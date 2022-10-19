ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand

Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
PBS NewsHour

Thousands relocated as Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces bombarded Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region, targeting resupply routes across a major river while inching closer Friday to a full assault on one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. Russian-installed officials were...
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: State Department holds news briefing as fears grow over Russian use of ‘dirty bomb’

The U.S. says it rejects the “false claim” that Ukraine is getting ready to detonate a dirty bomb. Watch the briefing in the player above. The Kremlin is standing by its allegation that Ukraine may be preparing to detonate a so-called dirty bomb, which would disperse radioactive material, though Ukraine, the United States, Britain and France have dismissed Moscow’s claim.
PBS NewsHour

Ukraine claims success in downing attack drones, fixes energy sites

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities tried to dampen public fears over Russia’s use of Iranian drones by claiming increasing success Monday in shooting them down, while the Kremlin’s talk of a possible “dirty bomb” attack has added another worrying dimension as the war enters its ninth month.
PBS NewsHour

Russia, Belarus ambassadors barred from Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The ambassadors of Russia and Belarus have been excluded from this year’s Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm because of the war in Ukraine. The Nobel Foundation, a private foundation which administers the prestigious awards, normally invites ambassadors stationed in Sweden to the annual award ceremony on Dec. 10.
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Garland announces charges for plot to obstruct Huawei probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation of Chinese tech giant Huawei by offering bribes to someone they thought could provide inside information, the Justice Department announced Monday. Watch Attorney General Merrick Garland’s announcement in the player...
PBS NewsHour

Brittney Griner’s appeal rejected, Russian court upholds 9-year sentence

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has upheld the nine-year prison sentence handed to American basketball star Brittney Griner for drug possession, rejecting her appeal. Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.
PBS NewsHour

Russian-installed officials order evacuation of all Kherson residents

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian-installed authorities ordered all residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave “immediately” Saturday ahead of an expected advance by Ukrainian troops waging a counteroffensive to recapture one of the first urban areas Russia took after invading the country. In a...
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

