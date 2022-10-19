Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan teases Christian McCaffrey could play vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan teased Friday morning that running back Christian McCaffrey could feature for his new club as soon as Sunday against the 4-2 Kansas City Chiefs even though McCaffrey joined the Niners less than 72 hours before kickoff of that game. "I'm still up in...
NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
It’s a Super Bowl 54 rematch as the Kansas City Chiefs face off with the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It’s time to deliver our NFL odds series, where we make a Chiefs-49ers prediction and pick. Last weekend, the Chiefs lost 24-20 to...
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan discusses Christian McCaffrey, shares reaction to trade news
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan joined KNBR this morning, his first time publicly speaking since the trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. What was the coach's reaction last night when general manager John Lynch told him the 49ers got the deal done?. "It was more a...
Kansas City Chiefs-49ers prediction: Why San Francisco might not be what you expect
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-49ers game playing out.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
NBA Fans React After The Philadelphia 76ers Fall To 0-3 On The Season: "One Game Closer To Firing Doc Rivers Directly Into The Sun"
NBA fans react to the Philadelphia 76ers falling to 0-3 on the season after an embarrassing 114-105 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.
Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors both likely have no interest in this hypothetical Draymond Green trade
Pacers ended 12-game losing streak, beating Pistons 124-115
Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Cardinals, Kyler Murray, Rams
Jordan Schultz reports that 49ers’ recently acquired RB Christian McCaffrey has a “pretty good chance” to play in Week 7 but isn’t expected to have a full snap count as he learns the playbook. However, San Francisco is planning to deploy McCaffrey “around the end-zone.”
Yardbarker
Raiderdamus’ Friday Foretelling: Raiders vs. Texans
The following is a work of humor and satire by Raiderdamus on the Las Vegas Raiders. It may contain offensive humor and imagery and as a result it should not be read by anyone. Greetings, Raider Nation! It is I, the man who puts the funk in dysfunction, the man...
NFL games today: Chiefs vs 49ers headlines NFL schedule, NFL TV map Week 7
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Kirk Cousins to 49ers Gossip Is Back
Annually, around the start of the offseason, some Minnesota Vikings-themed voices spitball a trade of Kirk Cousins to the San Francisco 49ers. That gossip began early this year, even as the Vikings sit atop the NFC North with a 5-1 record. Such is life with Cousins at quarterback, as the...
Darren Waller injury update will leave Derek Carr, Raiders looking elsewhere vs. Texans
It looks like the Las Vegas Raiders will be without one of their most impactful offensive weapons on Sunday. According to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, tight end Darren Waller has been ruled out for Sunday’s Week 7 contest against the Houston Texans due to a hamstring injury, not logging a single day of practice this week per the team injury report.
Comments / 0