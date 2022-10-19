There aren't a lot of things that "The Bold and the Beautiful"'s Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) can do wrong. Unless of course, it's kissing women that are married to other men, sleeping with his daughter-in-law, getting into fights with the Forresters, or trying to sabotage the careers of up-and-coming designers. Yet, back in July, actor Don Diamont explained that the new Bill Spencer fans have been seeing is one who is here to stay. He's no longer sleeping with his son's wife or trying to manipulate people. Instead, he's shown a much softer side. Diamont told Soap Opera Digest, "He has evolved in that 'win at all costs' mentality in his personal life can really create chaos. He's seen that. I don't think you can bring that mentality into your interpersonal relationships and be successful. In fact, I know that you can't. So, he struggles with that and it forms who he is."

