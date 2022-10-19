Healing Harvest launches one-stop shop for cannabis in St. Peter

As the state of Minnesota continues to embrace legal cannabis, the budding industry is planting its roots in downtown St. Peter.

Last week, wives Brittany and Jennifer Brown, of Scott County, opened the doors to their new business: Healing Harvest at 1123 S. Minnesota Ave. Located between Dunkin’ Donuts and CCF Bank, the business aims to showcase what they say is the healing power of hemp.

“One of our main goals to being here is to not only provide really good products, but provide education to go with those products,” said Brittany Brown. “Resources for people who are new to using cannabis for wellness, are curious for what it has to offer in terms of publicity nowadays and with laws changing. We’re getting a lot of people who are curious, but new to it.”

Healing Harvest is styled more like a coffee shop than a smoke shop with its wide open carpeted floors, wood-paneled front desk and sage-colored walls. Shelves are stocked with THC, CBD and other cannabis products in almost every form one can think of ― buds, vapes, cigarettes, gummies, lotions, tinctures, muscle rub, tattoo cream and even dog treats. The cannabis infused in these products is derived from hemp, rather than marijuana.

The store is at the forefront of shifting laws and norms surrounding the use of cannabis products. In their first week of business, Brown said word of mouth has brought both regular consumers and newcomers to cannabis.

“There’s just a change happening, because I’ve had customers from [age] 21 all the way up to customers in here that have been 81 years old who have left with their very first THC products that have decided that they want to try something different to sleep better; they want to try something to alleviate their anxiety and stress. That’s been one of the most exciting things is seeing all these new people be willing to learn and try,” said Brown.

While there has been much interest in the potential health and therapeutic benefits of cannabis, the Food and Drug Administration advises that there is limited data on the safety and benefits of CBD and THC. Products sold over the counter are not FDA approved and can have mild or serious adverse side effects and may interact with certain medications.

Healing Harvest also offers an array of cannabis-related merchandise and even a little library in the corner where customers may peruse books about cannabis. Visitors can further test their luck at the Healing Harvest claw machine. Discounts for store products come attached to the prizes inside.

In the future, Brown hopes to expand the business, employ a full team of staff and move into more recreational products if regulations governing cannabis are changed.

“Our goals are obviously to just become a positive presence in the community. A place where people hear the name, see the business and think of high quality products, well-trained staff that provide good customer service and are knowledgeable,” said Brown. “That’s what I hope people see.”