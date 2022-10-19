WSFS Bank Teams Up With Sharing Excess & Sunday Breakfast Mission to Fight Food Insecurity Across Region

Read full article on original website
southjerseyobserver.com
WSFS CARES Foundation Provides Grants to Six Community Organizations in Delaware, Pennsylvania & New Jersey
The WSFS CARES Foundation, the charitable giving arm of WSFS Bank (Nasdaq: WSFS) recently announced that it has provided grants to six community organizations across its footprint as part of its continuing series of philanthropic activities by WSFS and the Foundation. The grants, approved in the third quarter by the...
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
More NJ families may cancel Thanksgiving to save money
Faced with rising food prices and tight budgets, more families are planning to scale back Thanksgiving dinner or cancel plans entirely. Inflation has hit many New Jersey families hard, forcing them to cut back on many expenses. Will that include canceling holiday plans in November?. While specific numbers for the...
Philly announces new regulations, application process for streeteries
The city of Philadelphia announced new regulations and a new application process this month for streeteries. Business owners with outdoor dining structures extending into street parking spaces will now have to submit permits to make them permanent.
Philadelphia is one of the ‘Rattiest’ cities in the U.S
Hey Philly, you’re getting called out. Apparently, Philadelphia, PA is one of the rattiest cities in the United States. Normally, it’s so exciting to see Philly on one of these local lists, but this was one we could’ve passed on. Orkin Pest Control did a study, according...
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMAN O’NEILL ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO SENIOR CITIZEN TAX FREEZE
PHILADELPHIA – Councilman Brian O’Neill announces Low-Income Senior Citizen Tax Freeze now retroactive to 2018. If you meet the age, income, and residency qualifications in any year from 2018 to 2023, your application will apply for the first year you were eligible. Use the current application and instructions to apply.
southjerseyobserver.com
Calling All Fourth Grade Artists: New Jersey American Water Opens 2022 Protect Our Watersheds Art Contest; Entries Must Be Postmarked by Nov. 18
The Delaware River and Benjamin Franklin Bridge (SJO Photo) In honor of Imagine a Day Without Water, New Jersey American Water is proud to announce the opening of its annual Protect Our Watersheds art contest. Open to fourth-grade students in schools located in towns served by New Jersey American Water,...
downbeach.com
AC Electric urges customers to apply now for energy assistance
MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric is encouraging residential customers to apply for energy assistance and take advantage of the funding available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which began accepting applications for the current program year on Oct. 1. LIHEAP is a federally funded program...
billypenn.com
As Wawa closes two Market Street stores, what will take their place?
Center City will soon have five prominent retail locations that used to be Wawa stores, leaving neighbors and passers-by to wonder what might bring those darkened storefronts back to life. What should replace them? Let us know what you think below. Wawa announced last week it will soon close stores...
Fetterman in Philadelphia: ‘I support issues compatible with urban voters’
The Democratic U.S. Senate candidate made his remarks during a meeting with the Philadelphia Tribune's editorial board. The post Fetterman in Philadelphia: ‘I support issues compatible with urban voters’ appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Tony Watlington reveals another phase on how to improve Philadelphia School District
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia School's Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington has set in motion a three-phase plan to improve the district. Another phase of the plan has now been revealed, and CBS3 got the chance to talk to him about the findings."I'm excited that the work of the transition team is finally concluded they spent several months digging into our data," Watlington said. The next phase of improving the School District of Philadelphia has been completed, as Watlington's three-stage plan moves forward. The transition team, which included more than 100 Philadelphians from various backgrounds, presented its findings to the superintendent and the...
philasun.com
A century of excellence: The work and legacy of Rev. Leon Sullivan lives on
One hundred years ago on October 16, many from Philadelphia would say a very special person was born. That would be Leon H. Sullivan, who years later went on to become an ordained minister and the pastor of one of Philadelphia’s long-standing African American churches, Zion Baptist Church, which is located at Broad and Venango in North Philadelphia.
Students, businesses on alert after pattern of robberies in University City
Philadelphia police are investigating a pattern of recent robberies in University City between Market and Chestnut streets.
Delco hairstylist provides free wigs for women undergoing cancer treatment
FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On Thursday night, we took a look at a Delaware County hairstylist who is paying it forward.She creates wigs for women undergoing treatment for those who are experiencing hair loss. She shares how hair plays a huge role in many women's self esteem. Aesha Brooks, an experienced hairdresser, pours her heart into every strand of hair she sews into a wig."I want everybody, all of my clients and patients, to feel great about themselves," Brooks said.Brooks, the founder of Gifted Hair Foundation, which provides free wigs to women with breast cancer...
Salmonella Outbreak In Bearded Dragons Sickens PA, NJ Residents: Reports
An outbreak of salmonella linked to pet reptiles has reached Pennsylvania and New Jersey, health officials have announced. Twenty-three residents of 15 states have fallen ill as a result, including two in Pennsylvania and one in New Jersey, according to CBS News. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said...
Illegal Philadelphia puppy ring busted up, 5 arrested
PHILADELPHIA, PA – An illegal puppy ring operating in Philadelphia was broken up and five people involved in the illegal sale of puppies have ben arrested. The ring sought to defraud and deceive dog lovers by price gouging and using counterfeit money and fake checks to purchase puppies for illegal resale. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the suspects used fake cashier’s checks and counterfeit US Currency to purchase the puppies from breeders in Lancaster County, and then sold the stolen dogs through social media platforms, such as Instagram. “Nearly all the thefts involved high-demand dog breeds, such as French The post Illegal Philadelphia puppy ring busted up, 5 arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Chester mayor: Anti-violence strategy has led to 60% drop in gun crimes
Officials in Delaware County are marking two years since they started an anti-violence strategy in the city of Chester, one which they say is bringing positive results.
southjerseyobserver.com
Newly Constructed Retail Cannabis Dispensary Proposed For Somerdale on White Horse Pike
On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:00 pm at Somerdale Borough Hall, the Planning and Zoning Board will hear the application of Ivy Property Group LP, who will present an application requesting amended final site plan approval and preliminary and final site plan approval to permit the construction of a retail cannabis dispensary on property that has no current street address. But, it is located on the northern side of the White Horse Pike adjacent to Wawa at 2 North White Horse Pike and approximately 327 feet northwest from the intersection of East Somerdale Road and the White Horse Pike.
wiareport.com
University of Pennsylvania’s Anthea Butler Is Honored by the American Academy of Religion
Anthea Butler, Geraldine R. Segal Professor of American Social Thought at the University of Pennsylvania, has received the 2022 Martin E. Marty Award for the Public Understanding of Religion from the American Academy of Religion. The Marty Award is given annually to an individual whose work helps advance the public understanding of religion.
A youth outreach group serving Camden for over 30 years gets a major facelift
Recently expanded LUCY Outreach, or Lifting Up Camden’s Youth, is celebrating a grand reopening, and its founder says she looks forward to more than doubling the number of at-risk and low-income youth and young adults they serve each year.
