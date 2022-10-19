Former Henry County reserve deputy faces federal obstruction of justice charge

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A former reserve sheriff’s deputy is now charged federally in connection with a case involving a former New Castle police officer.

Adam Guy, 25, faces one count of witness tampering. Federal prosecutors said he “engaged in misleading conduct toward another person with the intent to interfere” with an investigation.

The charge stems from a case involving Aaron Strong, a former New Castle police officer accused of using excessive force against three people. Strong faces three civil rights violations and a count of obstruction of justice. Guy, a former Henry County sheriff’s deputy, attempted to interfere with one of the investigations involving Strong, federal prosecutors said.

In August 2019, Strong was accused of striking a man 20 times with a collapsible baton while the detainee was handcuffed and lying on the ground. The man suffered injuries to his head, jaws, arm and back.

Other officers saw what happened and reported it to their supervisors. That led to an investigation from Indiana State Police and the appointment of a special prosecutor who filed a misdemeanor criminal recklessness charge against Strong. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 180 days, with the time suspended to probation.

The obstruction of justice charge against Strong stems from accusations he lied to an ISP officer about the August 2019 incident.

Strong is also accused of using excessive force against two detainees in July 2017. In one incident, he’s accused of kicking a detainee in the head. In another, federal prosecutors said he fired a bean bag shotgun at close range and injured a different detainee.

Strong resigned from the New Castle Police Department in December 2019.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.