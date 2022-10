'Science Night Dead' brings the frights to Orlando Science Center on Saturday

This evil scientist would surely recommend Science Night Dead

Halloween is just days away and the Orlando Science Center is throwing a night filled with terrors, scares and some adult fun. If you’re looking for the perfect spooky place for date night or a night away from the kids, the Center’s Science Night Dead (with apologies to the usual “Science Night Live”) is just right for the occasion.Star-gazers can look into the night sky, peering through a giant telescope, or becomea mad scientist conducting lab experiments in Dr. Dare’s laboratory. Special guest UCF professor Sandra Wheeler will give a presentation of the relationship between humans and the supernatural. Attendees will get a crash course in all things undead, vampiric and mummified with this guest lecture.A selection of beer and wine will be available as well. The event happens at the Orlando Science Center on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $19.[location-1]