Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
Remote learning put kids behind; Amazon shutting down fabric.com; Astros take 2-0 ALCS lead | Hot off the Wire podcast
As the harmful effects of extended pandemic school closures become more apparent, some educators and parents have regrets. They’re questioning decisions in cities across the U.S. to remain online long after clear evidence emerged that schools weren’t COVID-19 super-spreaders — and months after life-saving adult vaccines became widely available.
Comments / 0