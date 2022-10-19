Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden are slowly becoming Love Is Blind Season 3’s most conflicted couple, even though they were one of the most assured duos going into the cocktail party with their exes in Malibu. They seemed set to make it to the altar, given that they each made intentional choices to leave the pods together after dating other people. For instance, Bartise was also dating Raven Ross intensely in the pods, but when she did jumping jacks during one of his more vulnerable moments, he seemed to realize that maybe she wasn’t the one for him — even though he was 100% sure she was hot. He broke it off with her and proposed to Nancy, who had just finished dumping Andrew Liu.

2 DAYS AGO