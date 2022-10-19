Read full article on original website
Days Of Our Lives' Banks Siblings Explained
"Days of Our Lives" fans have gotten to know the character of Kristen DiMera very well over the years. She first came to Salem in 1993 and became the adopted daughter of the town's biggest villain, Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo). At the time, the role was played by actress Eileen Davidson. Kristen went on to fall in love with John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and later found out that she was pregnant, per Soap Central.
General Hospital's Tajh Bellow Experiences An Actor's Dream New York City First
Actor Tajh Bellow has been in such shows as "The Middle," "Bunk'd," "NCIS," and the film "Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story." Currently, he plays Dr. TJ Ashford on "General Hospital" (via Soaps in Depth). While TJ did act out as a youth and got into some trouble, he eventually grew out of that and not only married Molly Lansing-Davis (Haley Pullos), but also became a doctor at General Hospital in Port Charles.
General Hospital's Maurice Benard Conquers One Of His Greatest Fears
In order to maintain authority of a mafia organization that controls the entire Northeastern U.S. sea front, mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) must not allow anyone to see his fears on "General Hospital," otherwise his enemies could take advantage of his perceived 'weakness.' Sonny not only has claustrophobia — due to the fact that his step-father used to lock him in a closet on occasion (via Soap Dirt) — but also must deal with bipolar disorder, much like Benard does in real life, per TV Overmind. Benard has not been afraid to publicly discuss his mental health.
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
Who Was Kayla Brady's First Husband On Days Of Our Lives?
The character of Dr. Kayla Brady is just one of Mary Beth Evans' many soap opera roles. However, it's also her most well-known. The actress has been playing Kayla on "Days of Our Lives" for decades, and the character is one of the most beloved by fans. Kayla was first...
Days Of Our Lives Classic Romance: Mike And April
Mike Horton is one of "Days of Our Lives'" legacy characters. As the son of Bill and Laura Horton, Mike had plenty of drama growing up in Salem, per Soaps in Depth. When Mike was first born, he was thought to be the son of Laura's then-husband and Bill's brother, Mickey Horton. However, as a teenager, Mike learned that Bill was actually his biological father.
All Of Kate Roberts' Husbands On Days Of Our Lives
Romance is often in the air in Salem, and "Days of Our Lives" viewers have seen some truly epic couples form on the soap opera through the years. Pairings such as John Black and Marlena Evans, Bo and Hope Brady, and Steve Johnson and Kayla Brady have captivated fans throughout the decades and given them something to root for, per Fame 10. Those super couples also paved the way for other fan-favorite duos, such as Chad DiMera and Abigail Deveraux, Will Horton and Sonny Kiriakis, Ben Weston and Ciara Brady, and many more.
How The Young And The Restless Star Joshua Morrow Keeps Love Scenes From Becoming Awkward
In the soap world, being a hearthrob is a full time job. "The Young and the Restless" star Joshua Morrow has been half of the most interesting pairings on the soap, and still manages to bring something fresh to each relationship every single time. In real life, Morrow is happily married to his wife of 21 years, Tobe Keeney.
The Unexpected Friendship Between Days Of Our Lives Stars Jackée Harry And Robert Scott Wilson
"Days of Our Lives" is all about family, and it seems that it carries over behind the scenes as well. There are plenty of close connections between the cast members of the Peacock soap opera, such as the marriage between Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie Williams) and Bill Hayes (Doug Williams), the longtime romance between Arianne Zucker (Nicole Walker) and Shawn Christian (formerly Daniel Jonas), and the union between Crystal Chappell (Carly Manning) and Michael Sabatino (formerly Lawrence Alamain), per Fame 10.
King Charles Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth By Sharing Touching Childhood Photo
It's always a treat for royal fans to see photos of King Charles III and his family. In recent years, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has used her photography skills to share a behind-the-scenes look at the royal family. Instagram photos like King Charles hugging a 2-year-old Prince Louis and candid shots of William, Prince of Wales playing with his three children provide an emotional glimpse at the private life of these public individuals.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Can't Stop Laughing At Dollar Bill Spencer's Money Move
There aren't a lot of things that "The Bold and the Beautiful"'s Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) can do wrong. Unless of course, it's kissing women that are married to other men, sleeping with his daughter-in-law, getting into fights with the Forresters, or trying to sabotage the careers of up-and-coming designers. Yet, back in July, actor Don Diamont explained that the new Bill Spencer fans have been seeing is one who is here to stay. He's no longer sleeping with his son's wife or trying to manipulate people. Instead, he's shown a much softer side. Diamont told Soap Opera Digest, "He has evolved in that 'win at all costs' mentality in his personal life can really create chaos. He's seen that. I don't think you can bring that mentality into your interpersonal relationships and be successful. In fact, I know that you can't. So, he struggles with that and it forms who he is."
Royal Biographer Details A Secret Link Between Princess Diana And Princess Margaret
When Princess Diana joined the royal family in 1981, after King Charles III proposed to her following just a few months of dating (via Brides), it took her some time to acclimatize to what was expected of her. But one family member immediately took Diana under her wing, and that was Princess Margeret. Queen Elizabeth II's younger sister found a connection with Diana, according to royal biographer Andrew Morton, who told People: "She could see that they were two metropolitan princesses."
