The Aiken-Rhett House has been transformed for the fall! Now on view, a site-specific textile art installation by local artist, Mary Edna Fraser. Fraser uses over 50 works of art, between batiks and oil paintings, to perfectly capture and compliment the House Museum. FLIGHT was created to honor the spirits and lives of the voiceless and formerly enslaved men and women who would have traversed through the lowcountry’s dense swamps and waterways to find freedom. FLIGHT uses ariel views of these pathways freedom-seekers would have used to find their freedom, while the powerful poetry evoke the emotion and powerful moment of the space.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO