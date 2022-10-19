ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Cardinals, Kyler Murray, Rams

Jordan Schultz reports that 49ers’ recently acquired RB Christian McCaffrey has a “pretty good chance” to play in Week 7 but isn’t expected to have a full snap count as he learns the playbook. However, San Francisco is planning to deploy McCaffrey “around the end-zone.”
Raiderdamus’ Friday Foretelling: Raiders vs. Texans

The following is a work of humor and satire by Raiderdamus on the Las Vegas Raiders. It may contain offensive humor and imagery and as a result it should not be read by anyone. Greetings, Raider Nation! It is I, the man who puts the funk in dysfunction, the man...
Kirk Cousins to 49ers Gossip Is Back

Annually, around the start of the offseason, some Minnesota Vikings-themed voices spitball a trade of Kirk Cousins to the San Francisco 49ers. That gossip began early this year, even as the Vikings sit atop the NFC North with a 5-1 record. Such is life with Cousins at quarterback, as the...
