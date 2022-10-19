Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
Get ready for the second annual Rio Rancho Fall Festival Saturday
The City of Rio Rancho’s 2022 edition of the Rio Rancho Fall Festival is coming this Saturday,. Presented by Oxford Wealth Advisors, the event is a free, family-friendly event. This year, the festivities will take place at Campus Park at City Center. “Last year’s Fall Festival was a huge...
losalamosreporter.com
American Legion Riders Gathering Sponsorships For 400 Wreaths To Be Placed At Guaje Pines Cemetery
American Legion Riders Chapter 19 from American Legion Post 90 here in Los Alamos are collecting sponsorships for Wreaths Across America with a goal of having 400 wreaths to cover graves at Guaje Pines Cemetery in December. The wreaths are $15 each or 10 for $150. Donations of any amount are welcome and will be collected from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Oct. 29 at Smith’s in White Rock.
losalamosreporter.com
Dark Night Star Party Saturday At Spirio Fields One Hour After Sunset
Los Alamos County Parks, Recreation and Open Space Divisions have partnered up with the Pajarito Astronomers for the Dark Night program. Anyone with an interest in star gazing and the chance to look through a telescope is invited to come out to Spirio Soccer Fields Saturday night at Overlook Park in White Rock. Arrive at nightfall for viewing, or around sunset for setting up. Jupiter and Saturn will be visible most of the night as well as star clusters and deep space objects. If arriving at night and approaching Spirio Fields, please use parking lights if possible.Bring a red flashlight for safety. This gathering is weather permitting. Updates and more information available at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/229264765356234 Photo of the Triangulum Galaxy by Jeremy Best.
losalamosreporter.com
Good Bye Reel Deal Welcome SALA Event Starts At 11 A.M. Saturday
Join SALA Los Alamos today at the Reel Deal to learn more about Los Alamos cinema history and about the plans for the events center. They will be streaming the presentation on https://sala.losalamos.com/ or https://youtu.be/g2IdlGmqDZU.
rrobserver.com
Windy weekend, try not to eat all the candy
This weekend will be mostly calm until Sunday when it will get windy. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”The New Mexico Wind Machine is revving its engine and it will hit the gas this weekend. All kidding aside, it’s going to get windy this weekend – especially Sunday! Wind gusts of 50 to 65 mph will be possible across the high terrain & much of eastern NM Sunday afternoon.”
losalamosreporter.com
Yard Sale List – Oct. 21-22
310 Camino Encantado, Los Alamos. 10 a.m., Friday and Saturday. Christmas items. 3581 Pueblo Drive, Los Alamos. 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Multi-family yard sale with designer clothes, men’s and women’s clothes, designer handbags – Coach, Prada etc. furniture, household items, decorations, kitchen utensils, computer monitor.
Sights and Sounds: NM Dream Team gets spooky with haunted house
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Dream Team is a youth-led organization fighting for immigrant rights throughout the state. They turned their offices into a haunted house yesterday to raise money for the association. It was their first-ever event in their new Downtown Albuquerque location. Dozens of people showed up to support their cause […]
losalamosreporter.com
Dems To Honor George Marsden Sunday During Chili Cookoff Fundraiser At Fuller Lodge
Community member George Marsden, director of the Los Alamos Teen Center, is being honored this Sunday, October 23, at Fuller Lodge with the Jimmy Carter Community Service Award, presented by the Democratic Party of Los Alamos County. The presentation is combined with a chili cook-off from 4-7 pm, music by the Quemazon Septet, and a silent auction of locally handmade ceramics. Statewide and local judges, candidates, and elected officials will be in attendance with a featured keynote address by NM Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver.
KOAT 7
Haunting at the Drury Plaza Hotel in Santa Fe? One family says they experienced it
SANTA FE, N.M. — A New Mexico family says they had their first supernatural experience while staying at the Drury Hotel in Santa Fe in January. The Drury Plaza Hotel in Santa Fe is one of a handful of buildings many believe to be haunted. Before it was a...
Rio Grande Sun
City's Billboard Finalist Selected
An artist since she was five years old and an Españolan her whole life, Lisaida Archuleta, 58, said it felt good to win the art contest for white billboard by the Rio Grande on Paseo de Oñate. “It makes me happy because people … have a feeling about...
Albuquerque elementary students receive a new pair of shoes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at an Albuquerque elementary school received new shoes Friday. Thanks to generous donations to the KRQE Cares program, more than 600 students at Painted Sky Elementary got a pair of new shoes. Sallie Oden, the school’s principal says the new shoes is something parents of the students are especially grateful for. […]
Residents in Edgewood continue fight for old elementary school
EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Edgewood town officials are trying to prevent the school district from tearing down an old building. The town and other organizations have used the old Edgewood elementary for various events and activities since the Moriarty-Edgewood School District closed its doors. The district says it is no longer financially feasible to maintain the […]
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Go global at the Santa Fe International Film Festival, shout "Bravo!" at the world premiere of "Zorro," let Anne Haven McDonnell's poetry enchant you, enjoy Eric Sewell's Nomad Ensemble, and get spooked by Joe West's presentation, "Theater of Death." 1 Go global. Film screenings, panels, artist talks, and parties make...
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
newmexicomagazine.org
Become a Jewelry Rock Star
This Albuquerque couple creates a community of jewelry makers, one workshop at a time. BEHIND A STRIP-MALL DOOR, A SMALL brigade of makers has blowtorches blazing, tiny hammers swinging, and buffing stones whirling. At Albuquerque Silver & Stone Academy, beginners and pros alike learn the art of silversmithing and stonecutting....
corralescomment.com
Help Shelter a Dog This Season by Donating to the Doghouse Drive
Animal Welfare Department (AWD) is hosting The Doghouse Drive to make sure our furry friends aren’t left out in the cold. AWD is accepting medium to large dog houses, new or gently used. The Doghouse Drive will replenish the supply to our Animal Protection Officers for our community doghouse program. These doghouses bring relief to pet owners who need assistance during the cold winter months.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Public Schools Reminds Families Of Stranger Danger
Los Alamos Public Schools has been notified by the Los Alamos Police Department of a recent incident where a child was approached by a stranger and asked to enter the car. The incident did not occur on school property. An unknown male approached a child in the area of Chamisa...
Woman celebrates 100th birthday with balloon ride in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gerrie Calhoun is celebrating her 100th birthday in true Albuquerque fashion. Calhoun and her two daughters traveled to Albuquerque from San Diego, California to cross an item off her bucket list; riding in a hot hair balloon. The family took off at sunrise Friday morning. “She has a history of doing adventures […]
losalamosreporter.com
Support For Suzie Havemann For County Council
Yvonne and I would like to share why we will vote for Suzie Havemann for County Council. Suzie is a bright penny, down to earth, but often very original in solving problems. Having worked for years in Los Alamos real estate, she understands the economics of our town, its strengths and challenges. She however is also interested in preserving our environment and supported the creation of the Los Alamos Nature Center. Recently she also worked on the Los Alamos County Energy and Sustainability Task Force. A lifelong resident, Suzie understands our County and works with others to improve it. We think she would be a great asset to the upcoming Council.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 21 – 27
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico. Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.
