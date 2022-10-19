Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Is Blaming The Buccaneers Problems On 1 Thing
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady suffered a stunning loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 that dropped them to .500 on the year. The Bucs have now lost three of their last four games. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Brady wouldn't go into too many specifics as...
Urban Meyer Names The No. 1 Team In College Football
Ohio State is ranked second in both polls, but former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer thinks OSU is the best team in the nation. During FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show in Columbus today, host Rob Stone asked the crowd who feels Ohio State is the top team in the country.
Nick Saban Said 1 Thing Has "Kept Him Up" At Night This Week
The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered their first loss of the season last weekend against the Tennessee Volunteers. A last-second field goal led the Volunteers to a thrilling 52-49 victory. For Alabama, the loss doesn't take the team out of the College Football Playoff conversation. However, Nick Saban knows the Tide...
CeeDee Lamb Has Warning For The NFL About Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott will be back in the starting lineup for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday after missing the last five games. Prescott's injured thumb has healed up enough for him to get his job back, and now it's time for him to hit the ground running. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is confident he'll do that.
Saints Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday
The New Orleans Saints cut veteran wide receiver Keith Kirkwood ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. In conjunction with this move, the Saints elevated wide receiver Kevin White to the active roster, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. Kirkwood signed with the Saints' practice...
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Decision News
Earlier this week, Chris Simms made headlines when he suggested that Tom Brady would be more likely to walk away mid-season than Aaron Rodgers. “Normally I’d feel like it’s Rodgers that would be that guy. But because of this year and some of the off-the-field stuff that’s hitting home and personal stuff with Brady, this is the one year I feel maybe it might be Brady,” said Simms.
Former NFL Player Rips Ben Roethlisberger For What He Said
Former longtime NFL wide receiver James Jones was taken aback by Ben Roethlisberger's recent comments about Tom Brady. On a recent episode of "Footbahlin" podcast, Roethlisberger said Brady "didn't look like he wanted to be out there" during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. This...
All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28
Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
Broncos Announce Quarterback Decision After Russell Wilson News
The Denver Broncos don't exactly have a ton of options at quarterback in the absence of quarterback Russell Wilson, who will miss tomorrow's game against the Jets with an injury. Nevertheless, the Broncos had to make an official announcement sooner or later. On Saturday, the Broncos confirmed that Brett Rypien...
Ravens Announce Promising Update On Star Tight End Mark Andrews
Despite some injury fears earlier in the week, it appears that key members of the Baltimore Ravens offense are on the mend. Tight end Mark Andrews certainly is. According to ESPN Ravens insider Jamison Hensley, Andrews returned to practice on Friday. He had missed the first two practices of the week with a knee injury.
NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Russell Wilson News
Russell Wilson's tenure in Denver hasn't gotten off to the best start and now the quarterback is dealing with a few different injuries. Earlier this season, Wilson was diagnosed with a partially torn lat. Unfortunately, that's the least of his worries heading into Week 7 of the NFL season. The...
Patriots Have Reportedly Made Decision On Starting Quarterback
New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has looked sharp since making his NFL debut a few weeks back. He's 2-0 as a starter and gotten the team back to .500 since taking over for Mac Jones. But with Jones on the mend, will head coach Bill Belichick keep Zappe...
Tom Brady Announces Decision On The 2022 Season
Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms was asked earlier this week if he thought Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady was more likely to walk away mid-season. Both the Bucs and the Packers are struggling this year, and both Brady and Rodgers have flirted with retirement in recent years. Surprisingly, Simms went...
Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning
Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
Paul Finebaum Asked If Lane Kiffin Would Leave Ole Miss For Auburn
Lane Kiffin is currently thriving at Ole Miss, but Paul Finebaum believes the talented coach could leave for Auburn. Many insiders expect Auburn to fire Bryan Harsin once this season is over. He has a 9-11 record since joining the program in 2021. Kiffin has not commented on his future...
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Incredible College GameDay Crowd
Back in August, Desmond Howard told TheSpun that Eugene, Oregon has the best (non-Michigan) atmosphere in all of college football because of how big the crowds for College GameDay get before sunrise. Kirk Herbstreit learned that firsthand today. A massive crowd assembled outside of Autzen Stadium prior to today's Oregon...
Urban Meyer Makes Interesting Deion Sanders Prediction
Between the culture change, the recruiting and the winning, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has rapidly become one of the most popular college football coaches in America. And Urban Meyer believes that he'll climb even higher. On Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, Meyer was asked to give his...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Darren Waller News
In Week 5, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller suffered a hamstring injury. It appears that injury will keep him off the field this Sunday against the Houston Texans. For the second straight practice, Waller was listed as a non-participant. He even said that he's "likely out" for Week 7.
Jets Wide Receiver Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
The New York Jets are doing quite well for themselves this season, jumping out to a 4-2 record. However, some trouble could be on the way. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, wide receiver Elijah Moore has asked for a trade. Moore, a second-round pick from the 2021 draft, is...
