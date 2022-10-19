ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion Debate Featured In Iowa Governor Forum

Johnston, IA (KICD) — The abortion argument has been academic until the recent decision by the Supreme Court allowing abortion bans. The candidates for governor of Iowa are at opposite ends of the argument. Incumbent Kim Reynolds has already proposed restrictions. Democrat Deidre DeJear believes laws should remain where...
Candidates For Governor Discuss Opposing Education Views

Johnston, IA (KICD) — The candidates for Governor in Iowa agreed on very little during a one-hour discussion aired Monday night on Iowa Public Television. Incumbent Kim Reynolds defends Republican plans to institute a voucher system. But Democrat Deidre DeJear says every school should be given the resources to...
