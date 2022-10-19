Read full article on original website
Off-duty Chicago police officer involved in shoot-out during Calumet Heights robbery attempt: CPD
An off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shoot-out in the city's Calumet Heights neighborhood Thursday night, police said.
Woman attacked inside business vehicle in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood
CHICAGO - A woman was attacked inside a business vehicle in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said the woman got into a business vehicle on South Pulaski around 9:15 a.m. and a man inside attacked her. He grabbed her by the hair and told her to drive to a parking lot.
3 charged including 2 teens after off-duty CPD officer shoots carjacking suspect on South Side
(Above video is from previous report)CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and two teen boys were charged after an off-duty Chicago Police officer exchanged gunfire with a group of suspected carjackers Thursday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.The incident happened at 88th Street and Constance Avenue at 6:04 p.m.The officer was getting something out of her white Tesla when, out of nowhere, another car pulled up – with three guys with guns inside.One of the carjackers jumped out and pointed a gun at the woman. But he did not realize she was packing herself – and more importantly, that he was...
Men charged with robbing pair on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Two men have been charged for allegedly robbing a man and a woman Tuesday on Chicago's Near West Side. Devonta Thompson, 26, and Simeon Allen, 24, are accused of robbing a man and a woman at gunpoint around 9 p.m. in the first block of North Green Street, police said.
Man shot in the Loop overnight is the 11th person shot on the same block this year
Chicago police are investigating after a man was shot while sitting in a car in the 400 block of South Wells on Friday evening. He is the 11th person shot on the same block this year. The Loop has now recorded 36 shooting victims in 2022, far more than any...
3 police officers hospitalized after traffic stop gone wrong on North Side
CHICAGO - During a traffic stop in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood, three Chicago police officers were injured when the driver fled. Around 9:37 p.m. Friday night officers stopped a car in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue when the driver reversed and struck an officer. The offender then drove...
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot on Bronzeville sidewalk, police say
A 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when two people approached him and opened fire.
Chicago police make more arrests for organized shoplifting operations
News about shoplifting mobs and organized retail theft have faded from Chicago headlines, but the crimes are still happening, and the CPD’s Organized Retail Crime task force is still making arrests. Here are some recent cases:. Niketown raids. Prosecutors claim Maurice Forest and Robin Haywood stole more than $3,000...
Smash-and-grab burglars armed with bat, wire cutters steal from Orland Park mall in just 1 minute
The burglars grabbed several high-end purses before running out to a waiting vehicle and driving off.
Man, 60, charged in West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated battery in a shooting that wounded a another man on Oct. 10 on the West Side. Curtis Lamothe, 60, is accused of shooting a 44-year-old man in the 1100 block of South Mayfield Avenue, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot...
1 person in custody after incident at Naperville Best Western hotel, police say
There was a big police presence in Naperville Friday after investigators say an "armed" person was held-up inside a hotel room.
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot multiple times, critically hurt in Englewood, police say
A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
Smash-and-grab robbery at Orland Square Mall, police investigating
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - An offender got away with stolen items Friday morning after committing a smash-and-grab robbery at a mall in south suburban Orland Park. According to police, the offender entered an anchor store at Orland Square Mall, smashed a display case and stole items from within. The offender...
Off-duty security guard shot and killed a man on the Red Line after stealing the victim’s Pepsi, prosecutors say
A security guard who worked at high-profile events in Chicago shot and killed an unarmed man on the Red Line after stealing the victim’s can of Pepsi, authorities said Friday. Issac Anderson, 26, was held without bail by Judge Charles Beach on charges of first-degree murder and murder during...
Man arrested for involvement in expressway shooting
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police arrest a 30-year-old man for aggravated discharge of a firearm after shots were fired during an expressway shooting. According to police, on April 18, 2022, at approximately 1:25 p.m., ISP District Chicago Troopers responded to a local police department to meet with the victim of a reported expressway shooting that occurred on Interstate 94 southbound near 159th Street.
Police promise more patrols after Wrigleyville armed robberies, but not clear how many cops will be deployed
CHICAGO - Lake View business leaders were promised more police officers during a meeting Thursday afternoon about a string of armed robberies just south of Wrigley Field over the weekend. But it was unclear how many officers will be deployed and for how long. The offer falls short of a...
CTA crime: Man charged with murder after fatal Red Line shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder after a 60-year-old was fatally shot on a CTA Red Line train last weekend. Issac Anderson, 26, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting a man on a train car near the 87th Street Station on Oct. 15. The victim was taken...
No bail for man charged with fatal shooting of 60-year-old on Red Line train
CHICAGO (CBS) – Bond was denied Friday for a man charged in a shooting that killed a 60-year-old man on a CTA Red Line train last weekend.Issac Anderson, 26, was arrested Wednesday in the 0-99 block of West 87th Street in Chatham in connection with the murder of the man four days earlier.Prosecutors said the chain of events all started with Anderson stealing a can of Pepsi from the victim, drinking some of it, and deliberately spilling the rest onto the victim.In a proffer, Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Anne McCord Rogers said Anderson got on the Red Line at the Lake...
2 women shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two women were shot in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Friday night. Around 6:12 p.m., police say the two female victims were on the street in the 2000 block of East 91st Street when they were both wounded by gunfire. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and...
Man killed, woman wounded in South Shore shooting
CHICAGO - A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The pair was sitting in a parked vehicle around 1:17 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 79th Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. A 28-year-old...
