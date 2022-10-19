Read full article on original website
Bustle
One Of Us Is Lying Season 3 Will Likely Be Based On Karen M. McManus’ 2023 Novel
High school murder mysteries are a dime a dozen, but none have been quite as riveting as Peacock’s One Of Us Is Lying, which premiered its second season on Oct. 20. The whodunit thriller, based on Karen M. McManus' New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, follows five Bayview High students who raise suspicions when they are assigned detention, and only four of them walk out alive. The show’s main quartet, Addy (Annalisa Cochrane), Cooper (Chibuikem Uche), Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada), and Nate (Cooper van Grootel) managed to survive the attempts on their lives in Season 1, but with a Simon Says-style killer stalking them in Season 2, who’s to say how many will be left alive for a potential Season 3.
Bustle
Are Colleen & Matt Still Together After Love Is Blind?
Love Is Blind Season 3 was not easy for Colleen Reed, who continually fell for two men who then rejected her in the pods. But they say everything happens for a reason, and in Colleen’s case, getting dumped only gave her the space to fall hard for Matt Bolton. The duo left the pods together, and from the moment they touched ground in Malibu, they couldn’t seem to take their hands off of one another.
Bustle
There’s Been Some Major Love Island Baby Announcements in 2022
In case you missed it, or maybe you’ve been hiding under a rock, Love Island is now a twice-a-year occurrence. Well, at least from now on, anyway. The seventh season of the dating reality show saw us all glued to our screens every night at 9 p.m once again this summer, with plenty of Casa Amor drama and the introduction of now-dubbed TV royalty, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. In fact, this series brought in record-breaking audiences with the finale episode drawing in 3.4 million people, the show’s highest numbers since 2019.
Dad missing along with wife and two sons shared heartbreaking posts about family before their mystery disappearance
THE father who, along with his wife and two sons, has been missing since Sunday shared heartbreaking posts about family before they disappeared. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, haven't been heard from after Anthony displayed "paranoid behaviors," police said. Facebook posts from...
ohmymag.co.uk
Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million
The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
buzzfeednews.com
A Woman Who Said “That ’70s Show” Actor Danny Masterson Raped Her Testified That She Thought He Was Going To Kill Her
LOS ANGELES — A woman who has accused Danny Masterson of violently raping her broke down in court on Wednesday as she described how she came in and out of consciousness as the That '70s Show actor allegedly assaulted her. Speaking in graphic detail, the woman, who is being...
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Bustle
The Crown Creator Defends The Series’ Biggest Controversy Amid Backlash
Ahead of the hotly-anticipated release of The Crown Season 5 on Nov. 9, the show’s creators are once again facing backlash. Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III ascension to the throne, concerns have been shared about the representation of the new monarch in the upcoming episodes. Sir John Major criticised the show for being “nothing other than damaging and malicious fiction,” and now Dame Judi Dench has written a letter to The Times calling on Netflix to use disclaimers, accusing the show of “crude sensationalism.”
Bustle
How Long Should I Wait For My Married Boyfriend To Leave His Wife?
Q: I have been involved with a married man for almost seven years. It started off innocently: I contacted him after moving across the country to the city where he works, where I barely knew anyone. He was an old college boyfriend, and things ended amicably — I’m friends with all my old boyfriends. I had a couple hours before picking my child up from school, and invited him for lunch. I had been to the gym, hadn’t showered, no makeup — was not trying to impress, just thought we would trade pictures of our children and catch up. We didn’t end up meeting that day, but started texting. We texted for four months before finding the time to meet. When we did, things changed quickly.
Bustle
Kris Jenner Reveals Her Family’s Burial Plans On The Kardashians
Kris Jenner is making sure that the Kardashian-Jenner klan will haunt us all beyond the grave. On the Oct. 20 episode of The Kardashians Season 2, Kris Jenner talked to her daughters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner about family burials as she was recovering from hip surgery. Kris reminded Kylie that they were supposed to look for mausoleums so the family could all be buried together, but Khloé had some concerns about capacity. “Do you know how many kids we have?” she asked, with Kylie saying they would have to limit the generations allowed into the tomb. “It’s like a club, ‘Nope, you’re not on the list,’” Kris said, jokingly.
Bustle
New Taylor Swift Lyrics Might Reveal The Name Of Blake Lively’s Unborn Baby
Is the queen of Easter eggs at it again? As sleuthing Taylor Swift fans continue to sift through her Midnights lyrics for hidden gems, several of them are already convinced they’ve solved at least one mystery. The line in question arrives on the album’s fifth track, “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” in which the 11-time Grammy winner sings, “I see the great escape, so long, Daisy May.”
Bustle
Love Island
It might be the show that everyone hates to love (or loves to hate), but at the end of the day, Love Island is what it is. Watching a bunch of ridiculously fit people crack on with each other, not to mention the chaos that ensues post-Casa Amor, is just the tonic we need. However, just because sparks fly on the show, doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll last. And with Love Island 2022 dominating office and WhatsApp conversations over the course of the summer, we can’t help but wonder what happened to the former couples.
Bustle
Matthew Perry Shared How Jennifer Aniston Confronted Him About His Addiction
With his memoir out on Nov. 1, Matthew Perry continues to open up about his struggles with alcohol and opioid addiction. The actor did an interview with Diane Sawyer that will debut ahead of his book, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, on Oct. 28, and a new preview shares some of his raw, emotional answers. At one point, he tells Sawyer about the support he got from his Friends co-stars during his time on the show, and he shares that it was Jennifer Aniston who was especially supportive.
Bustle
Stormzy's “Hide & Seek” Is Inspired By A Real-Life Heartbreak
Hot on the heels of his cinematic masterpiece “Mel Made Me Do It” — a feast of star cameos and dexterous storytelling — Stormzy is back with another taster of his forthcoming new album, This Is What I Mean (out on Nov. 25). Though the South London rapper has never been one to shy away from self-reflection, there’s a tenderness to his latest track “Hide & Seek,” which sets it apart.
Bustle
The Meaning Of Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Lyrics
Taylor Swift says she’s the problem on her new album Midnights — but her fans are likely to disagree. On the album’s lead single “Anti-Hero,” which came out at the stroke of midnight of Oct. 21, the 11-time Grammy winner pens some of the most confessional lyrics of her career, telling stories that reflect her deepest regrets of the past and darkest fears about her future.
Bustle
Get An Exclusive First Look At Deuxmoi’s New Book
Deuxmoi’s debut novel, Anon Pls., hits bookstores on Nov. 8 — but before then, Bustle is running an exclusive sneak peek. The book, co-written with author Jessica Goodman, follows a young assistant to a notorious stylist who starts an anonymous celebrity gossip account. Though she thinks it’ll be harmless fun, she soon finds herself in over her head, as the excerpt below details.
Bustle
For Quinn Christopherson, Songwriting & Karaoke Serve Similar Purposes
Before he found his way to indie rock, Quinn Christopherson was helping his dad DJ weddings all over Alaska. He’d set up the speakers and watch as his dad got hundreds of people to their feet, armed only with a mic and an onslaught of Top 40 hits. “It’s definitely what inspired me to be a performer,” Christopherson tells Bustle. It feels only right that his debut album, Write Your Name In Pink, is filled with all the hallmarks of big celebrations: tender romance, complicated family dynamics, and acceptance.
"I Co-Signed On A Truck For A Boyfriend": People Are Revealing The Costly Mistakes They Regret The Most, And It's Painful
"Tried messing with stocks out of boredom during Covid. Ended up getting into options and getting myself in a hole. Instead of accepting my losses, I continued to make more risky investments, and ended up losing about $20k over the course of eight months."
Bustle
Love Is Blind
Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden are slowly becoming Love Is Blind Season 3’s most conflicted couple, even though they were one of the most assured duos going into the cocktail party with their exes in Malibu. They seemed set to make it to the altar, given that they each made intentional choices to leave the pods together after dating other people. For instance, Bartise was also dating Raven Ross intensely in the pods, but when she did jumping jacks during one of his more vulnerable moments, he seemed to realize that maybe she wasn’t the one for him — even though he was 100% sure she was hot. He broke it off with her and proposed to Nancy, who had just finished dumping Andrew Liu.
Bustle
Twitter Has All The Feels For Christina Aguilera's New "Beautiful" Music Video
Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of self-harm and disordered eating. With her classic pop album Stripped celebrating its 20th anniversary this week, Christina Aguilera has released an updated “Beautiful” music video to mark World Mental Health Day. Considered groundbreaking when it was originally released back in 2002, the ballad is one of her biggest and best-known hits. The original music video spotlighted the negative effects of discrimination, bullying, and damaging body-image standards.
