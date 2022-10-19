Day 2 of early voting for the Georgia midterms has surpassed day 2 of early voting in the presidential election

According to the Secretary of State’s office, Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day four of Early Voting. As of Friday morning, just under 520K Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person Early Voting, with 122,149 showing up on Thursday, October 20th. Thursday’s total marks a 53% increase from day four of 2018 midterm Early Voting and is only 25% less than the total of day four of Early Voting in the 2020 Presidential election.

