ground running. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is confident he'll do that.
Former NFL Player Rips Ben Roethlisberger For What He Said
Former longtime NFL wide receiver James Jones was taken aback by Ben Roethlisberger's recent comments about Tom Brady. On a recent episode of "Footbahlin" podcast, Roethlisberger said Brady "didn't look like he wanted to be out there" during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. This...
Saints Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday
The New Orleans Saints cut veteran wide receiver Keith Kirkwood ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. In conjunction with this move, the Saints elevated wide receiver Kevin White to the active roster, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. Kirkwood signed with the Saints' practice...
Broncos Announce Quarterback Decision After Russell Wilson News
The Denver Broncos don't exactly have a ton of options at quarterback in the absence of quarterback Russell Wilson, who will miss tomorrow's game against the Jets with an injury. Nevertheless, the Broncos had to make an official announcement sooner or later. On Saturday, the Broncos confirmed that Brett Rypien...
All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28
Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
Ravens Announce Promising Update On Star Tight End Mark Andrews
Despite some injury fears earlier in the week, it appears that key members of the Baltimore Ravens offense are on the mend. Tight end Mark Andrews certainly is. According to ESPN Ravens insider Jamison Hensley, Andrews returned to practice on Friday. He had missed the first two practices of the week with a knee injury.
Jerry Jones Asked If He's Considering Any Trades For Cowboys
Despite losing Dak Prescott for multiple games early in the season, the Dallas Cowboys are firmly in the mix to contend for a playoff spot. With the trade deadline less than two weeks away, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed whether or not the team will add some reinforcements. "Absolutely nothing...
Patriots Have Reportedly Made Decision On Starting Quarterback
New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has looked sharp since making his NFL debut a few weeks back. He's 2-0 as a starter and gotten the team back to .500 since taking over for Mac Jones. But with Jones on the mend, will head coach Bill Belichick keep Zappe...
Tom Brady Announces Decision On The 2022 Season
Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms was asked earlier this week if he thought Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady was more likely to walk away mid-season. Both the Bucs and the Packers are struggling this year, and both Brady and Rodgers have flirted with retirement in recent years. Surprisingly, Simms went...
Jay Wright Has Reportedly Made Decision On Next Job
Jay Wright shocked the basketball world in April when he announced that he's retiring as the head coach at Villanova. Fast forward to mid-October, and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post has provided an update on Wright's career. Wright, a two-time national champion, will be in studio for CBS...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Darren Waller News
In Week 5, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller suffered a hamstring injury. It appears that injury will keep him off the field this Sunday against the Houston Texans. For the second straight practice, Waller was listed as a non-participant. He even said that he's "likely out" for Week 7.
NFL World Reacts To Andy Dalton's Performance Tonight
Over the past few weeks, Thursday Night Football games have left plenty to be desired among NFL fans. Tonight's contest between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals promised to bring something different and it has delivered - in a very interesting way. Saints quarterback Andy Dalton started the night...
Commanders Announce Unfortunate Decision On Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders are officially going to be without Carson Wentz for several weeks. Wentz suffered a broken ring finger on his throwing hand in a win over the Chicago Bears on Oct. 13 and had surgery to repair the injury earlier this week. On Saturday, the Commanders placed the...
Jets Wide Receiver Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
The New York Jets are doing quite well for themselves this season, jumping out to a 4-2 record. However, some trouble could be on the way. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, wide receiver Elijah Moore has asked for a trade. Moore, a second-round pick from the 2021 draft, is...
Cowboys Announce Starting Quarterback For Sunday's Game
It's official: Dak Prescott will be the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. After missing the past five games with a broken thumb, Prescott announced that he would be the team's starter against the Detroit Lions. The star quarterback told reporters that he'll be on the field this weekend.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
635K+
Followers
80K+
Post
361M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0