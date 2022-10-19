ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Nevada Athletics) - Despite Nevada women’s soccer losing 4-0 at New Mexico on Sunday, Kendal Stovall stamped her name in the Pack’s program history. With her second save in the match, the fifth year goalkeeper snagged her 404th career save that made her the program’s all-time leader in career saves. “The fact that my name will be permanently instilled at Nevada is just jaw dropping,” Stovall said. “I could not be more thankful for my peers who have watched and supported me over this five-year journey.”

