9 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. It was another busy week in the world of tech and gadgets. Nothing announced that it's going to increase the price of its Ear (1) wireless earbuds from $99 to $149; the price hike starts next week (October 26). Analogue is having a final run of its Super Nt and Mega Sg retro consoles — so it's your last chance to order one if you've been holding out. And Apple surprisingly announced new iPads (more on those below).
Jaybird Vista 2 Vs. Beats Fit Pro: Who Makes the Best Running Earbuds?
Here in 2022, there are quite a few wireless earbuds specifically designed for running and working out. I've tested a bunch of them over the last couple years — and my favorites, by far, have been the Beats Fit Pro and the Jaybird Vista 2. Both are small, snug-fitting and sweat-resistant enough to survive a long summer run.
Meet the Powerful, Race-Inspired 72 Volt Roadster Electric Bike
Vintage Electric Bikes’ 72 Volt Roadster is a beast. Designed as part of the brand’s all-new 72v Performance Line, the bike can achieve full-speed runs up 15-20 percent grades and 3x the torque seen in previous models. With a 40 mph top speed and 4000-watt drivetrain, this electric bike is equipped with all the power you’ll need to face every road ahead. The bike also boasts a three-hour charge time and will run up to 75 miles per charge. On top of that, Vintage Electric Bikes worked hard to ensure users can hit those higher speeds faster – the 72 Volt will accelerate from 5-30 mph in half the time of previous Vintage Electric bikes. Every bike is built to last and assembled by the brand’s team in Santa Clara, California. Once it’s ready to go, your bike is loaded up and delivered right to your doorstep. Bottom line: the 72 Volt Roadsters are beautiful, powerful bikes designed and engineered to impress, and represent a remarkable evolution in the Vintage Electric lineup.
Leica Is Reviving One of Its Most Iconic Film Cameras, the M6
One of the most iconic film cameras is making a comeback. That's right, Leica has officially announced that it's bringing its legendary M6 out of retirement and back to the production lines. You'll be able to purchase the Leica M6 (2022 Edition) on November 3. It'll cost $5,295. Leica stopped...
Knoll's New Office Chair Was Designed by One of the Guys Behind the Apple Watch
Throughout most of its history, Knoll was the chief competitor to Herman Miller. As the two main arbiters of mid-century modern furniture design in the United States, the brands were natural rivals. Herman Miller had Eames and Nelson, Knoll had Saarinen and Bertoia. As the decades went on, Herman Miller shifted its focus to office chairs, becoming synonymous with the idea of the ergonomic office chair following the 1994 release of the revolutionary Aeron chair. Knoll made office chairs too, but they never quite set the industry on fire like their old nemesis HM.
Full vs Semi-Aniline Leather: What's the Difference?
If you’ve ever shopped for a leather sofa or chair online, you’ve undoubtedly come across the term “aniline” before, probably as “full-aniline” or “semi-aniline” describing the leather upholstery on a piece of furniture. While whatever store you were perusing undoubtedly tried to sell you on its form of aniline leather, whether full- or semi-, as superior one, it probably didn’t tell you why it was better, or what "aniline" even means.
The Best Cars You Can Buy in 2022
What are the best new cars to buy? It's a tricky question to answer, and heavily dependent on what you're looking for. Some vehicles provide value; others shoot for excellence. Some try to be generalists; others specialize in one specific aspect. You may be looking for a hyper-efficient electric car or still want a raucous-sounding V8. We're not here to judge.
Patagonia’s Nano Puff Jacket Is Ultralight and Packable
To keep its ultra-popular insulated puffy jacket ultra-lightweight, Patagonia utilizes recycled ripstop. The durable material keeps the jacket extra windproof, and its water-repellent finish helps keep you dry. Should you get caught in a quick drizzle, don't fear: The Nano Puff’s recycled synthetic insulation is equipped to trap heat – even when wet – and maintain proper coziness, no matter what you encounter. Meanwhile, elastic-bound cuffs and a cinch-able hem allow you to tailor your fit. When it’s time to ditch a layer, Patagonia's Nano Puff stuffs right into its own pocket. If you’re looking for a comfy, stashable puffer absolutely look no further than the Nano Puff.
GMC May Come After Toyota and Rivian with a Smaller Hummer
GMC launched full production of the Hummer EV SUT earlier this year. It's one of the most impressive and capable vehicles on the market. It's also cartoonishly proportioned and expensive, with a price tag north of $100,000 (or much more on the lightly used market). But according to a Bloomberg report, GMC is seriously considering adding a smaller midsize Hummer model.
A Cheap New Tesla? The Electric Car Company Is Working on It, Says Elon Musk
Tesla has had major sales success with the Model 3 and the Model Y. The trouble is neither vehicle is affordable. Currently, the rear-wheel-drive Model 3, starting around $47,000, is the only Tesla available for less than $62,000. That, purportedly, may be about to change. Elon Musk addressed several Musk-related...
