Stockbridge named as one of the most beautiful small towns in America, Architectural Digest says
One Massachusetts town is being named more beautiful than the rest. Architectural Digest recently released a list of the 55 most beautiful small towns in America. From the beach town of Cape May, New Jersey to the wine-growing region of Boonville, California, all towns on the list have its own unique charm that have earned a spot as one of the most beautiful.
Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away
Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
N.J. town residents are sick of Netflix fans driving to ‘The Watcher’ house
The people of Westfield would be happier if fans of the new Netflix series “The Watcher” — based loosely on the creepy lore surrounding the house at 657 Boulevard — would stick to their sofas and smartphones to check out the fictional version of the home in question.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $2 million prize won in Chicopee
A lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts is more than $1 million richer than they were earlier this week. The top $2 million prize in the “$2,000,000 50x Cashword” scratch-off lottery game was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Quick Pick Convenience in Chicopee. The winnings amount to $1.3 million before taxes.
Northampton’s Laurel Park celebrates 150th anniversary of its founding
NORTHAMPTON --Tucked away in a far corner of Northampton, Laurel Park remains an anomaly, an eccentric neighborhood that today stands more as a separate community, home to unconventional thinkers much as those who started coming by train in the early 1870s. Laurel Park celebrated its 150th anniversary on Saturday, its...
Worcester-Providence Turnpike crash: Wrong-way driver killed in collision
A man driving in the opposite direction he was supposed to on Route 146 in Uxbridge was killed in a crash with another car Friday night, according to authorities. Police received reports around 10:20 p.m. of a driver in a 2006 Chrysler 300 going south on the northbound side of the highway, which is also called the Worcester-Providence Turnpike. Roughly five minutes later, first responders were told the car had crashed into another vehicle, a 2019 Mazda CX5, about a half-mile from the Rhode Island border, law enforcement said.
Owner of 1st pot dispensary denied in Northampton calls process unfair
For the first time in four years of legal retail cannabis, Northampton’s mayor on Thursday denied a proposed dispensary permission to open in the city. The owners, who hoped to set up shop in the city’s Florence village, were not thrilled with the decision, nor its reasoning. “I...
Motorcyclist evading police kills pedestrian in Monson, police say
A motorcyclist police say was evading them in Palmer and Monson on Thursday allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian and he is now facing several charges after his arrest, according to authorities. Police said the motorcyclist is 25-year-old Devin Austin Crabb of Vernon, Connecticut, and he allegedly evaded police in...
Ryan Kennedy, Springfield corrections officer dead at 36, remembered for ‘tireless work ethic’
A Hampden County correctional officer who died this week at the age of 36 was remembered by his family in an obituary for his fierce loyalty, infectious smile, heroics that set him apart from others and a “tireless work ethic.”. Ryan Kennedy, of Springfield, died Monday, the Hampden Country...
Jose Hernandez of West Springfield charged with killing woman
WEST SPRINGFIELD — A 30-year-old West Springfield man is charged with murder after the discovery of woman’s body in his residence on Thursday, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office. Jose Hernandez was arraigned Friday in Hampden District Court. He denied the charge and was ordered...
Rally for reproductive equity taking place on Worcester Common Saturday
Worcester residents, activists and organizations will be taking to Worcester Common Saturday to rally for reproductive rights. The rally, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., was organized by All Worcester Advocating for Reproductive Equity (A.W.A.R.E). The group includes YWCA of Worcester, League of Women Voters of...
Former mayor’s aide Darryl Moss sues Springfield, Sarno for discrimination
The former longtime aide for Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and critical liaison between City Hall and the Black community, has filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the mayor and the city alleging he was wrongfully terminated in October 2020 for a social media post contesting Donald Trump’s open support for Kyle Rittenhouse.
Nicholas Ferguson leads defense as No. 5 East Longmeadow football tops No. 9 Agawam
AGAWAM – One week after suffering its first loss of the season, the No. 5 East Longmeadow football team bounced back with a 28-7 win over No. 9 Agawam Friday night.
South Hadley seeking donations to preserve 210 acres of river bottomland
SOUTH HADLEY — The town is seeking donations to ensure 210 acres of farmland abutting Connecticut River will forever be used for agricultural use and not commercially developed. The state Department of Agricultural Resources has agreed to pay the Lauzier family, owners of the Alvord St. property, about 90%...
Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Learn the uses, limitations of each COVID-19 test
Testing for COVID-19 is important to help curb the continued spread for the greater good. It is also important to any individual who is sick, immunocompromised, is going to be in a large indoor gathering or around someone immunocompromised. What test to do and when can be very confusing. It continues to change as new developments and tests have evolved with research.
Worcester to ceremonially name Ed Augustus Way after former city manager
Worcester will give a new ceremonial name to a downtown street in honor of former City Manager Ed Augustus, the city announced Thursday. Library Lane, the street where the main branch of Worcester Public Library is located, will be given the ceremonial name Ed Augustus Way. A ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, which the public is welcome to attend.
Lindora DaSilva charged after Worcester 3-car crash that trapped driver
Two people were taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries and a 66-year-old woman has been charged with motor vehicle violations after a three-car crash on Grafton Street in Worcester on Wednesday. Lindora DaSilva, 66, was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating negligently so as to...
Carlos Alves-Silva, suspect in Worcester warehouse shooting, held without bail
A Fall River man arrested and charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one seriously injured and another five wounded, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Carlos Junio Alves-Silva, 20, was arraigned in Worcester District Court via...
Springfield students flip on phone pouches, now saying program works
Springfield Central High School students lined up in front of their school on a chilly Wednesday morning. Some hurrying to finish their coffee before entering the school; others could be seen chatting with friends — not a single cellphone was in sight. Central High School Principal Thaddeus Tokarz greeted...
No. 16 Easthampton football shuts down Commerce, 52-0
SPRINGFIELD — No. 16 Easthampton football struck early against Commerce on Friday and never looked back, taking the victory 52-0.
