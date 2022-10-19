Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Pack! Midtown celebrates University of Nevada’s homecoming
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Midtown businesses are coming together for the second annual Pack MidTown event. It’s a free community event that celebrates the University of Nevada’s homecoming. It takes place at several business in Midtown and is happening Friday, October 21, from 5 p.m. tp 9 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno
UNR investigating why fraternity member ended up in hospital
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The University of Nevada, Reno said Saturday an incident at a Reno fraternity not affiliated with UNR led to a fraternity member being sent to the hospital. Kerri Garcia Hendricks, executive director of Marketing and Communications for UNR, only knew that the student was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon, a fraternity not affiliated with UNR.
KOLO TV Reno
Governor Sisolak says his experience in office has prepared him for the next four years
The first freeze of the year is expected Sunday and/or Monday morning in Reno. Another system is likely in the middle of next week. More active fall weather is here!
KOLO TV Reno
New public library and research center now open in Sparks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In the heart of Sparks’ Historic Downtown District is the newest place to read and learn. On Friday, neighbors celebrated the grand opening of the Sparks Heritage Museum Research Center on Victorian Ave. The new library is located inside Sparks Heritage Museum, the same building...
KOLO TV Reno
Ward 3 finalists address priorities during final meet and greet
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the Reno City Council gets ready to appoint a ward 3 representative for the next four years, candidates had another chance to speak directly to the community Wednesday night. About two dozen people were in attendance and finalists, once again, were given time to introduce...
KOLO TV Reno
Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
KOLO TV Reno
Night Off The Streets in Carson needs more than 100 volunteers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the coldest days of winter, First United Methodist Church in Carson City becomes a sanctuary for men, women and children without shelter. It’s a service that wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers like Rob and Jenny Scanland. “We see them, and...
KOLO TV Reno
Beyond Van Gogh ending soon in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you haven’t checked out the Beyond Van Gogh: Immersive Experience in Reno yet, time is running out. The exhibit at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center closes October 30, 2022. However, next week there is a special opportunity for kids. On October 26, children under age 15 who wear a Halloween costume will be admitted free with a paid adult. Molly Moser visited KOLO 8 to give details and explain what makes this exhibit a memorable experience.
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International Airport
Construction has finally started on the Airway Commerce Center, which will be located just south of the Reno-International Airport. The project will feature a mix of small and mid-sized businesses and is expected to create at least 350 new jobs once completed.
2news.com
Community Invited to Clean-Up at Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery
Ahead of Veteran’s Day, volunteers are needed to help with cleanup at the Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery in Fernley. The Lizzy Hammond Foundation says staff is overwhelmed and the headstones are overgrown. Bring your maintenance tools, such as hedgers, clippers, weed eaters to help this cemetery shine in honor...
KOLO TV Reno
Stovall snatches Nevada women’s soccer career saves record
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Nevada Athletics) - Despite Nevada women’s soccer losing 4-0 at New Mexico on Sunday, Kendal Stovall stamped her name in the Pack’s program history. With her second save in the match, the fifth year goalkeeper snagged her 404th career save that made her the program’s all-time leader in career saves. “The fact that my name will be permanently instilled at Nevada is just jaw dropping,” Stovall said. “I could not be more thankful for my peers who have watched and supported me over this five-year journey.”
KOLO TV Reno
Oct. 21 Sports Caravan
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Week ten of the high school football season marking the final week before the playoffs for schools in the 5A and 3A classifications. We had major postseason implications on the line in this Friday’s edition of the Sports Caravan!. Don’t forget, with the kids off...
KOLO TV Reno
Hillary Schieve seeks another term as Reno Mayor
Wind and clouds will increase, ahead of a sharp cold front. This system will bring wind, rain, and snow on Saturday, and a freeze to most areas by Sunday and Monday mornings. Another system is likely in the middle of next week.
divergenttravelers.com
Ultimate 7 Day Reno to Lake Tahoe Loop Road Trip Itinerary
If you’re looking for an incredible adventure on your next trip to Nevada that includes natural wonders, quirky ghost towns, and interesting cities, the incredible 145-mile Reno to Lake Tahoe Loop has all of this and more. After visiting Nevada last year to uncover the best of the Great...
KOLO TV Reno
U.S. 395 in Gardnerville back open after water main break
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 9:11 a.m.: The road is now back open. U.S. 395 was closed through Gardnerville following a water main break. It was reported around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Several people reported a large amount of water flooding the road in the area of 395 and Cemetery...
Redrum Motorcycle Club: Warriors of the road
Redrum Motorcycle Club, not to be confused with the movie The Shining’s Redrum, is the world’s most significant indigenous motorcycle club. Cliff Matias, a native New Yorker, created the club in 2006. He wanted to create a club that would focus on brotherhood, motorcycling, community, respect, responsibility, and supporting family.
Reno, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Reno. The Galena High School football team will have a game with McQueen High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00. The Bishop Manogue Catholic High School football team will have a game with Damonte Ranch High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Nevada Appeal
Large building at 550 Mallory in Carson City sold
SVN|Gold Dust Commercial Associates said Thursday that it had completed the sale of the building at 550 Mallory Way in Carson City. Jack Brower (CCIM) and Wes Brogan represented the seller for the approximately 119,500-square foot industrial building located near the corner of Mallory and Roop Street in Carson City. The building offers a range of clear height, from 12 feet to 20 feet, as well as several dock-high and at-grade doors.
Record-Courier
The Oct. 21, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Highway 395 is down to two lanes both ways after Thursday’s watermain break, but it is open with a big plate where Gardnerville Town Water Co. workers dug up the highway to fix the leak. I can report that there is water at The Record-Courier Center right next door.
mynews4.com
Floating pumpkin patch coming to Reno's Northwest Pool
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — You've heard about bobbing for apples but have you heard bobbing for pumpkins? The city of Reno is putting an interesting twist on choosing the perfect pumpkin this Halloween season. The first-ever Pumpkin Plunge is happening at the Northwest Pool on...
