ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

'Science Night Dead' brings the frights to Orlando Science Center on Saturday

By Ariadna Ampudia
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MmvH8_0if0bFZL00
This evil scientist would surely recommend Science Night Dead

Halloween is just days away and the Orlando Science Center is throwing a night filled with terrors, scares and some adult fun. If you’re looking for the perfect spooky place for date night or a night away from the kids, the Center’s Science Night Dead (with apologies to the usual “Science Night Live”) is just right for the occasion.


Star-gazers can look into the night sky, peering through a giant telescope, or become
a mad scientist conducting lab experiments in Dr. Dare’s laboratory. Special guest UCF professor Sandra Wheeler will give a presentation of the relationship between humans and the supernatural. Attendees will get a crash course in all things undead, vampiric and mummified with this guest lecture.

A selection of beer and wine will be available as well. The event happens at the Orlando Science Center on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $19.

[location-1]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Weekly

The Central Florida Witches Ball returns to Orlando for a second time this weekend

Happening contiguously to Spooky Empire is the second edition of the wondrously witchy convocation. On offer will be three days of cabaret, musical performances, drink specials, vendors and a gothic dance party with all the horror you can handle conveniently next door. Presented by Tea & Tarot Emporium and Story Tailors, this spellbinding event features two highlight performances. "Saturday’s Song" promises to be a look into the “gothic world of witches,” with new initiates vying for inclusion into the grand Conclave.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Former Mad Cow Theatre to reopen as Fringe ArtSpace in January

Orlando Fringe will open its incubator artspace in the former home of troubled company Mad Cow Theatre this January. The space at 54 W. Church Street is owned by the city of Orlando and they leased it out to the long-running experimental arts festival on the promise that they would use the space to develop burgeoning talent as well as stage exciting theatrical productions. “We’ve built the programming for this space by listening to the needs of the community,” Orlando Fringe Executive Director Alauna Friskics shared in a statement.  “We took those suggestions and have created what we hope will be a unique theatrical experience for artists and audiences...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

A new Orlando operatic production of 'Hansel + Gretel' deftly combines the creepy and the classical

If you’re searching for Halloween chills, but the theme park haunted houses I surveyed last week leave you cold, why not combine the creepy and classical by ending your October with an opera? Central Florida Vocal Arts and Opera Del Sol recently celebrated their 10th anniversary with a gala event at the Edyth Bush Charitable Foundation, and they’re leaping into their second decade with a spooky reimagining of Englebert Humperdink’s Hansel & Gretel at the Dr, Phillips Center’s Pugh Theater on Oct. 28 & 29. Earlier this month, I invited resident stage director (and longtime friend) Eric Pinder over for...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Spooky Empire is this weekend in Orlando, with plenty of actors from cult hit 'Twin Peaks' making the scene

Orlando-based horror convention Spooky Empire is throwing their big spooky season bash this weekend, and the lineup is sure to make true fright-heads happy. The con features marquee guests Christina Ricci and Kyle MacLachlan. Ricci’s role as Wednesday Addams in the Addams Family films make her a natural fit for Spooky. Meanwhile, Kyle MacLachlan’s iconic portrayal of Agent Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks will make his signing table a high-traffic destination.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando dance music reunion AAHZ will be back for November blowout

The annual autumn Orlando breaks reunion, AAHZ is back on for November. With a roster of very familiar names ready to spin into the wee hours. The lineup features Kimball Collins, DJ Icey, Dave Cannalte, Tony Faline, Baby Anne (not retired!), Andy Hughes and John Debo. Several of the sets will be back-to-back for extra sweat and bleary eyes for the family the next day. AAHZ happens on (when else?)
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Ballet bring back Michael Pink's 'Dracula' just in time for Halloween

Several years ago this writer managed to catch a performance of Michael Pink’s visceral ballet production of vampire classic Dracula. Since then we’ve been scuttling around in the shadows, mesmerized like Renfield, waiting for the dark master to return. Well, Halloween is nearly here and Pink’s vampire lord will be holding court in Steinmetz Hall for a long weekend courtesy the Orlando Ballet. Dispatching with the usual conceptions of ballet as ethereal and elegant, Pink’s Dracula is physical and gothic.
Orlando Weekly

Hamiltons, HiGH and Curtains play a free show (with free beer) at Orlando's Uncle Lou's this week

While this local band sandwich also includes New Orleans group HiGH, all these acts have done split recordings together on Florida punk label Ashtray Monument, so there’s some his- tory and fellowship here. The Hamiltons and Curtains are deeply credentialed Orlando punk bands known to kick it good and hard. But HiGH, who straddle both punk and indie rock, will add some complementary diversity.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Get dazed when psych-rockers Slift and You Said Strange play Orlando's Abbey this weekend

This excellent bill is a special envoy from France sent especially for the heavy psych heads. The stoner rock of Slift cherry-picks all the best elements of hard psychedelic rock and rolls it out in skyscraping riffs. You Said Strange, whose debut was produced by Dandy Warhols gui- tarist Peter Holmström and recorded at the Dandys’ famous Odditorium studio, come from the more shoegaze end of the psych spectrum.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Watch out Orlando, GWAR are coming for you on Wednesday

Virginia shock-rockers GWAR are on their “Black Death Rager” (now that is on-the- nose) tour and this week they’ll be returning to some familiar Orlando stomping grounds. The touring horde of marauding yet tuneful creatures are only playing two Florida shows, in Pensacola and Orlando, and the Orlando one is at the Beacham ... where this ancient writer saw the band complete with gigantic dinosaur “Gor Gor” and a very young Melvins opening in the early 1990s. Through decades of hard touring, DIY costumes and special effects (with literal oceans of fake blood), and a pitch-black sense of humor, the band have become metal institutions.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Kaleigh Baker says goodbye to Florida on Friday with Lil Indies farewell show

It sure feels like the end of an era as Kaleigh Baker is set to play her last show in Orlando for the foreseeable future this Friday. Kaleigh Baker plays her musical home of Lil Indies — where she hosted many a residency over the years — later this week as part of a longer goodbye lap around Florida that includes dates in St. Petersburg, Bonnet Springs and New Smyrna Beach. "I'll be seeing you, Dear Florida. Thank you. I love you.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Animated supergroup Gorillaz to play Orlando in the flesh this week

This is one of those OMFG-it’s-finally-happening concerts. While Gorillaz have been a global phenomenon since their high-profile inception as a star-powered concept band, they’re only now making their Orlando debut. It’s sure to be especially triumphant as the near-finale of a North American run that’s their first since a 2018 tour that skipped the Southeast altogether. Besides Damon Albarn and the 14-piece Gorillaz live band, expect some surprise guests from a roster that changes from night to night.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

SeaWorld Orlando is building a standing, surf-themed roller coaster

SeaWorld Orlando just announced plans for their newest roller coaster. Pipeline: The Surf Coaster is a standing, surf-themed roller coaster that is meant to mimic the feeling of riding a wave as it shoots upright riders along a track at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour. According to a press release from the Orlando theme park, Pipeline features innovate "seats" that jostle riders up and down to mimic the feeling of riding on water as the coaster goes through turns and loops.
Orlando Weekly

Reggae legends Inner Circle headline the Florida Jerk Festival in Apopka this weekend

"Honestly, I really don’t remember the first time we played in Florida,” says Roger Lewis, the leader of Inner Circle, speaking remotely from Miami. “We used to do it a long time ago, come up from Pensacola, go up to Tallahassee, that club down there — it’s still there.” Inner Circle is still here, too, a remarkable feat of longevity in an industry that is completely different than it was when they first started, or even just a few years ago. “Brevard County,” interjects his younger brother Ian; his thick patois imparts a level of class and sophistication to those two words, unlike anything such a place deserves.
APOPKA, FL
Orlando Weekly

KOS coffee bar plans Nordic restaurant in Maitland, Bruno's Oysters and Norigami open at Plant St. Market, and more local food news

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS: KOS, the socially conscious coffee shop on Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park, will open a restaurant and roastery in Maitland featuring a locally sourced Nordic menu, espresso bar and natural wine program. KOS (pronounced “koosh”) is short for “koselig,” a Norwegian word that loosely translates to coziness. Look for KOS to open in the strip plaza at 449 S. Orlando Ave.
MAITLAND, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
412
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy