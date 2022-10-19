Gua sha is so much more than the vibe-y jade or rose quartz tools you see on Instagram. (But you know that already.) While real-deal gua sha (which loosely translates to “scraping”) is far from glamorous, it’s true that there are myriad benefits to be reaped from adopting the practice to your own routine. As someone who deals with persistent, at times intense, TMJ pain, I found that nightly massage has worked wonders to ease my tense jaw. While Sandra Lanshin Chiu, L.Ac, Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioner and founder Lanshin makes my go-to tools, I’ve found another one to add to my array: Supernal’s just-launched Cosmic Stone, available in two types of handcrafted jade.

2 DAYS AGO