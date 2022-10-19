Read full article on original website
WECT
Trask Family Farms collaborates with UNCW to create a unique corn maze experience
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Trask Family Farms is focused on growing a new form of fun for the whole family, just in time for Halloween. Many people have yearly traditions for Halloween, and this farm hopes people add “corn maze” to their list of fall activities. The farm...
WECT
Magnolia Greens hosts annual Play for Pink golf tournament fundraiser
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The community gathered at Magnolia Greens in Brunswick County for the Play for Pink golf tournament fundraiser on Friday, October 21. Now in its 16th year, the event raises money to fund Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s Pink Ribbon Project, which provides free mammograms to people that need them.
WECT
Events scheduled to commemorate anniversary of 1898 Wilmington Massacre
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County, the City of Wilmington and several local organizations plan a series of events to mark the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’état. The events from November 3-13 will provide an opportunity to learn about and honor the memory of the lives lost as part of the uprising.
WECT
UNCW receives $300,000 grant to expand curriculum, improve local historical markers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has received a $300,000 implementation grant from The Teagle Foundation, a statement from the school stated. Per their website, The Teagle Foundation seeks to “support and strengthen liberal arts education” through serving “as a catalyst for the improvement of teaching...
WECT
Wilmington eases sidewalk café restrictions for bars and nightclubs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eating alfresco is one of the perks of living in the coastal climate in southeastern North Carolina. In downtown Wilmington, restaurants and bars will now have the same opportunities to offer their customers an outdoor option. Wilmington City Council has agreed that the previous code permitting...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, NC
The historic and picturesque beach city of Wilmington, North Carolina possesses a rich background, complete with horse-drawn carriages parading through downtown and even a World War II battleship (aptly named Battleship North Carolina)!. Wilmington also has a thriving arts district full of cultural appreciation. The local restaurants are also superb...
WECT
Brunswick Co. organizations partner to host medication takeback event
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County Health Services and Coastal Horizons are hosting a medication disposal event on Oct. 28. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Town Creek Park at 6420 Ocean Hwy E in Winnabow. Per...
WECT
Movie currently filming in Wilmington gets $5.75 million grant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A movie currently filming in Wilmington has received a N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant, the N.C. Department of Commerce announced. The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, a feature film adaptation of the novel of the same title by Edward Kelsey Moore, has been approved for a rebate of up to $5.75 million.
WECT
Veg-Out Festival to be held this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - VEG-OUT will host its Veg-Out Festival on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park at 10 Cowan St., Wilmington. Per the announcement, admission to the event is free. The festival will offer:. Vegan and vegetarian food. Free food samples. Yoga. Health and...
WECT
Leland coat drive to be held for local community
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12196 has announced that a coat drive will be held to support Brunswick Family Assistance. Per the announcement, the drive-thru event will be held on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Founders Park at 113 Town Hall Drive in Leland. Prior to the event, on Nov. 1, drop-off boxes will be set up at the following locations:
WECT
Group states intent to continue pursuit of west bank development with a “slower, more collaborative approach”
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The KFJ Development Group has hit multiple roadblocks in their attempts to develop the western banks of the Cape Fear River. They announced on Friday, Oct. 21 that they’re still looking to develop the land but have requested the withdrawal of their rezoning request to New Hanover County.
Chadbourn high school designated historic property
CHADBOURN, N.C. — Westside High School in Chadbourn, Columbus County, was designated as a historic property on Oct. 18. &ldqu
WECT
Pet of the Week: Friendly, green-eyed kitten from the Pender County Animal Shelter
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, 10-week-old kitten is available for adoption from the Pender County Animal Shelter. Per her handlers, she is friendly, spayed and ready to find a home. The kitten has a grey coat, green eyes and white paws. Those interested in adopting this kitten are...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in North Carolina, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal, as well as celebrating a special occasion.
WECT
Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Special Olympics New Hanover County has announced that its Fall Games will take place on Oct. 21. The event will occur from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Legion Stadium at 2149 Carolina Beach Road. The last Fall Games took place in 2019. Per the announcement,...
WECT
New Hanover County Schools introduces new graduation option, seeks to help students graduate
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has introduced a new graduation option that seeks to help students receive their diplomas. Per NHCS, the Reduced Elective Credit (REC) Diploma Option will allow certain students to graduate and receive a full diploma based on North Carolina’s standards. The state...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport appoints Interim City Manager
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport Board of Aldermen has voted unanimously to hire Bonnie Therrien as Interim City Manager. She will replace outgoing City Manager, Gordon Hargrove. According to a press release, Therrien was chosen for her years of experience in municipal government, which includes 13...
Small North Carolina town works to move on after mayor’s sudden resignation
PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Pink Hill Mayor Mike Hill has resigned, effective immediately. Hill’s resignation letter was posted Monday on the Pink Hill News Facebook page. He was in his first year as the town’s mayor after serving as a commissioner and as the water and sewer system leader. In the letter, Hill said […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
American Legion presents flag flown over Battleship North Carolina to Lincoln Elementary
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A flag flying high above a Leland elementary school was once waving above the Battleship North Carolina. American Legion Post #68 presented the American Flag to Lincoln Elementary School on October 10th. The school’s old flag was lowered, folded and marked for proper disposal and...
whqr.org
In resignation letter, CFCC's Jimmy Hopkins drops legal challenge, says issues at college 'deeply concern' him
Jimmy Hopkins served as a trustee for over 10 years. He was first appointed to the CFCC Board of Trustees by then-Governor Beverly Perdue and then reappointed by New Hanover County. But when he disagreed with college President Jim Morton, who had allegedly kept him out of the loop on...
