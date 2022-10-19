Read full article on original website
If You Love Delicate Jewelry, The Dainty Ring Of Your Dreams Is Here
Envision a barely there band with the most delicate string of diamonds lacing your finger. Sounds utterly stunning right? Well, the Petite Diamond Distance Band from fine jewelry brand Melanie Casey does just that. The stackable ring comes in a solid 14k gold or platinum setting with a line of nine intricate white diamonds. It's ever so dainty, which is why you can stack a few or wear one as a standalone piece among your other daily rings. We had to know the idea behind this dazzling new band, so we interviewed the founder and jewelry designer, Melanie Casey.
I Got ‘Tweed Blonde’ Hair & I’m Obsessed
This year, I had the urge to be spontaneous and switch things up, trading my signature chocolate brown for Instagram's latest hair colour trend. Dreamed up by Jordanna Cobella, creative director of Cobella salon, tweed blonde combines contrasting warm and cool tones of blonde. "Its popularity is inspired by the knitwear from the runway at fashion week," says Jordanna, "as the finely woven strands of both blonde colours merge harmoniously." Imagine how each neutral thread in a tweed jacket is woven to create an intricate and seamless golden colour. Similarly, Jordanna makes sure every single section of hair — dyed either cool or warm blonde — is intertwined to appear like the luxe fabric.
The Stars Have Aligned For Supernal’s New Cosmic Stone Gua Sha
Gua sha is so much more than the vibe-y jade or rose quartz tools you see on Instagram. (But you know that already.) While real-deal gua sha (which loosely translates to “scraping”) is far from glamorous, it’s true that there are myriad benefits to be reaped from adopting the practice to your own routine. As someone who deals with persistent, at times intense, TMJ pain, I found that nightly massage has worked wonders to ease my tense jaw. While Sandra Lanshin Chiu, L.Ac, Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioner and founder Lanshin makes my go-to tools, I’ve found another one to add to my array: Supernal’s just-launched Cosmic Stone, available in two types of handcrafted jade.
2023’s Biggest Bridal Trends Include Opera Gloves & Latex Dresses
Come next year, wedding fashion will take a turn for the glamorous. As evidenced by the New York Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2023 lineup, casual slip dresses and minimalist suits are being traded for can't-miss trends that give brides-to-be their main character moment. While Spring 2023 nuptials fashion was big...
I Hated Cleansing…Until I Discovered TikTok’s Micellar Water Hack
Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
