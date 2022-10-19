Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Pedro Martinez Makes A Bold Claim About The Astros
After the Houston Astros‘ 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS, Hall-of-Famer Pedro Martinez made somewhat of a bold claim. The Astros now lead the Yankees in the series, 2-0, and will look to try and pull off a sweep and advance to the World Series as soon as Sunday.
Yankees face the sobering truth: Astros are just better | Klapisch
HOUSTON — If your antenna was up, you could hear the subtle change in manager Aaron Boone’s tone after the Yankees dropped another heartbreaker to the Astros on Thursday night. The can-do manager sounded like he was peering into the abyss, realizing his team was ready for the plunge. That’s where the Yankees are today, ever closer to being terminated by the American League’s No. 1 powerhouse.
Falter, Clevinger Exit Game Before End of 1st Inning, a Postseason First Since 1932
For the first time in a postseason game since game four of the 1932 World Series, neither starting pitcher made it out of the first inning, in game four of the National League Championship Series Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson and San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin both were forced to go to their bullpens early, as starting pitchers Bailey Falter and Mike Clevinger each allowed at least three runs and failed to record three outs.
dodgerblue.com
Evan Phillips Grew Into Finding Comfort Without Set Role In Dodgers Bullpen
The Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen was a strength for most of the 2022 season, but the group struggled when it mattered most in a National League Division Series Game 4 loss to the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers held a 3-0 lead and were nine outs away from forcing a...
dodgerblue.com
Austin Barnes Signed Contract Extension With Dodgers Partly Due To World Series Expectations
Austin Barnes is one of the longest-tenured players on the Los Angeles Dodgers roster after being acquired from the Miami Marlins in 2014, and is due to remain with the organization for at least two more seasons. The Dodgers and Barnes agreed to a two-year extension back in July that...
MLB
Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists
The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday, with winners to be unveiled during a one-hour, special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. There are three finalists per...
dodgerblue.com
Dodger Stadium Workers Receive Raises As Part Of New Contract
Dodger Stadium workers voted 98% to ratify a new contract with Compass Group and Levy Restaurants to bring raises to food servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks and dish washers. The new deal amounts to 75% of Compass/Levy workers at Dodger Stadium being in position to earn more than $30 per...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Prospects Andy Pages & Jose Ramos Enjoying Playing Together In Arizona Fall League
Andy Pages and Jose Ramos are among the seven Los Angeles Dodgers prospects on the Glendale Desert Dogs rosters for the 2022 Arizona Fall League, and both were instrumental in a 4-3 win over the Peoria Javelinas. Glendale was trailing 1-0 in the third inning when Pages hit a three-run...
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Friedman: ‘Hottest Team’ Wins World Series, Not The ‘Best Team’
The Los Angeles Dodgers had a historic 2022 regular season that saw them win 111 games, which tied them for the fourth-most in MLB history, and they looked like a juggernaut no other team could match. But once the playoffs rolled around, the Dodgers won just one game before they...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Video: Vin Scully Honored During Lakers Home Opener
Hall of Fame Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully was celebrated by the Los Angeles Lakers during their home opener of the 2022-23 NBA season on Thursday night. The Lakers were hosting the L.A. Clippers at Crypto.com Arena when a tribute video was played during the first timeout. It featured several of Scully’s calls for not only Dodgers games, but also memorable moments in MLB history and the Super Bowl.
dodgerblue.com
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Qualifying Offer Value Increases For 2023 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the MLB offseason earlier than they expected after being eliminated by the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. After a disappointing end to what otherwise had been a stellar season, the Dodgers now face several important decisions in the weeks ahead. L.A....
dodgerblue.com
Forbes Ranks Dodgers 2nd-Most Valuable MLB Team For 2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers were ranked the 26th-most valuable sports team in the world by Forbes, with an estimated valuation of $4.08 billon. That’s good for the second-highest in all of baseball, trailing only the New York Yankees, who are worth $6 billion. Last year the Dodgers were valued...
dodgerblue.com
Clayton Kershaw ‘Thankful’ For 15th Season With Dodgers
After debating retirement and considering signing with the Texas Rangers last offseason, Clayton Kershaw ultimately made the decision to re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year contract. Although the Dodgers fell short of their goal to win the World Series, their 2022 season was still one for the...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger & Chase Carter Expecting Second Child
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder and his girlfriend Chase Carter are expecting their second child together. The announcement was made by Carter on Instagram, but she did not specify when the child is due. The two welcomed their first daughter, Caiden Carter Bellinger, into the world on Nov. 30, 2021....
