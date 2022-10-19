Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
Extremely Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Could be Yours for the Right Price
A limited-production series of vehicles was developed by Maserati in 2006 for private customers seeking the ultimate track experience. This extremely rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse was one of the and it could be yours for the right price. Based on the MC12 GT1 race car, this track-only supercar is powered by a mid-mounted 6.0L V12 engine making 744 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed sequential semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox, enabling it to hit 124 mph in just 6.4-seconds.
conceptcarz.com
2023 Porsche 911 T
Manual transmission, upgraded standard performance features and weight reduction mean pure fun. Atlanta. Porsche is adding the 911 Carrera T variant to the 911 model line. The letter T stands for 'Touring' and signifies models with equipment that enhances both driving pleasure and performance. The new 911 Carrera T is equipped with a seven-speed manual transmission and rear seat delete as standard, though the rear seat is available as a no-cost option if desired. Optionally, an eight-speed PDK is available as well for no additional cost. Thanks to the standard seven-speed manual transmission and several features that focus on saving weight, the new 911 Carrera T weighs 3,254 lbs., making it 100 lbs. lighter than a standard 911 Carrera (PDK only). Fitted with a PASM Sport Suspension as standard including a 10 mm ride height reduction compared to the standard 911 Carrera as well as reduced sound insulation, the new 911 Carrera T is made for driving enthusiasts.
Gear Patrol
The Best Cars You Can Buy in 2022
What are the best new cars to buy? It's a tricky question to answer, and heavily dependent on what you're looking for. Some vehicles provide value; others shoot for excellence. Some try to be generalists; others specialize in one specific aspect. You may be looking for a hyper-efficient electric car or still want a raucous-sounding V8. We're not here to judge.
Audi TTS And Porsche Cayman Drag Race Against… Hennessey TRX Mammoth
Everyone likes a fast vehicle – regardless if it is a sports car, an SUV, or a pickup truck. The basic logic is that sports cars should be the most enjoyable to drive, though that’s not always the case with the technology we have today. You can easily beat a sports coupe with a modified truck, for example. Celebrating that, Carwow decided to see what’s quicker in a standing-start race, featuring two sports cars from Germany and a heavily tuned truck from the United States.
Gear Patrol
Meet the Powerful, Race-Inspired 72 Volt Roadster Electric Bike
Vintage Electric Bikes’ 72 Volt Roadster is a beast. Designed as part of the brand’s all-new 72v Performance Line, the bike can achieve full-speed runs up 15-20 percent grades and 3x the torque seen in previous models. With a 40 mph top speed and 4000-watt drivetrain, this electric bike is equipped with all the power you’ll need to face every road ahead. The bike also boasts a three-hour charge time and will run up to 75 miles per charge. On top of that, Vintage Electric Bikes worked hard to ensure users can hit those higher speeds faster – the 72 Volt will accelerate from 5-30 mph in half the time of previous Vintage Electric bikes. Every bike is built to last and assembled by the brand’s team in Santa Clara, California. Once it’s ready to go, your bike is loaded up and delivered right to your doorstep. Bottom line: the 72 Volt Roadsters are beautiful, powerful bikes designed and engineered to impress, and represent a remarkable evolution in the Vintage Electric lineup.
Porsche 911 Takes On Cayenne, Taycan, And Other Siblings In Family Drag Race
Porsche's current lineup consists of a wide range of vehicles that offer buyers coupes, convertibles, sedans, and crossovers of various sizes and power outputs. In a fascinating drag race, CarWow assembles the most powerful standard models in the brand's lineup. The six vehicles on the runway are the 911 Turbo S, Taycan Turbo S, Panamera Turbo S, Cayenne Turbo GT, 718 Boxster GTS, and Macan GTS.
msn.com
Manual override: new ‘less is more’ Porsche 911 Carrera T revealed
Porsche has revealed details of a new 2022 911 Carrera T, designed to offer ‘a pure and exhilarating driving experience’ on the road. Slotting into the range between the 911 Carrera and Carrera S models, the new T-for-Touring version is lighter and more driver-focused. Most significantly, it marks...
Carscoops
New Porsche 911 Carrera Panamericana Is A One-Off Homage Special
Porsche today revealed its latest ode to motorsport history with a special one-off commissioned by Porsche Latin America and Porsche Mexico. The model celebrates the automaker’s entry into the Carrera Panamericana, a 1952 356 S Cabriolet. ‟A good part of Porsche’s successful history in motorsports began in the Carrera...
Gear Patrol
The GMC Sierra EV Wants You to Forget All About the F-150 Lightning
GMC just unveiled a new electric pickup, the 2024 Sierra Denali EV Edition 1. It’s not GMC’s first electric truck — it’s their third on the Ultium platform after the Hummer EV SUT and SUV — but the Sierra EV is their first electric truck targeted at traditional (and loyal) GMC truck owners. It has some clear differences between itself and the Silverado EV. And it wants you to forget all about its unnamed competitor, the Ford F-150 Lightning.
Gear Patrol
GMC May Come After Toyota and Rivian with a Smaller Hummer
GMC launched full production of the Hummer EV SUT earlier this year. It's one of the most impressive and capable vehicles on the market. It's also cartoonishly proportioned and expensive, with a price tag north of $100,000 (or much more on the lightly used market). But according to a Bloomberg report, GMC is seriously considering adding a smaller midsize Hummer model.
Gear Patrol
Electric Vehicle Charging Levels: What You Need to Know
The automotive world is shifting from internal combustion to electric this decade. This shift will require updates to our general automotive knowledge and terminology. Everyone who owns a car now has at least a working knowledge of fuel pumps. But there are multiple ways to charge an electric vehicle — at home and on the road. And understanding how electric currents work — if it's been a few decades since you took a high-school science class — can be unfamiliar and confusing, even to car enthusiasts.
Comments / 0