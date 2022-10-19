ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

MassLive.com

Stockbridge named as one of the most beautiful small towns in America, Architectural Digest says

One Massachusetts town is being named more beautiful than the rest. Architectural Digest recently released a list of the 55 most beautiful small towns in America. From the beach town of Cape May, New Jersey to the wine-growing region of Boonville, California, all towns on the list have its own unique charm that have earned a spot as one of the most beautiful.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away

Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester-Providence Turnpike crash: Wrong-way driver killed in collision

A man driving in the opposite direction he was supposed to on Route 146 in Uxbridge was killed in a crash with another car Friday night, according to authorities. Police received reports around 10:20 p.m. of a driver in a 2006 Chrysler 300 going south on the northbound side of the highway, which is also called the Worcester-Providence Turnpike. Roughly five minutes later, first responders were told the car had crashed into another vehicle, a 2019 Mazda CX5, about a half-mile from the Rhode Island border, law enforcement said.
UXBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Learn the uses, limitations of each COVID-19 test

Testing for COVID-19 is important to help curb the continued spread for the greater good. It is also important to any individual who is sick, immunocompromised, is going to be in a large indoor gathering or around someone immunocompromised. What test to do and when can be very confusing. It continues to change as new developments and tests have evolved with research.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester to ceremonially name Ed Augustus Way after former city manager

Worcester will give a new ceremonial name to a downtown street in honor of former City Manager Ed Augustus, the city announced Thursday. Library Lane, the street where the main branch of Worcester Public Library is located, will be given the ceremonial name Ed Augustus Way. A ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, which the public is welcome to attend.
WORCESTER, MA
Springfield, MA
