radiokmzn.com
IOWA VOTERS TO DECIDE IF GUN-RELATED AMENDMENT IS ADDED TO IOWA CONSTITUTION
Early voting for Iowa’s General Election began this week and a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution is on the back of the ballot. Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition says gun rights advocates began lobbying for this amendment 12 years ago. “We realized that Iowa was...
kicdam.com
Abortion Debate Featured In Iowa Governor Forum
Johnston, IA (KICD) — The abortion argument has been academic until the recent decision by the Supreme Court allowing abortion bans. The candidates for governor of Iowa are at opposite ends of the argument. Incumbent Kim Reynolds has already proposed restrictions. Democrat Deidre DeJear believes laws should remain where...
kicdam.com
Candidates For Governor Discuss Opposing Education Views
Johnston, IA (KICD) — The candidates for Governor in Iowa agreed on very little during a one-hour discussion aired Monday night on Iowa Public Television. Incumbent Kim Reynolds defends Republican plans to institute a voucher system. But Democrat Deidre DeJear says every school should be given the resources to...
bleedingheartland.com
What to bring with you when voting early in Iowa
Early voting starts today in Iowa. I recommend voting before election day, so you don't have to worry about an illness, work obligation, or family emergency preventing you from voting on November 8. Before you set out for an early voting location, make sure you have all the documentation you...
kicdam.com
Water Quality Commission Looking to Reassess Fees For Dickinson County Communities
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Water Quality Commission is looking to reassess fees to each of the county’s government entities based on how money valuations have changed over the years. John Wills went to the Board of Supervisors after having met with five other groups in...
capitalbnews.org
Meet Deidre DeJear, the Black Woman Hoping to Become Iowa’s Next Governor
In 2018, she became the first Black person nominated by a major party for a statewide office in Iowa when she campaigned for secretary of state. Now, she’s Iowa’s first Black nominee for governor, hoping to unseat Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in a historic midterm election on Nov. 8. DeJear is one of five Black women running to become the country’s first Black female governor.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: DNR Begins Trout Stocking
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources fall trout stocking is underway. Northeast Iowa fisheries supervisor, Mike Steuck says they’ll stock 18 lakes and ponds across the state. The stocking was started to allow everyone a chance to catch trout close to where they live so they don’t have to...
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help
PANORA, Iowa — A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
Iowa’s drought nears worst in 9 years
The state’s drought continues to worsen amid dismal rainfall and is now the worst it’s been in more than two years, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
A recently posted Youtube video shows one Iowa river town as a dystopian nightmare. A decrepit infrastructure and everything in town appears to be pretty sad for this southeastern Iowa city. According to the video, everything about Keokuk, Iowa, is depressing. Primarily due to high crime rates, and few jobs,...
agupdate.com
Short rainfall results in variable yield in South Central Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa — Vince Jackson was just getting started on the 2022 harvest during a perfect fall afternoon on Oct. 4. “I’m really just starting today,” Jackson said, as he steered his combine through a Madison County soybean field. “I don’t know yet what the yields will be, but I know we didn’t get enough rain in this area.”
iheart.com
Who do you think won Iowa's Gubernatorial debate last night?
Last night on PBS Governor Kim Reynolds and challenger Deidre DeJear faced off in Iowa's Gubernatorial debate. Some of the highlights included the Governor more than once saying how proud she is of her record of cutting taxes and looking after State finances while creating a surplus. A clash came...
stormlakeradio.com
Iowa Utilities Board Urging Eligible Residents to Apply for Heating Assistance
The Iowa Utilities Board is encouraging Iowans to apply for winter heating assistance. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, residents will pay more to heat their homes this winter, with natural gas prices up 28-percent and electricity up ten-percent from last year. Financial assistance is available through the Low-Income...
Radio Iowa
90+ Iowa counties are now using Alert Iowa system for instant warnings
Iowans in almost every county can now get instant messages about threatening weather, missing persons, and other emergency situations unfolding nearby. Tracey Bearden, the 911 coordinator for the Polk County Emergency Management Agency, says Iowa’s most populous county is upgrading from Code Red to the new Alert Iowa system starting today.
kicdam.com
Thursday Morning Farm News (10/20/22)
Iowa DNR discussing new regulations on livestock pits.
Iowa’s Top 10 Attractions – What Tourists Do When Visiting This State
It saddens me when people constantly hate on Iowa, saying there's nothing to do and there's nothing in the state worth seeing. The craziest part is that the people who say this LIVE IN IOWA. There are so many things to do along with a hundred big attractions, people just...
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Iowa
A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County in western Iowa marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in the state over the last two months.
kiwaradio.com
This Week’s Iowa DNR Northwest Iowa Fishing Report
Here is this week’s northwest Iowa Fishing Report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Lake temperature is in the upper 40s. The water level is 9 inches below crest. There has been a fairly good crappie, bluegill and yellow perch bite recently. Walleye fishing is picking up. Trolling is working fairly well for multiple species. Try fishing under structure or over the top of vegetation. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Use tube jigs, plastics or other small jigs. Walleye – Fair: Try crawler harnesses, crank baits and minnows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.
Record fish caught in Iowa
Record fish caught in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Iowa from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kchanews.com
Iowa D.O.T. still anticipates Floyd overpass work to wrap up by end of November; talks future road construction projects
Iowa Department of Transportation’s Field Services Coordinator Pete Hjelmstad was on the morning show to provide updates on area road construction projects. Hjelmstad says the department still anticipates the Floyd overpass project to wrap up by the end of November. He also talks about projects lined up for 2023.
