South Carolina man charged in narcotics-related death of 2-year-old
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hemingway man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old child. Tyrone Williams, 42, was arrested Wednesday by the Hemingway Police Department and charged with homicide by child abuse. Williams faces life in prison if convicted. According to WSCO, deputies responded to […]
Brittanee Drexel case: Raymond Moody gets life for raping, killing teen on spring break in 2009
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (TCD) -- A 62-year-old man pleaded guilty this week to killing Brittanee Drexel about five months after he was arrested and charged with her murder. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced Raymond Moody entered the plea for murder, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct. A judge sentenced him to 30 years for kidnapping, 30 for criminal sexual conduct, and life for murder. The sentences will reportedly run consecutively.
3rd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A third person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Oct. 5 in North Charleston. Anthony J. Williams-Dupree, 20, was arrested in Mexico and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service before being extradited from Texas to North Charleston. Williams-Dupree was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to police.
SLED investigating after death of Myrtle Beach jail inmate
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a man incarcerated in the Myrtle Beach Detention Center died Thursday morning, the Horry County Coroner's Office said. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 30-year-old Brandon Campbell died at Grand Strand Medical Center just before 1 a.m. after being transported from the...
Homeless man brutally beaten, killed in Myrtle Beach
On any given day of the week, there are 3,500 homeless people wandering the streets of Myrtle Beach looking for handouts. This past Sunday, a Myrtle Beach homeless man was assaulted and killed in the City of Myrtle Beach, according to Robert Edge, Horry County Coroner. Brian Durost, 45, died...
Police warn of laced marijuana in South Carolina
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department, marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for amphetamines and fentanyl. The first incident, involving a 17-year-old female, occurred on Oct. 12 on the 1100 […]
Moody Pleads Guilty to Drexel Murder, Gets Life Without Parole
UPDATE: The man who confessed this year to the 2009 kidnapping and murder of Brittanee Drexel has been sentenced to the rest of his life in prison. Raymond Moody pleaded guilty at a hearing in Georgetown County, South Carolina. The prosecution says Drexel accompanied Moody to a campsite to smoke...
Former Charleston County Corrections Officer arrested for misconduct in office
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Former Charleston County Corrections Officer Shannon Cherise Burden, 38, was arrested for misconduct in office. The arrest comes after an incident where Burden admittingly let several inmates attack another inmate, says SLED agents. Agents charged Daniel Shakim Mobley, 23, Kamal G. Geathers, 20, Donald Lee White,...
Man convicted of killing Brittanee Drexel in Myrtle Beach calls himself a 'monster' in court
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — The South Carolina man accused of killing Brittanee Drexel in 2009 while she was on a spring break trip in Myrtle Beach called himself a "monster" in court Wednesday. Brittanee Drexel went missing on April 25, 2009. In May of this year, Raymond Douglas Moody, 62,...
Myrtle Beach Fugitive Has Been Detained In New York
A fugitive from the Myrtle Beach area has been detained in New York. 22-year-old Shamoray Holmes is one of three men accused of using the Grindr dating app to rob people in Myrtle Beach. The other two have previously been convicted in the case. The accusations were made in 2018.
Homeless man assaulted, killed in Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A homeless man was assaulted and killed Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Brian Durost, 45, died due to blunt force injuries after being assaulted, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Durost was found dead in a grassy area behind a building in the […]
SLED: 4 inmates charged in detention center attack
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged four Al Cannon Detention Center inmates after an attack in September. Daniel Shakim Mobley, 23, of North Charleston, Kamal G. Geathers, 20, of Charleston, Donald Lee White, Jr., 22, of North Charleston and Jaquez Quincy Lawrence, 22, of Summerville have been charged with assault and battery by mob- 2nd degree.
Deputies arrest man in Hemingway toddler’s death
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies say a Hemingway man has been charged in the death of a 2-year-old. Tyrone Williams, 42, is charged with homicide by child abuse, according to Investigator Jalisa Brown. Hemingway Police arrested Williams on Wednesday and took him to the Williamsburg County Detention Center, Brown said.
Drexel family statements: Their words to their daughter’s killer
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It was an emotional day in the Georgetown County Courthouse as Brittanee Drexel’s family gave their victim impact statements before Raymond Moody’s sentencing. Moody pleaded guilty to murder, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and afterward, Drexel’s family talked about the loss of the years of a young life their […]
After 13 years, family of Brittanee Drexel, girl who went missing in Myrtle Beach, gets justice
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — A judge has sentenced a man to life in prison for kidnapping and killing Brittanee Drexel, a teenage girl who went missing in Myrtle Beach in 2009 and was never seen alive again. Raymond Moody, 62, plead guilty to the murder charge in a Georgetown County,...
Man wanted in Dillon domestic dispute turned shooting: Police
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a shooting Thursday night at Dillon Manor apartments on McKenzie Road. When officers arrived, police said they learned that two people had been shot as a result of a domestic dispute. Police added the investigation produced an immediate person of interest. As...
GCPD: Man arrested for fatal Taco Bell shooting
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Thursday announced that a man has been arrested in connection to a September shooting at a Taco Bell restaurant. The shooting happened September 22 at the Taco Bell on South Goose Creek Boulevard. Two people were shot...
Deputies investigating fight with 15 students at Pee Dee school, charges forthcoming
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fight this week at West Florence High School involving 15 students, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Sullivan said 13 boys and 2 girls were involved in the fight. He...
The Man Who Is A Suspect In The Death Of Gates Teen Britney Drexel Appears In South Carolina Court
Raymond Moody, the man who is a suspect in the death of Gates teen Britney Drexel 13 years ago is appearing in court today in South Carolina. The body of Britney was found last May in a wooded area in Georgetown County in South Carolina. Reports say Raymond Moody confessed...
Man Arrested For Taco Bell Homicide In Goose Creek: Police
Through an investigation, police said they identified Auquan Grier, 20, as a suspect. Investigators said they worked with the United States Marshals to generate leads on apprehending Grier. The post Man Arrested For Taco Bell Homicide In Goose Creek: Police appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
