Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Pedro Martinez Makes A Bold Claim About The Astros

After the Houston Astros‘ 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS, Hall-of-Famer Pedro Martinez made somewhat of a bold claim. The Astros now lead the Yankees in the series, 2-0, and will look to try and pull off a sweep and advance to the World Series as soon as Sunday.
NJ.com

Yankees face the sobering truth: Astros are just better | Klapisch

HOUSTON — If your antenna was up, you could hear the subtle change in manager Aaron Boone’s tone after the Yankees dropped another heartbreaker to the Astros on Thursday night. The can-do manager sounded like he was peering into the abyss, realizing his team was ready for the plunge. That’s where the Yankees are today, ever closer to being terminated by the American League’s No. 1 powerhouse.
FanNation Fastball

Falter, Clevinger Exit Game Before End of 1st Inning, a Postseason First Since 1932

For the first time in a postseason game since game four of the 1932 World Series, neither starting pitcher made it out of the first inning, in game four of the National League Championship Series Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson and San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin both were forced to go to their bullpens early, as starting pitchers Bailey Falter and Mike Clevinger each allowed at least three runs and failed to record three outs.
MLB

Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists

The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday, with winners to be unveiled during a one-hour, special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. There are three finalists per...
dodgerblue.com

Dodger Stadium Workers Receive Raises As Part Of New Contract

Dodger Stadium workers voted 98% to ratify a new contract with Compass Group and Levy Restaurants to bring raises to food servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks and dish washers. The new deal amounts to 75% of Compass/Levy workers at Dodger Stadium being in position to earn more than $30 per...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Video: Vin Scully Honored During Lakers Home Opener

Hall of Fame Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully was celebrated by the Los Angeles Lakers during their home opener of the 2022-23 NBA season on Thursday night. The Lakers were hosting the L.A. Clippers at Crypto.com Arena when a tribute video was played during the first timeout. It featured several of Scully’s calls for not only Dodgers games, but also memorable moments in MLB history and the Super Bowl.
dodgerblue.com

MLB Free Agency Rumors: Qualifying Offer Value Increases For 2023 Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the MLB offseason earlier than they expected after being eliminated by the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. After a disappointing end to what otherwise had been a stellar season, the Dodgers now face several important decisions in the weeks ahead. L.A....
dodgerblue.com

Forbes Ranks Dodgers 2nd-Most Valuable MLB Team For 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers were ranked the 26th-most valuable sports team in the world by Forbes, with an estimated valuation of $4.08 billon. That’s good for the second-highest in all of baseball, trailing only the New York Yankees, who are worth $6 billion. Last year the Dodgers were valued...
dodgerblue.com

Clayton Kershaw ‘Thankful’ For 15th Season With Dodgers

After debating retirement and considering signing with the Texas Rangers last offseason, Clayton Kershaw ultimately made the decision to re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year contract. Although the Dodgers fell short of their goal to win the World Series, their 2022 season was still one for the...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger & Chase Carter Expecting Second Child

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder and his girlfriend Chase Carter are expecting their second child together. The announcement was made by Carter on Instagram, but she did not specify when the child is due. The two welcomed their first daughter, Caiden Carter Bellinger, into the world on Nov. 30, 2021....
