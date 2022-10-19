ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wamego, KS

Wamego girls' golf wins back-to-back state titles

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago
The Wamego girls' golf team celebrates its second straight state championship Tuesday at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course in Emporia.

Wamego girls’ golf is a state champion for a second straight season.

The Red Raiders won the 4A state title Tuesday at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course, with freshman Addison Douglass and senior Ashten Pierson finishing first and second.

The Manhattan Mercury

