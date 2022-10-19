Here is this week’s northwest Iowa Fishing Report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Lake temperature is in the upper 40s. The water level is 9 inches below crest. There has been a fairly good crappie, bluegill and yellow perch bite recently. Walleye fishing is picking up. Trolling is working fairly well for multiple species. Try fishing under structure or over the top of vegetation. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Use tube jigs, plastics or other small jigs. Walleye – Fair: Try crawler harnesses, crank baits and minnows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO