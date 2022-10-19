Los Alamos County Parks, Recreation and Open Space Divisions have partnered up with the Pajarito Astronomers for the Dark Night program. Anyone with an interest in star gazing and the chance to look through a telescope is invited to come out to Spirio Soccer Fields Saturday night at Overlook Park in White Rock. Arrive at nightfall for viewing, or around sunset for setting up. Jupiter and Saturn will be visible most of the night as well as star clusters and deep space objects. If arriving at night and approaching Spirio Fields, please use parking lights if possible.Bring a red flashlight for safety. This gathering is weather permitting. Updates and more information available at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/229264765356234 Photo of the Triangulum Galaxy by Jeremy Best.

WHITE ROCK, NM ・ 5 HOURS AGO