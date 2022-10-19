Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
CBS Sports
NBA opening nights: Zion Williamson a force in return, Ben Simmons not so much; LeBron not enough for Lakers
The 2022-23 NBA season is underway. After Boston defeated Philadelphia and the Warriors walloped the Lakers on Tuesday, we saw a full slate of games on Wednesday night. Here are some of the biggest opening-night(s) headlines with just two teams (Clippers and Bucks) yet to play a game. Zion, Ingram...
CBS Sports
Magic rookie Paolo Banchero scores most points by No. 1 overall pick in NBA debut since Allen Iverson in 1996
A rookie's NBA debut is always unpredictable. In some cases, nerves may get the best of first-year players, resulting in shaky debuts that they'd rather soon forget. Then there's the performances that have the ability to jumpstart a player's career -- think Blake Griffin (20 points) and Damian Lillard (23 points) when they were in the infancy of their careers. There's a whole new level of pressure added when you're the No. 1 overall pick, with everyone watching to see if you were really worth the draft selection.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Exits early Thursday
Davis (back) exited Thursday's game early, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports. Davis entered the game with back problems and was forced to leave the game with another back issue. The center tried to play through the injury that he suffered on a hard fall in the third quarter, according to Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site, but he then exited back to the locker room. Damian Jones and Juan Toscano-Anderson will see extended minutes until Davis is able to return to the game.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Solid night from charity stripe
Ingram finished with 28 points (8-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-11 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 124-112 victory over Charlotte. Ingram fell one rebound shy of his first double-double of the new season as he found ways to contribute across the...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Out Sunday
Wilson (hamstring) will not play in the Broncos' Week 7 matchup with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver will opt to err on the side of caution with Wilson and allow him time to heal and prevent a lingering injury. As a result, Brett Rypien will ge the start against the Jets. Wilson's next chance to suit up will come in Week 8 versus the Jaguars.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Goes for 21 points in win Wednesday
McCollum amassed 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 win over the Nets. McCollum was solid as ever in the win despite taking a back seat to both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. While he doesn't receive the fanfare of a couple of his teammates, McCollum's importance to this team cannot be understated. There is a very real chance he could lead the team in assists and threes this season while chipping in 20 points per game on reasonably efficient shooting. He could maintain top-60 value most of the way.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Added to injury report
Renfrow (hip) didn't practice Thursday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports. Renfrow practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Raiders' injury report Thursday is notable. Friday's final report will indicate whether the team's slot man approaches Sunday's game against the Texans cleared to play or with a Week 7 injury designation. The same applies to top tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) and wideout Mack Hollins (heel).
CBS Sports
Broncos' Brett Rypien: Will start Week 7
Rypien is set to start the Broncos' Week 7 matchup against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With Russell Wilson (hamstring) sidelined, Rypien will get the starting nod for Denver. He last saw action in Week 16 of the 2021 season for the Broncos, but this will mark his first meaningful time on the field.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Listed questionable for Friday
Murray sports a questionable designation for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management. Murray dealt with a hamstring issue during the preseason but was cleared to take part in the season opener. It's unclear if the knee issue is related, but he'll likely rest it overnight before the team decides on his status for the contest. If he can't go, Ish Smith and Bones Hyland are candidates to grab some extra playing time.
CBS Sports
Chase Claypool trade rumors: Teams expect Steelers receiver to be available at deadline, per report
With the NFL trade deadline just over a week away, teams are beginning to pick up the phone and inquire about players who may be available. One big name that could potentially be on the move is Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. Per ESPN, Claypool is one of the...
CBS Sports
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Predictably placed on IR
Dobbins (knee) shifted to injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This felt like the expected conclusion given Dobbins is expected to have his knee scoped following yet another knee injury. Perhaps more crucially for fantasy managers, Gus Edwards (knee) was activated off the PUP list Saturday, which means the bruising tailback immediately could insert himself into a backfield committee previously occupied by the uninspiring duo of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
CBS Sports
Adam Silver says NBA will pay special attention to tanking this season: 'We put teams on notice'
During a recent speaking engagement with employees of the Phoenix Suns, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league has "put teams on notice" and will pay "particular attention" to tanking this season, according to Baxter Holmes. Furthermore, he noted the league has even discussed the possibility of implementing a promotion/relegation system.
CBS Sports
Joel Embiid, 76ers drop two straight tough tests to start season, but James Harden's play a silver lining
PHILADELPHIA -- In school, there were occasionally those teachers who would give a quiz within the first week of classes. Those quizzes weren't necessarily indicative of how proficient the student would be in the subject when the end of the semester rolled around. Instead, they were used to understand where the student stood early on. If a student failed the quiz, it didn't mean they would flunk the entire semester, but it did show that there was work to be done.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: In line for increased carries
Foreman will likely split carries with Chuba Hubbard for the Panthers after Christian McCaffrey was traded Thursday. McCaffrey dominated the work out of Carolina's backfield through six games this season, so there will be a significant number of touches available after he was traded to the 49ers. It's unclear whether Foreman or Chuba Hubbard will lead the running backs corps moving forward, as Foreman has seen 12 carries as compared to Hubbard's six. A fairly even split could continue, which would limit the fantasy potential of both backs -- particularly considering the poor state of the Panthers' offense.
CBS Sports
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Activated off IR
The Packers have officially activated Watkins (hamstring) off injured reserve. Watkins was designated to return from IR earlier in the week and will now be available in Washinton. He played 67 and 65 percent of offensive snaps in Weeks 1 and 2, and he figures to see a similar workload going forward. The veteran pass catcher will compete for targets with the likes of Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Sidelined in practice Wednesday
Davis (hip) was listed as a non-participant on the Buccaneers' injury report Thursday. Davis picked up a hip injury during Tampa Bay's Week 5 win over Atlanta, but he was a full participant in each practice leading up to Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. While the 25-year-old played 100 percent of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps in the contest, he was still a limited participant Wednesday before taking a step back Thursday. Davis will have one more chance to increase his practice activity Friday, and his status on the team's final injury report should shed provide more clarity on his availability for Sunday against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Donovan Mitchell says Jazz players got drunk the night of the COVID-19 shutdown thanks to Chris Paul
On March 11, 2020, the Utah Jazz were at the center of the sports world when Rudy Gobert's positive COVID-19 shut down the 2019-20 NBA season, starting a domino effect that changed sports for the following few of years. In an appearance on the latest episode of "The Old Man and The Three" podcast with JJ Redick, Donovan Mitchell stated that the Jazz players ended up getting drunk in the locker room after their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed.
CBS Sports
Rudy Gobert on projected No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama: 'He's something the world has never seen'
The 2023 NBA Draft is still eight months away, but the No. 1 overall pick has already been determined, regardless of which team wins the draft lottery. Eighteen-year-old Frenchman Victor Wembanyama has taken the basketball world by storm in recent months, solidifying his place as the best prospect in this year's class.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Minutes temporarily restricted
Coach Steve Kerr relayed Friday that Green's minutes cap should be removed within the next couple of weeks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Slater notes that Green could see his minutes gradually increase after he played just 25 minutes in the opener. Green left the team temporarily following an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole and is now slowly working his way back into the mix. Look for his workload to normalize in the coming weeks.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Green Bay acquires D.J. Moore via trade; Patriots, Chiefs initiate player swap
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET. There have been rumors of players who could be available in trade scenarios so those are explored in today's thought exercise. We explore how contending teams could look to upgrade their rosters over the next two weeks. As a result of those aggressive moves, Carolina ends up with three selections in the first round.
Comments / 0