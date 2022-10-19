Day 2 of early voting for the Georgia midterms has surpassed day 2 of early voting in the presidential election

Read full article on original website
Related
Voter Turnout Update: More than 728,000 people have voted in Georgia’s midterm election so far
Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day five of early voting. As of Saturday morning, about 660,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 140,166 showing up on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday’s total marks a 51% increase from day five of 2018 midterm...
allongeorgia.com
Secretary of State: Georgia Voters Continue Shattering Early Voting Records
According to the Secretary of State’s office, Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day four of Early Voting. As of Friday morning, just under 520K Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person Early Voting, with 122,149 showing up on Thursday, October 20th. Thursday’s total marks a 53% increase from day four of 2018 midterm Early Voting and is only 25% less than the total of day four of Early Voting in the 2020 Presidential election.
Georgia Voter Guide: Where do Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams stand on key issues?
Are you having a hard time keeping up with everything that’s been promised on the campaign trail? Here’s a breakdown of where the major candidates for governor fall on top issues. Abortion. Kemp. In 2019, Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law one of his most prominent campaign promises:...
WRDW-TV
‘I mean, why not’: Young Georgia voter encourages peers to do the same
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week was the first week of early voting in Georgia, and in Richmond County, we are seeing record-breaking turnout. The 2018 elections shattered records, so that trend is continuing. The board of elections voted Friday to open two additional voting locations for early voting. Starting...
wabe.org
Could Abrams ride Georgia’s record midterm early-vote surge to outperform the polls?
Turnout in the first three days of early voting approached presidential election level, with Black voters – who have become the recent focus in the race for governor – especially turning out in force. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has met with Black voters at a series of recent...
wabe.org
Walker's housing allegations against Warnock as celebs come to Georgia to back candidates
Georgia’s U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock says his church has not evicted anyone from property connected to it, as his opponent Republican Hershel Walker claims. Plus, celebrities and big political names are coming to Georgia to support their candidates. And we have a look at a Georgia company looking to create a solar super highway along stretches of roads.
WMAZ
What are the constitutional amendments on the ballot in Georgia?
ATLANTA — Georgians have already begun to cast their votes in high numbers, weighing in on significant races such as governor and U.S. Senate. But they're being asked to vote on a lot more than just the highest-profile races - including, even, a chance to change the state constitution of Georgia.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia implements poll worker first response tool
ATLANTA – Georgia poll workers are being protected with a security alert service to report any midterm election procedure disruptions. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that Georgia counties have implemented a security alert service allowing poll managers across Georgia to immediately report any concerns or security issues that could disrupt the midterm election procedures.
WXIA 11 Alive
Reminder: Double-check your printed ballot before casting in Georgia midterms
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says it can ease hacking concerns. Yet voters often don't do it.
WXIA 11 Alive
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote
ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
AOL Corp
In Georgia Senate race, Warnock needs his 2020 coalition. But inflation, fatigue could keep them home
JONESBORO, Ga. — Carl Cox. Jr., a 31-year-old software developer from Dallas, Ga., northwest of Atlanta, voted for Democrat Raphael Warnock in the 2020 special election to fill the remaining two years of a U.S. Senate seat. But this year, he's having trouble getting exited about Georgia's U.S. Senate race, in which Warnock is running for reelection to a full six-year term.
Warnock campaign look to appeal to Hispanic, Latino voters in close race with Walker
ATLANTA — A big Hollywood star came to Atlanta Wednesday night to inspire Hispanic and Latino voters to head to the polls. Lin-Manuel Miranda, the force behind Broadway’s Hamilton and Disney’s Encanto, is the latest big name to visit Georgia with less than three weeks until election day.
WXIA 11 Alive
What are the referendum questions on the ballot in Georgia?
ATLANTA — As Georgians go to the polls to cast their ballots in the November midterms, they will weigh the candidates for races such as Senate, governor and more. Tucked in toward the end of the ballot are a couple of other questions confronting voters, which with they might not have as much familiarity.
New Georgia poll of likely Hispanic voters finds Abrams and Kemp knotted, Walker leading Warnock
When Raysa Aragon immigrated to the United States at the age of 38, living under the tyrannical regime of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro was more than enough to deter her from blindly joining a political party. For the next several decades, the 66-year-old retired interpreter and Clayton County resident voted for the candidates she thought […] The post New Georgia poll of likely Hispanic voters finds Abrams and Kemp knotted, Walker leading Warnock appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WJCL
Early Voting: Some Savannah voters kept in line for 2 hours. Here's what officials say to avoid that
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thousands of people showed up Monday to vote in Georgia, specifically in Chatham County, setting a new early-voting record, but also causing delays. “We had what I would characterize as historic numbers,” said Colin McRae, chairman for the Chatham County Board of Registrars. He says...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 2022 statewide ballot questions explained
ATLANTA - There are four questions on the statewide ballot. Each impacts Georgia in different ways. Two of the questions are on constitutional amendments that were passed by the Georgia Legislature, but require passage by voters. The other two are questions about the granting of statewide property tax exemptions. Both...
2020 election denial and crime were the top two issues in the Georgia Lieutenant Governor debate
Republican State Sen. Burt Jones was an election denier who tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. Democrat Charlie Bailey is a former prosecutor who was soft on crime. Those charges leveled by the two major party candidates for lieutenant governor at each other Tuesday dominated a...
WRDW-TV
Brian Kemp continues leading Stacey Abrams | U.S. Senate race tied in new Landmark poll
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three weeks before Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterm elections are held, a new Landmark Communications shows Gov. Brian Kemp leading in his reelection bid over Democrat Stacey Abrams and the state’s U.S. senate race virtually tied. The poll was among 500 likely...
Georgia Government 101: What does the state Attorney General do?
In November, Georgians will elect a state attorney general. If you don’t know what the attorney general does, you certainly aren’t alone. Here is everything you need to know about this vital position in state government. What is the role of the Attorney General?: The attorney general is...
The Georgia Sun
Atlanta, GA
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 0