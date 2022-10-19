Read full article on original website
eaglecountryonline.com
St. Elizabeth Associate Donates Authored Books to Dearborn Birthing Center
A gift for newborns as they head home to jumpstart life-long literacy. St. Elizabeth Physicians associate and book author Bobbi Cornett (center), shares her children’s book, What Will Taulbee Get Into Today? with all newborns at the St. Elizabeth Dearborn Birthing Center. Nurse Manager Jacquie Ritzmann (left) and Kerri DeBorde, RN (right) help Bobbi distribute the books to the families. Photo provided.
WRBI Radio
Greensburg officially opens Pirate Park
Greensburg, IN — The City of Greensburg cut the ribbon for Pirate Park Wednesday morning (pictured). Past and present city and community leaders and state officials braved chilly winds to participate in the ceremony officially opening the nine-acre green space across from Greensburg High School. The facility, which includes...
eaglecountryonline.com
RCCF Announces Lilly Scholarship Finalists
The winner will be announced in December. (Ripley County, Ind.) - Five are finalists but only one can take home a full tuition scholarship. On Wednesday, the Ripley County Community Foundation named their 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship finalists. They are:. Ariel Haessig - Milan High School. Thomas Hartman -...
korncountry.com
Country Squire Lakes gets full-time Jennings County deputy
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Country Squire Lakes (CSL) and the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) have entered into a partnership to place a full-time deputy in Country Squire Lakes. CSL’s Mike Miller approached Sheriff Kenny Freeman with the proposal for the housing community. The agreement consists of...
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn Co. Health Department, Sheriff's Office Report Increased Youth Nicotine Use
All Dearborn County residents are asked to be on the lookout for illegal tobacco sales to minors. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – Dearborn County residents are asked to be on the lookout for tobacco/nicotine sales to minors. In a letter to Dearborn County residents, the Dearborn County Health Department and...
Indiana jail deputy hospitalized after exposure to fentanyl during patdown
RICHMOND, Ind. – A Wayne County jail deputy is recovering after being exposed to fentanyl during a patdown. The Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Brandon Creech was booking a suspect arrested by the Richmond Police Department. Creech did a patdown and discovered a small grinder and a baggie containing what was described as an […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Bridge Project Scheduled at Log Lick Creek in Switzerland County
The project is expected to last through the end of fall. (Switzerland County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Company plans to begin work as early as Monday, October 31, at the S.R. 156 bridge over Log Lick Creek in Switzerland County. The bridge is located west of Markland Dam and will be reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals through next fall for a superstructure replacement project.
Fox 19
1 dead in Whitewater Township crash: coroner
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in an early morning crash in Whitewater Township Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. One person was reported to be unconscious and trapped in a vehicle when the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 9100 block of Harrison Pike.
WRBI Radio
It’s a fire vs. police chili cook-off at final Public Safety Cookout of the year
The final Greensburg Public Safety Community Cookout of the year takes place Thursday evening from 6-8 at Ryle Addition. Bragging rights will be on the line when the Greensburg Fire Department’s C Shift takes on the Greensburg Police Department’s Administrative and Investigations Unit in a chili cook-off. The...
Boone County Supt. Matthew Turner tells state peers how ‘equity playbook’ helps reach all students
Superintendents across the state heard how the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) equity playbook is helping Boone County school district in its mission to serve all students. Boone County Superintendent Matthew Turner joined KDE Deputy Commissioner and Chief Equity Officer Thomas Woods-Tucker at KDE’s monthly Superintendents Webcast Wednesday...
eaglecountryonline.com
Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... Join Aurora Tri Kappa, Channel Kats, and Vague Traces at this fun musical events to raise money for South Dearborn Scholarships and Dearborn County charities. T...
dayton.com
Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering
KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market with aims on Ohio expansion is planned for a vacant outlot next to the Meijer store in Kettering. Taco John’s plans to open next year on Wilmington Pike, according to Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for the Wyoming-based restaurant business.
Reid Health breaks ground on healthier future
Reid Health broke ground on a new hospital in Connersville on Wednesday. The empty lot on Park will soon be a new facility including a helipad linked to an emergency department.
Wave 3
Indiana State Police trooper charged in domestic strangling, assault
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana State Police trooper is facing charges after being accused of choking his girlfriend over poured-out alcohol. Jacob Tolle is accused of attacking his girlfriend on Oct. 12 in Madison. The arrest report states the victim’s father called police for a welfare check after the...
WKRC
Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
Fox 19
1 dead in Cleves crash: coroner
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in an early morning crash in Cleves Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. One person was reported to be unconscious and trapped in a vehicle when the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 9100 block of Harrison Pike.
Greenfield police search for woman missing for 27 days
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a month. According to the police department, Amber L. Kendall-Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Amber is described as […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Air Care Called to Quad Accident in Ripley Co.
One person was injured in the crash. (Ripley County, Ind.) - One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in Ripley County. Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at a property near CR 350 west and CR 350 south on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. The initial investigations shows...
$100K in vandalism damage reported at Miamisburg Kroger
Anyone with information about the individual(s) involved in this incident are asked to contact Det. Sgt. Muncy at 937-847-6612 or message the Miamisburg Police Department Facebook page.
eaglecountryonline.com
Halloween Events and Local Trick-or-Treat Times
Several areas remind residents planning to participate to turn on their porch light. To report an event or trick-or-treat time click here. Batesville - Lee’s Country RV is hosting the 3rd Annual Boos and Brews Cornhole Tournament. There will be pumpkin painting, games, food, and more beginning at 2 p.m. Registration for the cornhole tournament begins at 4 p.m.
