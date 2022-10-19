ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBTW News13

South Carolina man charged in narcotics-related death of 2-year-old

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hemingway man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old child. Tyrone Williams, 42, was arrested Wednesday by the Hemingway Police Department and charged with homicide by child abuse. Williams faces life in prison if convicted. According to WSCO, deputies responded to […]
HEMINGWAY, SC
truecrimedaily

Brittanee Drexel case: Raymond Moody gets life for raping, killing teen on spring break in 2009

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (TCD) -- A 62-year-old man pleaded guilty this week to killing Brittanee Drexel about five months after he was arrested and charged with her murder. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced Raymond Moody entered the plea for murder, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct. A judge sentenced him to 30 years for kidnapping, 30 for criminal sexual conduct, and life for murder. The sentences will reportedly run consecutively.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

3rd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A third person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Oct. 5 in North Charleston. Anthony J. Williams-Dupree, 20, was arrested in Mexico and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service before being extradited from Texas to North Charleston. Williams-Dupree was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to police.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
myhorrynews.com

SLED investigating after death of Myrtle Beach jail inmate

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a man incarcerated in the Myrtle Beach Detention Center died Thursday morning, the Horry County Coroner's Office said. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 30-year-old Brandon Campbell died at Grand Strand Medical Center just before 1 a.m. after being transported from the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Homeless man brutally beaten, killed in Myrtle Beach

On any given day of the week, there are 3,500 homeless people wandering the streets of Myrtle Beach looking for handouts. This past Sunday, a Myrtle Beach homeless man was assaulted and killed in the City of Myrtle Beach, according to Robert Edge, Horry County Coroner. Brian Durost, 45, died...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Police warn of laced marijuana in South Carolina

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department, marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for amphetamines and fentanyl. The first incident, involving a 17-year-old female, occurred on Oct. 12 on the 1100 […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
iheart.com

Moody Pleads Guilty to Drexel Murder, Gets Life Without Parole

UPDATE: The man who confessed this year to the 2009 kidnapping and murder of Brittanee Drexel has been sentenced to the rest of his life in prison. Raymond Moody pleaded guilty at a hearing in Georgetown County, South Carolina. The prosecution says Drexel accompanied Moody to a campsite to smoke...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach Fugitive Has Been Detained In New York

A fugitive from the Myrtle Beach area has been detained in New York. 22-year-old Shamoray Holmes is one of three men accused of using the Grindr dating app to rob people in Myrtle Beach. The other two have previously been convicted in the case. The accusations were made in 2018.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

SLED: 4 inmates charged in detention center attack

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged four Al Cannon Detention Center inmates after an attack in September. Daniel Shakim Mobley, 23, of North Charleston, Kamal G. Geathers, 20, of Charleston, Donald Lee White, Jr., 22, of North Charleston and Jaquez Quincy Lawrence, 22, of Summerville have been charged with assault and battery by mob- 2nd degree.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies arrest man in Hemingway toddler’s death

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies say a Hemingway man has been charged in the death of a 2-year-old. Tyrone Williams, 42, is charged with homicide by child abuse, according to Investigator Jalisa Brown. Hemingway Police arrested Williams on Wednesday and took him to the Williamsburg County Detention Center, Brown said.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Drexel family statements: Their words to their daughter’s killer

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It was an emotional day in the Georgetown County Courthouse as Brittanee Drexel’s family gave their victim impact statements before Raymond Moody’s sentencing.  Moody pleaded guilty to murder, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and afterward, Drexel’s family talked about the loss of the years of a young life their […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Man wanted in Dillon domestic dispute turned shooting: Police

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a shooting Thursday night at Dillon Manor apartments on McKenzie Road. When officers arrived, police said they learned that two people had been shot as a result of a domestic dispute. Police added the investigation produced an immediate person of interest. As...
DILLON, SC
counton2.com

GCPD: Man arrested for fatal Taco Bell shooting

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Thursday announced that a man has been arrested in connection to a September shooting at a Taco Bell restaurant. The shooting happened September 22 at the Taco Bell on South Goose Creek Boulevard. Two people were shot...
GOOSE CREEK, SC

