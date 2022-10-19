Read full article on original website
Sabres' Craig Anderson: First off ice Saturday
Anderson was the first goaltender off the ice Saturday, reports Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, indicating he will be in the road crease against Vancouver. Anderson has not played since Opening Night, when he turned aside 35 of 36 shots in a 4-1 win over Ottawa. The 41-year-old netminder looks to have been overtaken for the No. 1 job with the Sabres by Eric Comrie. He will face the Canucks in Vancouver's home opener Saturday. The Canucks have scored 15 goals in five games.
Is Ville Husso a long-term option for the Red Wings in net?
The Detroit Red Wings are currently enjoying a great start to Ville Husso’s tenure as the team’s starting goalie, as the team’s summer acquisition already has a shutout to his name and is boasting a .923 save percentage through two games. But despite that solid start, the long-term future for the Red Wings in net may not lie in Husso’s hands. The team selected Sebastian Cossa 15th overall at the 2021 draft, and he is among the top goalie prospects in hockey. He could be their future, but it may take some time to reach that point.
Binnington and Blues top Oilers 2-0 to remain unbeaten
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for the shutout as the St. Louis Blues remained perfect on the season with a 2-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Torey Krug and Justin Faulk scored for the Blues (3-0-0), who have had plenty of practice time with a light schedule to start the season. “Whenever we have No. 50 in the pipes there is always a chance at that (shutout), but we had a great game plan, attention to detail,” said Krug. “We got one early and we were able to shutout their time and space and our guys did a great job.” The Oilers dropped to 2-3-0 on their season-starting six-game homestand.
Maple Leafs' Sheldon Keefe Believes Previous Ankle Injury Could Explain Pierre Engvall's Early-Season Struggles
WINNIPEG — It's been a slow start for Pierre Engvall. Coming off a season where the forward established career highs in goals (15), assists (20) and points (35) in 78 games, he has no points through five regular season games. As Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe looks to...
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Registers another two helpers
Kucherov earned a pair of assists Friday, leading the Lightning to a 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers. Kucherov, who has collected two assists in each of the Lightning's past three games, helped open the scoring Friday by passing to hot-scoring Steven Stamkos for a first-period, power-play goal. Kucherov also assisted on Brayden Point's third-period, game-tying tally. The 29-year-old Kucherov added a team-high five shots in 23:09 of ice time, the most among forwards. Kucherov's multi-assist effort Friday matched his performances against the Flyers on Tuesday and the Penguins on Oct. 15.
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Flyers 3
Improving to 3-1-0 to start the season, the Florida Panthers opened up the home portion of their 2022-23 schedule with a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. "Everyone did a fantastic job stepping in," Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said. "Everyone was making fantastic plays,...
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Still week-to-week
Chychrun (wrist) is still week-to-week, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports. Chychrun has joined the Coyotes on their road trip through eastern Canada, but he's still recovering from offseason surgery and hasn't played at all in the 2022-23 season. Chychrun led all defensemen in 2020-21 with 18 goals, but injuries hampered him last season and he managed only seven goals and 21 points in 47 contests.
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two-point effort Thursday
Karlsson scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets. Karlsson put the Golden Knights ahead 2-0 in the first period. He also set up Jonathan Marchessault on an empty-net tally in the third. It's been a positive start to the year for Karlsson despite a reduced role on the third line. He has two goals, two assists, nine shots on net and a plus-3 rating through five contests.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Goes for 21 points in win Wednesday
McCollum amassed 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 win over the Nets. McCollum was solid as ever in the win despite taking a back seat to both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. While he doesn't receive the fanfare of a couple of his teammates, McCollum's importance to this team cannot be understated. There is a very real chance he could lead the team in assists and threes this season while chipping in 20 points per game on reasonably efficient shooting. He could maintain top-60 value most of the way.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Solid night from charity stripe
Ingram finished with 28 points (8-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-11 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 124-112 victory over Charlotte. Ingram fell one rebound shy of his first double-double of the new season as he found ways to contribute across the...
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: In line for increased carries
Foreman will likely split carries with Chuba Hubbard for the Panthers after Christian McCaffrey was traded Thursday. McCaffrey dominated the work out of Carolina's backfield through six games this season, so there will be a significant number of touches available after he was traded to the 49ers. It's unclear whether Foreman or Chuba Hubbard will lead the running backs corps moving forward, as Foreman has seen 12 carries as compared to Hubbard's six. A fairly even split could continue, which would limit the fantasy potential of both backs -- particularly considering the poor state of the Panthers' offense.
Spurs hand 76ers third straight loss to open season, 114-105
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug McDermott hit four 3-pointers and scored all 14 of his points in the second half and the San Antonio Spurs beat Philadelphia 114-105 on Sunday night to send the 76ers to their third straight loss to open the season. Devin Vassell scored 20 of his 22 points in the first half, and Keldon Johnson had 21. Coming off a 134-137 victory at Indiana on Friday night, the Spurs were 16 for 38 from 3-point range and had a 40-10 advantage in bench points. Joel Embiid had 40 points as Philadelphia fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2016-17. Tyrese Maxey added 25 points, Tobias Harris had 15 and James Harden 12. San Antonio (2-1) was more efficient defensively than in either of its first two games, where it yielded 131.5 points on average. The Spurs forced the 76ers into 12 turnovers and limited the second-chance points to 14.
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Unavailable against Ducks
Stralman won't be with the team to face Anaheim on Thursday as he is still dealing with visa issues, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Stralman was apparently able to play when the Bruins were in Canada to play the Senators on Tuesday but is still working to resolve a visa issue within the United States and remained in Ottawa. Even if Stralman was available, he may have been a healthy scratch anyway with the return of Matt Grzleyck (shoulder) from injured reserve.
Senators’ Shane Pinto: A Darkhorse Calder Candidate No More
Having undergone shoulder surgery which limited him to 12 games last season, Shane Pinto set a modest goal for the 2022-23 campaign – to just play a game. While the 21-year-old was being his humourous self after the Senators’ 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals Thursday, Pinto appeared serious when he responded, “I mean, yeah, that was that it was definitely – just to play a game, and definitely to help the team. That’s what I want to do coming into this year.”
Karlsson scores in OT, Sharks beat Rangers 3-2 for 1st win
NEW YORK (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored 49 seconds into overtime and the San Jose Sharks beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Thursday night for their first victory of the season. Logan Couture and Radim Simek also scored for the Sharks, who got former Rangers coach David Quinn his first win after beginning the season a franchise-worst 0-5-0. James Reimer stopped 21 shots.
Louisville vs. Pittsburgh: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Louisville Cardinals will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium after a week off. With a combined 969 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game. U...
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Could lead post-CMC committee
Interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday that Foreman and Chuba Hubbard will form a running back committee following the trade that sent Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, though Carolina plans to ride the hot hand, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer expects Foreman to get most of the work on early downs.
Philadelphia Flyers vs Nashville Predators Prediction, 10/22/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Flyers (+138) Predators (-163) The Nashville Predators welcome the Philadelphia Flyers at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. The odds on this game have the Flyers at +138 and the Predators are priced at -163. The total is set at 6. The Philadelphia Flyers were on the wrong end of...
Broncos' Brett Rypien: Will start Week 7
Rypien is set to start the Broncos' Week 7 matchup against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With Russell Wilson (hamstring) sidelined, Rypien will get the starting nod for Denver. He last saw action in Week 16 of the 2021 season for the Broncos, but this will mark his first meaningful time on the field.
Red Wings Prospects Report: Kasper & Wallinder Shining Early
The prospect pool for the Detroit Red Wings has reached new depths with the addition of Steve Yzerman as general manager (GM) back in April 2019. In particular, he has found fantastic talent playing in European leagues, primarily the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). Two prospects playing in the SHL this...
