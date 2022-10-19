ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

3 charged including 2 teens after off-duty CPD officer shoots carjacking suspect on South Side

(Above video is from previous report)CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and two teen boys were charged after an off-duty Chicago Police officer exchanged gunfire with a group of suspected carjackers Thursday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.The incident happened at 88th Street and Constance Avenue at 6:04 p.m.The officer was getting something out of her white Tesla when, out of nowhere, another car pulled up – with three guys with guns inside.One of the carjackers jumped out and pointed a gun at the woman. But he did not realize she was packing herself – and more importantly, that he was...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Men charged with robbing pair on Near West Side

CHICAGO - Two men have been charged for allegedly robbing a man and a woman Tuesday on Chicago's Near West Side. Devonta Thompson, 26, and Simeon Allen, 24, are accused of robbing a man and a woman at gunpoint around 9 p.m. in the first block of North Green Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 police officers hospitalized after traffic stop gone wrong on North Side

CHICAGO - During a traffic stop in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood, three Chicago police officers were injured when the driver fled. Around 9:37 p.m. Friday night officers stopped a car in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue when the driver reversed and struck an officer. The offender then drove...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police make more arrests for organized shoplifting operations

News about shoplifting mobs and organized retail theft have faded from Chicago headlines, but the crimes are still happening, and the CPD’s Organized Retail Crime task force is still making arrests. Here are some recent cases:. Niketown raids. Prosecutors claim Maurice Forest and Robin Haywood stole more than $3,000...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 60, charged in West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated battery in a shooting that wounded a another man on Oct. 10 on the West Side. Curtis Lamothe, 60, is accused of shooting a 44-year-old man in the 1100 block of South Mayfield Avenue, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Smash-and-grab robbery at Orland Square Mall, police investigating

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - An offender got away with stolen items Friday morning after committing a smash-and-grab robbery at a mall in south suburban Orland Park. According to police, the offender entered an anchor store at Orland Square Mall, smashed a display case and stole items from within. The offender...
ORLAND PARK, IL
WAND TV

Man arrested for involvement in expressway shooting

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police arrest a 30-year-old man for aggravated discharge of a firearm after shots were fired during an expressway shooting. According to police, on April 18, 2022, at approximately 1:25 p.m., ISP District Chicago Troopers responded to a local police department to meet with the victim of a reported expressway shooting that occurred on Interstate 94 southbound near 159th Street.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

No bail for man charged with fatal shooting of 60-year-old on Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS) – Bond was denied Friday for a man charged in a shooting that killed a 60-year-old man on a CTA Red Line train last weekend.Issac Anderson, 26, was arrested Wednesday in the 0-99 block of West 87th Street in Chatham in connection with the murder of the man four days earlier.Prosecutors said the chain of events all started with Anderson stealing a can of Pepsi from the victim, drinking some of it, and deliberately spilling the rest onto the victim.In a proffer, Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Anne McCord Rogers said Anderson got on the Red Line at the Lake...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 women shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two women were shot in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Friday night. Around 6:12 p.m., police say the two female victims were on the street in the 2000 block of East 91st Street when they were both wounded by gunfire. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, woman wounded in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO - A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The pair was sitting in a parked vehicle around 1:17 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 79th Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. A 28-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
