This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Grading the 2022 Atlanta BravesIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Major discount retail store opening another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss
The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored four points and grabbed five rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off After JJ Redick Says The Brooklyn Nets Are Not Title Contenders: "You’re Going To Regret That, Brother. It’s Not A Good Day For You, JJ Redick.”
After all that the Nets have endured over the past year, you cannot deny that they have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA. With Kevin Durant , Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, and a strong supporting cast around them, the Nets certainly have enough talent to challenge any team in the league.
Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”
The Los Angeles Clippers made their debut in the 2022-23 NBA season, beating their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, 103-97. The Clips struggled a little more than necessary, but they could distance themselves from the Purple and Gold, starting the season with a valuable win. This...
23XI Racing Adds To NASCAR's Punishment For Bubba Wallace
NASCAR isn't the only entity punishing Bubba Wallace for his actions during last week's Cup Series race. 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down. "He understands where I stand, where the team stands,...
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Lakers Fans Admit They Are Missing Four Of Their Former Players: "We Didn't Know They Were Good Until We Traded Them."
Looking at the Los Angeles Lakers performance over the last two seasons, it's hard to believe that they were the champions of the league in the 2019-20 NBA season. The Lakers won the 2020 NBA Championship in the Orlando Bubble, and they actually played like the best team in the world.
Steven Adams Grabbed His Teammate's Towel And Gave It To Ja Morant: "Even Ja Was Confused But He Ain’t Wanna Say Nothing Either"
The Memphis Grizzlies got an explosive start to their season after toppling the New York Knicks in an overtime thriller last night. The Knicks fought very hard to keep the Grizzlies at bay and open their season with a statement win, but a 34-point game from Ja Morant meant that the Knicks were leaving Memphis with a loss.
Watch: Warriors’ Draymond Green & Serena Williams Join Other Athletes In Congratulating LeBron James On 20 Years In NBA
LeBron James opened Year 20 of his stellar NBA career with a near triple-double in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 123-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors. After a slow start, James rolled up his sleeves to turn the game into a busy day in the office. The 37-year-old forward went 12-for-26 from the field, ending up with 31 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists.
The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Los Angeles Lakers This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season, and they currently have an 0-2 record. Though the team's defense is looking better this year, the Los Angeles Lakers offense has struggled due to the team's lack of elite 3PT shooting. Point guard Russell Westbrook...
Gordon Hayward Seemingly Agrees To A Trade That Would Send Him To Lakers For Russell Westbrook
After only two games into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been involved in trade rumors once again. The Purple and Gold have lost against two big rivals, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively, but fans are still unhappy about the team's performance, especially from Russell Westbrook.
Alex Anthopoulos has struggled mightily with free agent signings
Being a general manager in baseball is far from just signing high-quality free agents. It might be the most complex job in all of sports because he’s spinning so many different plates, putting the right people in place at each level to create a pipeline of success. Alex Anthopoulos is regarded as one of the best general managers in all of sports because of what he’s been able to accomplish with the Braves, setting this organization up for sustained success. However, free agency is a place where he’s made a boatload of regrettable decisions, and he’ll need to be better if the Braves want to reach their ultimate goal.
Suns HC Monty Williams explains decision to bench Chris Paul
Monty Williams went a little left during Wednesday’s season opener against the Dallas Mavericks and is explaining why he did so. The Phoenix Suns head coach Williams made the bold decision to bench star point guard Chris Paul for the final 6:41 of the fourth quarter against Dallas. Instead, backup Cameron Payne closed out the game for Phoenix. Another starter, Cameron Johnson, was also absent for the last 9:35 of the game as the newly-signed Damion Lee got the crunchtime minutes on the wing next to Devin Booker.
Patrick Beverley Trolls Paul George On Social Media, Accuses PG Of Punching Him In The Face
Patrick Beverley recently faced his old team, the Los Angeles Clippers, with the Los Angeles Lakers, his new squad. The controversial player lived some good moments with the Clips, but now he's all-in on helping the Purple and Gold compete and return to the playoffs again. Bev had a very...
NBA Odds: Cavaliers vs. Bulls prediction, odds and pick – 10/22/2022
The Chicago Bulls host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a battle for the Central Division! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Bulls prediction and pick. The Cavaliers are (0-1) on the year after falling to the Toronto Raptors in the first game of the season. Donovan Mitchell made his Cavs debut and he scored 31 in the loss. There is a lot to look forward to for this Cavs team. As for the Bulls, they are (1-1) on the year after losing to the Washington Wizards last night. They took down the Miami Heat on Opening Night and will now get one of their top players back. Zach LaVine is expected to play tonight after not playing in the first two games. This should be an exciting matchup between two potential playoff teams.
Ranking the Braves free agents by priority
The Braves have locked up the majority of their core for the foreseeable future, but they still have several key pieces set to test the open market this offseason. Most of these are holes that need to be filled, so whether the Braves bring back their own free agents or not, they’ll need to address these positions one way or another.
Roquan Smith Trade?: Seahawks Possible Counter To 49ers Christian McCaffrey
With the NFL trade deadline nearing on Nov. 1, teams are scheming for ways to improve their rosters and make championship pushes. One of those teams is an NFC West rival of the Seattle Seahawks, as the San Francisco 49ers just completed a blockbuster trade for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Set Up A Team Dinner For The Entire Nets Roster To Bond With His Teammates After Rocky Offseason
The past year and a half has been a whirlwind for the Brooklyn Nets. In the span of a year, they lost James Harden for Ben Simmons (who missed that whole season), lost Kyrie Irving to New York City's vaccination laws, and got swept in the first round of the playoffs to a younger and less experienced Celtics team.
Video: Ben Simmons Didn't Want To Let Anyone Touch The Ball Until The NBA Referees Reversed The Call
Simmons ended his evening with 6 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists, but the play will surely will win some fans for the guard. Ben Simmons definitely had a better outing with the Brooklyn Nets after fouling out in his debut game with the franchise. In their close 109-105 win against the Toronto Raptors, he also played a significant role that stands out over the numbers.
