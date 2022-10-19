ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IA

kicdam.com

Abortion Debate Featured In Iowa Governor Forum

Johnston, IA (KICD) — The abortion argument has been academic until the recent decision by the Supreme Court allowing abortion bans. The candidates for governor of Iowa are at opposite ends of the argument. Incumbent Kim Reynolds has already proposed restrictions. Democrat Deidre DeJear believes laws should remain where...
IOWA STATE
kicdam.com

Candidates For Governor Discuss Opposing Education Views

Johnston, IA (KICD) — The candidates for Governor in Iowa agreed on very little during a one-hour discussion aired Monday night on Iowa Public Television. Incumbent Kim Reynolds defends Republican plans to institute a voucher system. But Democrat Deidre DeJear says every school should be given the resources to...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

What to bring with you when voting early in Iowa

Early voting starts today in Iowa. I recommend voting before election day, so you don't have to worry about an illness, work obligation, or family emergency preventing you from voting on November 8. Before you set out for an early voting location, make sure you have all the documentation you...
IOWA STATE
capitalbnews.org

Meet Deidre DeJear, the Black Woman Hoping to Become Iowa’s Next Governor

In 2018, she became the first Black person nominated by a major party for a statewide office in Iowa when she campaigned for secretary of state. Now, she’s Iowa’s first Black nominee for governor, hoping to unseat Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in a historic midterm election on Nov. 8. DeJear is one of five Black women running to become the country’s first Black female governor.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: DNR Begins Trout Stocking

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources fall trout stocking is underway. Northeast Iowa fisheries supervisor, Mike Steuck says they’ll stock 18 lakes and ponds across the state. The stocking was started to allow everyone a chance to catch trout close to where they live so they don’t have to...
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help

PANORA, Iowa — A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
PANORA, IA
agupdate.com

Short rainfall results in variable yield in South Central Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa — Vince Jackson was just getting started on the 2022 harvest during a perfect fall afternoon on Oct. 4. “I’m really just starting today,” Jackson said, as he steered his combine through a Madison County soybean field. “I don’t know yet what the yields will be, but I know we didn’t get enough rain in this area.”
MADISON COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Who do you think won Iowa's Gubernatorial debate last night?

Last night on PBS Governor Kim Reynolds and challenger Deidre DeJear faced off in Iowa's Gubernatorial debate. Some of the highlights included the Governor more than once saying how proud she is of her record of cutting taxes and looking after State finances while creating a surplus. A clash came...
IOWA STATE
stormlakeradio.com

Iowa Utilities Board Urging Eligible Residents to Apply for Heating Assistance

The Iowa Utilities Board is encouraging Iowans to apply for winter heating assistance. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, residents will pay more to heat their homes this winter, with natural gas prices up 28-percent and electricity up ten-percent from last year. Financial assistance is available through the Low-Income...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

90+ Iowa counties are now using Alert Iowa system for instant warnings

Iowans in almost every county can now get instant messages about threatening weather, missing persons, and other emergency situations unfolding nearby. Tracey Bearden, the 911 coordinator for the Polk County Emergency Management Agency, says Iowa’s most populous county is upgrading from Code Red to the new Alert Iowa system starting today.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

This Week’s Iowa DNR Northwest Iowa Fishing Report

Here is this week’s northwest Iowa Fishing Report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Lake temperature is in the upper 40s. The water level is 9 inches below crest. There has been a fairly good crappie, bluegill and yellow perch bite recently. Walleye fishing is picking up. Trolling is working fairly well for multiple species. Try fishing under structure or over the top of vegetation. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Use tube jigs, plastics or other small jigs. Walleye – Fair: Try crawler harnesses, crank baits and minnows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Record fish caught in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Iowa from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE

