ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored four points and grabbed five rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Goes Off After JJ Redick Says The Brooklyn Nets Are Not Title Contenders: "You’re Going To Regret That, Brother. It’s Not A Good Day For You, JJ Redick.”

After all that the Nets have endured over the past year, you cannot deny that they have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA. With Kevin Durant , Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, and a strong supporting cast around them, the Nets certainly have enough talent to challenge any team in the league.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”

The Los Angeles Clippers made their debut in the 2022-23 NBA season, beating their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, 103-97. The Clips struggled a little more than necessary, but they could distance themselves from the Purple and Gold, starting the season with a valuable win. This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

23XI Racing Adds To NASCAR's Punishment For Bubba Wallace

NASCAR isn't the only entity punishing Bubba Wallace for his actions during last week's Cup Series race. 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down. "He understands where I stand, where the team stands,...
Yardbarker

Steven Adams Grabbed His Teammate's Towel And Gave It To Ja Morant: "Even Ja Was Confused But He Ain’t Wanna Say Nothing Either"

The Memphis Grizzlies got an explosive start to their season after toppling the New York Knicks in an overtime thriller last night. The Knicks fought very hard to keep the Grizzlies at bay and open their season with a statement win, but a 34-point game from Ja Morant meant that the Knicks were leaving Memphis with a loss.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Watch: Warriors’ Draymond Green & Serena Williams Join Other Athletes In Congratulating LeBron James On 20 Years In NBA

LeBron James opened Year 20 of his stellar NBA career with a near triple-double in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 123-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors. After a slow start, James rolled up his sleeves to turn the game into a busy day in the office. The 37-year-old forward went 12-for-26 from the field, ending up with 31 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos has struggled mightily with free agent signings

Being a general manager in baseball is far from just signing high-quality free agents. It might be the most complex job in all of sports because he’s spinning so many different plates, putting the right people in place at each level to create a pipeline of success. Alex Anthopoulos is regarded as one of the best general managers in all of sports because of what he’s been able to accomplish with the Braves, setting this organization up for sustained success. However, free agency is a place where he’s made a boatload of regrettable decisions, and he’ll need to be better if the Braves want to reach their ultimate goal.
Yardbarker

Suns HC Monty Williams explains decision to bench Chris Paul

Monty Williams went a little left during Wednesday’s season opener against the Dallas Mavericks and is explaining why he did so. The Phoenix Suns head coach Williams made the bold decision to bench star point guard Chris Paul for the final 6:41 of the fourth quarter against Dallas. Instead, backup Cameron Payne closed out the game for Phoenix. Another starter, Cameron Johnson, was also absent for the last 9:35 of the game as the newly-signed Damion Lee got the crunchtime minutes on the wing next to Devin Booker.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Cavaliers vs. Bulls prediction, odds and pick – 10/22/2022

The Chicago Bulls host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a battle for the Central Division! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Bulls prediction and pick. The Cavaliers are (0-1) on the year after falling to the Toronto Raptors in the first game of the season. Donovan Mitchell made his Cavs debut and he scored 31 in the loss. There is a lot to look forward to for this Cavs team. As for the Bulls, they are (1-1) on the year after losing to the Washington Wizards last night. They took down the Miami Heat on Opening Night and will now get one of their top players back. Zach LaVine is expected to play tonight after not playing in the first two games. This should be an exciting matchup between two potential playoff teams.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ranking the Braves free agents by priority

The Braves have locked up the majority of their core for the foreseeable future, but they still have several key pieces set to test the open market this offseason. Most of these are holes that need to be filled, so whether the Braves bring back their own free agents or not, they’ll need to address these positions one way or another.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Video: Ben Simmons Didn't Want To Let Anyone Touch The Ball Until The NBA Referees Reversed The Call

Simmons ended his evening with 6 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists, but the play will surely will win some fans for the guard. Ben Simmons definitely had a better outing with the Brooklyn Nets after fouling out in his debut game with the franchise. In their close 109-105 win against the Toronto Raptors, he also played a significant role that stands out over the numbers.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy