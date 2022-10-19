Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Pirates, eating contest, fireworks and more at the Texas Renaissance FestivalAmber AlexandriaTodd Mission, TX
Texas Mother Charged with Capital Murder in 5-year-old Daughter's StabbingLarry LeaseTomball, TX
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
hellowoodlands.com
Township Meets, Approves New Fire Engine, Sportsfield Lights, and More
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Township Board of Directors held a regular meeting on Thursday, October 20, 2022, and approved the purchase of a new fire engine as well as approved converting sportsfield lights at Wendtwoods Park to LED lighting. The Board also extended the Energy Corridor Commuter Service Pilot Program for The Woodlands Express bus service through 2023 and concurred with a request from the City of Conroe to partially fund the extension of David Memorial Drive using Regional Participation Agreement funds.
Optimum expands to serve Lake Conroe, Montgomery
Optimum opened its location in Montgomery on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Optimum) Optimum opened a location Oct. 14 at 15264 Hwy. 105 W., Ste., 200, Montgomery. The business offers internet, mobile, TV and phone services. 866-347-4784. www.optimum.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community Impact Newspaper in June 2022. Covering predominately the Conroe/Montgomery...
hellowoodlands.com
City of Conroe launches search for new City Administrator
CONROE, TX – The City of Conroe city leaders have begun a search for the next City Administrator. The City of Conroe has selected SGR to assist in conducting this nationwide search. SGR is an executive recruitment firm based in Keller, Texas, specializing in recruiting, assessing, and developing innovative, collaborative, and authentic leaders for local governments. SGR’s proprietary recruitment and vetting process strives to produce strong candidates who are well-suited to the communities seeking experienced, professional leaders.
hellowoodlands.com
Lone Star College Recognized as a Top Institution for Hispanics
HOUSTON, TX – Hispanic Outlook on Education ranked Lone Star College (LSC) as the fourth largest four-year higher education institution in the nation for the number of Hispanic students enrolled in the 2020-21 academic year. The magazine also noted that LSC was fourth in the country for total associate degrees granted to Hispanic students in 2020-21.
The Woodlands agrees to regional funding for David Memorial Drive extension to be managed by Shenandoah
Karen Dempsey, chief administrative officer for The Woodlands Township, presents information about the regional participation agreement. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township on Oct. 20 agreed to its part of a regional project to extend David Memorial Drive in Shenandoah to Hwy. 242 with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion along I-45 in the region.
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Three locations in Pct. 3 to vote early
Early voting for the Nov. 8, 2022, general election starts Monday, Oct. 24, and runs through Friday, Nov. 4. Registered voters in Montgomery County can cast their ballots at any of the 10 polling locations open during early voting (On Election Day, voters must cast ballots at their designated precinct polling location).
hellowoodlands.com
2022 Election Guide: Conroe ISD Board of Trustees Candidates
Please note that Hello Woodlands is an unbiased, nonpartisan news source that does not endorse or support only one party or candidate. Hello Woodlands does not accept or receive advertising or funding from any candidate, party, or group. Hello Woodlands gave the opportunity to candidates running for Conroe ISD Board...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
A LETTER TO CITIZENS OF MONTGOMERY COUNTY
I’m reaching out to let you know that I am a candidate for the Montgomery County Hospital District, Position 4 Board of Directors. The position is currently held by Bob Bagley. Some of you know my complete background, but many don’t. So, I’ll give you some insight.
irlonestar.com
10.20.22 – Linda Quiroz, Montgomery County Womens Center – The Cindy Cochran Show
10.20.22 – Linda Quiroz, Montgomery County Women’s Center – The Cindy Cochran The Cindy Cochran show. The Cindy Cochran Show is LIVE every TUE/WED/THUR at 2PM on Lone Star Community Radio. Support The Cindy Cochran Show – https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=NBHN9YF7HQSYW. For more information on the show visit https://irlonestar.com/tccs/
Kelsey-Seybold breaks ground on Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center expansion
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic executive and local clinic leadership gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 10 for a 135,000-square-foot expansion project. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold) Kelsey-Seybold’s Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center has moved one step closer to completing an expansion project. The clinic’s leadership gathered for an Oct. 10 groundbreaking, joining...
hellowoodlands.com
Alden Bridge Village Association to Host Free Fall Festival November 5, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Alden Bridge Village Association (ABVA) is pleased to announce that the annual Alden Bridge Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, November 5th from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at Lakeside Park, 5001 S. Alden Bridge Drive. The family-friendly festival is free and open to the community. The event draws more than 1,000 people each year.
Harris County judge candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer raises $4.9M over 3 months, triples amount raised by Hidalgo
Campaign finance reports for Lina Hidalgo and Alexandra del Moral Mealer show more than $6 million to the two candidates in the period of July 1-Sept. 29. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Campaign finance reports filed Oct. 11 covering the period from July 1-Sept. 29 show Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer...
texasstandard.org
The race for Harris County judge is tightening in Houston
Early voting begins Monday, and one of the closest-watched races in Houston is downballot: the election for Harris County judge. Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo is facing a tight race against Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer. Hidalgo “is a rising star in the Democratic Party,” says Texas Tribune political reporter James Barragán. “She won the election four years ago against a very popular Republican – but in a wave election.”
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY SETS UP FORMER KEEFER CROSSING MIDDLE SCHOOL AS STATEWIDE ACTIVE SHOOTING TRAINING CENTER FOR POLICE
The former Keefer Crossing Middle School which was sold last year by New Caney ISD to an investment company has been leased by Montgomery County. The county is setting it up as a statewide active shooter training facility for law enforcement across the state. Inquiries from as far away as Wisconsin have already come in asking about availability. The school closed last year. After the closing, much of the furniture and equipment was left behind. The kitchen still had all the appliances, desks in offices and classrooms, and even musical instruments. After the district closed the school thieves came in and stripped it of wiring and plumbing. The county is using some of its Emergency Management equipment such as air handlers and generators to handle the stagnant air and power issues. Also, some equipment has been rented. State Representative Steve Toth said he hopes to get funding to assist the county with the $23,500 monthly price tag. Toth said prior to Columbine it was to wait until the shooting stopped then move in. That has been changed, even though it wasn’t followed through in Uvalde. The building of over 100,000 square feet can actually run several scenarios at one time. Montgomery County SWAT has already utilized it on several occasions as evidenced by the training cartridges around the building and shot marks on the walls etc. Montgomery County Judge Keough hopes multiple agencies will utilize the facility. Representative Toth hopes other schools closed around the state can also be utilized in the same manner. Due to the fact thieves entered the building prior extra precautions have been taken to prevent further damage. The school camera system has been tied to MCSO and deputies will now walk the perimeter of the building looking for suspicious activity.
Click2Houston.com
Texas secretary of state’s office issues warning after information for Harris County 2020 election audit was reported missing
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Allegations in an elections audit by the Secretary of States office were echoed to KPRC 2 by Senator Paul Bettencourt ahead of the upcoming November election. ”There’s a massive problem with the chain of custody from the 2020 election that harris county has been unable...
Tomball City Council votes to remove Medical Complex Drive extension west of Hwy. 249 from thoroughfare plan
At its Oct. 17 meeting, the Tomball City Council voted 3-1 to approve the first reading of a zoning request to remove the proposed extension of Medical Complex Drive to FM 2920 from the Major Thoroughfare Plan Map. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) At its Oct. 17 meeting, the Tomball City...
The Woodlands area sees lower demand for homes under $400K in September 2022
Homes sold in The Woodlands area saw median price increases from 2021 in September. (Photos by Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Data on home sales in The Woodlands area ZIP codes shows that 40 homes sold for $1 million or higher in September 2022 as of information provided Oct. 3. In comparison, only four homes under $200,000 were sold in September in the same ZIP codes. The highest number of homes sold in September were in the $200,000-$399,999 price range in the 77386 ZIP code, similar to previous months. A total of 40 homes sold in that price range in 77386, down from the previous month, when 50 homes were sold in that range. A total of 131 homes sold in that price range across all seven ZIP codes, down from 157 the previous month. A total of 112 homes sold in the $400,000-$599,000 price range across all ZIP codes. The greatest increase in median home price from September 2021 to September 2022 was in the 77381 ZIP code, where the median value increased by 36.69% from $400,000 to $546,750.
Multiple transportation projects in League City set to make progress soon
Work on the intersection of FM 518 and I-45 began Sept. 16 and will conclude by the end of the year. (Courtesy city of League City) The city of League City has been the headquarters for multiple transportation projects happening soon in the Bay Area. Read down below for more information on when they will be completed, how much they will cost and who is funding them.
Funny or Offensive? Houston, Texas ‘Help Wanted’ Sign is Raising Eyebrows
The Pets Gone Wild Resort in Pasadena is causing a stir with its new recruitment strategy. Walter Parsons was beyond frustrated with the quality of his recent hires and was thinking outside of the box to get a new person in the position as quickly as possible. According to KHOU...
Comments / 0