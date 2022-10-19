ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
Social Security Payments for October: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive

The next Social Security check for October will be disbursed tomorrow, Oct. 12. Payments for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already gone out this month. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye...
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. What is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?. Find:...
Stimulus update: One-time inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to start going out in just days in California

Eligible California residents can receive up to $1,050 in state-issued direct payments as part of the state's plan to combat inflation and rising consumer costs. The payments, called the Middle Class Tax Refund, are set to be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October by direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. All the payments are expected to be delivered by January 2023.
The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
