Hochul and Brown announce shooting memorial the day after courts halt gun control law
Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced the May 14th Memorial Commission to commemorate the ten victims of the racist shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo. The 11-member commission, many of whom are Buffalo community members, will design a memorial for those killed in the shooting.
Republicans slam NY Attorney General James over openness to amend bail reform again
Albany, N.Y. — Republicans are crying foul over Attorney General Letitia James’ openness to amending New York’s cashless bail system. James in a recent interview admitted that she’s not against the idea of state lawmakers once again revising the controversial bail reforms as polls show crime is among New Yorkers’ top concerns.
Race for NY governor: Zeldin receives big endorsement, tightens gap with Hochul in polls
The race for New York governor between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin is getting tighter and Zeldin received a key endorsement as crime spikes in the city.
New York governor's race takes sudden turn after Zeldin surge
New polls this week showed the race tightening — maybe to low single digits, uncomfortably close for Democrats after two decades of statewide dominance in New York.
Long Island Lawyers on the Enforceability of Liability Waivers in New York State
A liability waiver is a legal document that a person who participates in an activity may sign to acknowledge the risks involved in their participation in an effort to remove legal liability from the business or person responsible for the activity. Liability waivers have become more and more common in recent years, whether or not the activity in question actually presents a danger or not.
Democrat mocked for rightly saying state has higher crime than NY, California
Oklahoma Democratic candidate for governor, Joy Hofmeister, received public mocking from incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt during a Wednesday debate when she accurately pointed out the state's crime problem. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 21, 2022.
NYS Attorney General James said its time to re-examine bail reform
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Tish James said it’s time to re-examine the state’s bail reform laws. She made the comment during an interview with our NBC affiliate in Buffalo. James has supported bail reform and has spent the bulk of her term in office arguing against the elimination of cashless bail. Now that view appears to be changing.
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State
New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
Bail Reform Remains at Center of New York Political Debate But State Legislature has Never Held a Hearing On It
New York State’s sweeping bail reform law first went into effect in January 2020 and has been subsequently amended twice since then in response to widespread opposition from law enforcement, Republican officials, and some moderate and conservative Democrats. Since its first passage -- through three consecutive legislative sessions and into this statewide election year -- bail reform has been a highly contentious issue, with heated political rhetoric often outpacing facts.
New York State Wants To Criminalize Sharing These Types Of Videos
If New York State's Governor and Attorney General get their way, sharing certain types of videos will be criminal. NY Attorney General Letitia James released a report that Governor Hochul had requested regarding the mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on May 14, 2022. Extremist content is flourishing online,...
Could Backyard Fires Be Banned In New York State?
As the weather has cooled a bit there is still one thing people love to do outdoors. That is to sit on their patio with their outdoor fireplace or firepit and enjoy cool crisp Autumn evenings while sitting next to a fire. There has been a lot of talk about...
New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures
New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
Have You Heard of Upstate New York’s Anti-Rent War?
If you think that you have a troubling relationship with your landlord or tent, this historic story will change your mind. It may even make you feel lucky to do so in 2022. Did You Know That The “Second American Revolution” Happened?. Known for being the Anti-Rent War...
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted
Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
Hochul’s top CNY campaign donors have reasons to say thanks
Some of the largest contributors to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign from Central New York are groups and individuals who have reasons to say thanks. Statewide, the governor’s campaign has taken heat for accepting tens of thousands in campaign donations from a family that benefited from a no-bid multi-million-dollar contract for at-home Covid-19 test kits.
CDC: 10 counties in upstate New York have 'high' COVID-19 levels
Ten counties in New York state are classified as having "high" COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the nine counties are all in the Capital Region and the state's North Country. A good number of other...
Why Are Upstate New York Residents Seeing This Ad On Social Media?
Are you seeing this ad on your social media feed? Local Syracuse business owner Matthew Masur first spotted this ad on his newsfeed:. Maybe you're like us, and you're left with several questions. Including, are rats being used to sniff out landmines? We don't have that answer, but we do know they are used in war according to the HeroRats website:
NY governor's race: Zeldin cuts into Hochul's lead, gaining among independents
The New York gubernatorial race has grown tighter as Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin has come within eleven points of incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.
218 New troopers graduate under new acting superintendent
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–One same day that New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen officially resigned, 218 new troopers graduated from the academy with a new acting superintendent in charge. “Today is my first day as acting superintendent and what a way to kick it off then offering a commencement...
