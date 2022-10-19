ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn County, IN

eaglecountryonline.com

St. Elizabeth Associate Donates Authored Books to Dearborn Birthing Center

A gift for newborns as they head home to jumpstart life-long literacy. St. Elizabeth Physicians associate and book author Bobbi Cornett (center), shares her children’s book, What Will Taulbee Get Into Today? with all newborns at the St. Elizabeth Dearborn Birthing Center. Nurse Manager Jacquie Ritzmann (left) and Kerri DeBorde, RN (right) help Bobbi distribute the books to the families. Photo provided.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Greensburg officially opens Pirate Park

Greensburg, IN — The City of Greensburg cut the ribbon for Pirate Park Wednesday morning (pictured). Past and present city and community leaders and state officials braved chilly winds to participate in the ceremony officially opening the nine-acre green space across from Greensburg High School. The facility, which includes...
GREENSBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

RCCF Announces Lilly Scholarship Finalists

The winner will be announced in December. (Ripley County, Ind.) - Five are finalists but only one can take home a full tuition scholarship. On Wednesday, the Ripley County Community Foundation named their 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship finalists. They are:. Ariel Haessig - Milan High School. Thomas Hartman -...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Country Squire Lakes gets full-time Jennings County deputy

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Country Squire Lakes (CSL) and the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) have entered into a partnership to place a full-time deputy in Country Squire Lakes. CSL’s Mike Miller approached Sheriff Kenny Freeman with the proposal for the housing community. The agreement consists of...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Bridge Project Scheduled at Log Lick Creek in Switzerland County

The project is expected to last through the end of fall. (Switzerland County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Company plans to begin work as early as Monday, October 31, at the S.R. 156 bridge over Log Lick Creek in Switzerland County. The bridge is located west of Markland Dam and will be reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals through next fall for a superstructure replacement project.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

1 dead in Whitewater Township crash: coroner

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in an early morning crash in Whitewater Township Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. One person was reported to be unconscious and trapped in a vehicle when the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 9100 block of Harrison Pike.
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Boone County Supt. Matthew Turner tells state peers how ‘equity playbook’ helps reach all students

Superintendents across the state heard how the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) equity playbook is helping Boone County school district in its mission to serve all students. Boone County Superintendent Matthew Turner joined KDE Deputy Commissioner and Chief Equity Officer Thomas Woods-Tucker at KDE’s monthly Superintendents Webcast Wednesday...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Games/Carnival Games

Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... Join Aurora Tri Kappa, Channel Kats, and Vague Traces at this fun musical events to raise money for South Dearborn Scholarships and Dearborn County charities. T...
AURORA, IN
Wave 3

Indiana State Police trooper charged in domestic strangling, assault

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana State Police trooper is facing charges after being accused of choking his girlfriend over poured-out alcohol. Jacob Tolle is accused of attacking his girlfriend on Oct. 12 in Madison. The arrest report states the victim’s father called police for a welfare check after the...
MADISON, IN
WKRC

Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
LEBANON, OH
Fox 19

1 dead in Cleves crash: coroner

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in an early morning crash in Cleves Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. One person was reported to be unconscious and trapped in a vehicle when the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 9100 block of Harrison Pike.
CLEVES, OH
FOX59

Greenfield police search for woman missing for 27 days

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a month. According to the police department, Amber L. Kendall-Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Amber is described as […]
GREENFIELD, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Air Care Called to Quad Accident in Ripley Co.

One person was injured in the crash. (Ripley County, Ind.) - One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in Ripley County. Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at a property near CR 350 west and CR 350 south on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. The initial investigations shows...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Halloween Events and Local Trick-or-Treat Times

Several areas remind residents planning to participate to turn on their porch light. To report an event or trick-or-treat time click here. Batesville - Lee’s Country RV is hosting the 3rd Annual Boos and Brews Cornhole Tournament. There will be pumpkin painting, games, food, and more beginning at 2 p.m. Registration for the cornhole tournament begins at 4 p.m.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN

