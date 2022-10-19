Read full article on original website
14 Best Day Trips from Charleston, South Carolina
If you’re planning fun and exciting day trips from Charleston and need some inspiration, you’ve landed in the right place. Whether you’re staying in downtown Charlestown, in the historic district, across the Cooper River in Mount Pleasant, or somewhere along the Ashley River or the South Carolina coastline, there are a wide array of places to visit from the Holy City.
Charleston Moves' 6th annual Pedal & Panache coming in November
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Move's sixth annual Pedal & Panache is just two weeks away!. The event will be hosted at The Bower at Edmund's Oast Thursday, November 3rd from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pedal & Panache will have live music, food, drinks, and a silent auction.
Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
What Are the Most Dangerous Roads in Charleston?
South Carolina is one of the most dangerous states in the U.S. for motorists. According to a study published by Wall Street 24/7, SC is actually ranked the third-worst for roadway safety in the country. The fact that SC has a diverse range of roads, including eight-lane interstates, two-lane blacktop,...
South Carolina Historical Society Announces 2022 Fall Tour
The South Carolina Historical Society (SCHS) today announced its 2022 Fall Tour, which will showcase a variety of architecturally and historically significant churches in downtown Charleston. The tour takes place on Saturday, November 12th from 10 am to 2 pm. During this self-guided tour, guests will explore churches of different...
100 local heroes to get free Chick-fil-A for a year as new location opens in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A new Chick-fil-A location in the Lowcountry is honoring and rewarding dozens of local heroes for making a difference in their community. The Atlanta-based chain’s newest location, located at 1726 State Road in the Cane Bay Shopping Center in Summerville, opens on Thursday. Instead of the traditional giveaways for the first 100 […]
Stevens Towing Christens Largest Marine Travelift in SC
In a ceremony reminiscent of a large ship christening, Stevens Towing Company– a family owned business based in South Carolina– officially launched into service one of the largest Marine Travelifts in the Southeast. The giant lift, 70 feet high by 87 feet wide, is capable of lifting 820 tons and barges up to 60-feet wide. It is entirely American made.
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State
Mashed compiled a list of the best nachos around the country, including this unique snack served in South Carolina.
Sportsman Boats to open South Carolina plant
Sportsman Boats Manufacturing has announced that its Phenom Yachts subsidiary will build a $12 million factory in Summerville, S.C. The project is expected to create 149 jobs. Operations will begin in early 2023.
Three takeaways from Mace, Andrews SC-01 debate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Nancy Mace (R) and Dr. Annie Andrews (D) met Wednesday for the first and only scheduled debate ahead of the November elections. While the candidates have taken many jabs at each other on social media and in campaign ads, the debate was their first in-person meeting. The heated rhetoric carried […]
Berkeley Co. committee sheds light on American Revolution history
BERKELEY COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) - A committee in Berkeley County is working with those passionate about American Revolution history to educate and engage the community and tourists on important landmarks in the area. South Carolina’s 250 Committee is a state commission that aims to celebrate and promote the state’s role...
Lowcountry hospitals prepare for nationwide shortage of Pitocin
Charleston, SC (WCIV) — According to the FDA, there is a nationwide shortage of Pitocin, the drug that helps women go into labor. MUSC said they have Pitocin, and the shortage has not affected them a lot. But, some adjustments are being made to conserve inventory. They are making...
Temporary Cooper River Memorial Library location to close in November
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is preparing to close its temporary location in North Charleston to focus on the next phase of construction on the Keith Summey North Charleston Library (KSNC), which is expected to open in 2023, CCPL announced on Thursday. The Cooper...
Charleston Animal Society named national finalist in Land Rover "Defender Service Awards"
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Animal Society received special recognition this week when it was named one of the five finalists in the Animal Welfare category in the Land Rover " Defender Service Awards." The organization drew recognition due to lifesaving work that impacts more than 15,000 animals per...
City meets prerequisites to use $18.1 million grant toward Ashley River Crossing project
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston is one step closer to better connecting West Ashley to downtown Charleston, a spokesperson for the city announced on Thursday. In 2019, the city applied for and received a grant worth $18.1 million to be used toward the planning and construction...
Charleston Animal Society searching for emergency foster homes for dogs, puppies
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Animal Society is in need of emergency foster homes for dogs and puppies. Leaders put a call out for fosters to help out, giving the animals a home for two days or up to two weeks. If you can help with a...
Breeze Airways adds 4 destinations from Charleston International
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday one new direct flight and three new BreezeThru destinations from Charleston International Airport. The low-fare airline announced a direct flight to Cincinnati beginning Feb. 8. The flights will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays. In addition to the direct flight, the airline...
Historic Charleston Foundation
The Aiken-Rhett House has been transformed for the fall! Now on view, a site-specific textile art installation by local artist, Mary Edna Fraser. Fraser uses over 50 works of art, between batiks and oil paintings, to perfectly capture and compliment the House Museum. FLIGHT was created to honor the spirits and lives of the voiceless and formerly enslaved men and women who would have traversed through the lowcountry’s dense swamps and waterways to find freedom. FLIGHT uses ariel views of these pathways freedom-seekers would have used to find their freedom, while the powerful poetry evoke the emotion and powerful moment of the space.
November Special Events at Charleston County Parks
NOVEMBER Special Events – Charleston County Parks. Navigate the majestic moss-draped trails of Laurel Hill County Park during the Chili 5K. Enjoy a post-race party including chili and beer. Open to all abilities and fitness levels. The Chili 5K is one of four 5K races in Charleston County Parks’ 5K Trail Race Series.
Berkeley County announces early voting locations opening Monday
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — In-person early voting for the November 8th General Election for Berkley County starts Monday, October 24th through Saturday, November 5th, at the following locations:. Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office: 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Hanahan Library: 1216 Old Murray...
