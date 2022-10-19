Salute to Veterans event set for Nov. 4

The program includes the posting of colors by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, a patriotic recitation by Mr. John Taylor of Hoffman, and a live K9 demonstration by Midgard K9 Solutions out of Laurinburg. Photo courtesy of Richmond County Hospice

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Hospice is hosting its 11th annual Salute to Veterans event on November 4th at 11:00 a.m.

“As a nation, we owe so much to our veterans. As a hospice provider, we serve many veterans and we hear about their service first-hand as many of them share those experiences during their end-of-life journey,” says Jessica Mims, co-chair of the Salute to Veterans committee. “The stories of their service have an impact on those that hear them. We, here at Richmond County Hospice, feel it is important to do all that we can to let them know how much we appreciate their service,” she added.

The program entails several activities including the posting of colors by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, a patriotic recitation by Mr. John Taylor of Hoffman, and a live K9 demonstration by Midgard K9 Solutions out of Laurinburg.

There will also be a free lunch that will be catered by RCC café and complimentary coffee provided by The Salty Bean.

Financial sponsors of the event include Watson-King Funeral Homes and Richmond Memorial Park Cemetery, Mabry’s Drug and Homecare, Great Falls Wealth Management, REV Federal Credit Union, Wise Hospice Options, Epsilon Managed IT Services, Armando’s Mexican American Grill, and Cascades Industries.

The event has multiple in-kind sponsors and some of them include AMVETS Post 316, Billy Dunn, Midgard K9 Solutions, Richmond County Partnership for Children, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Honor Guard, Richmond Senior High School JROTC and Drum Line, The Salty Bean Coffee Co., VFW Post 4203 Auxiliary, and Wings of Love.

“We are thankful to all of our sponsors and the support that they provide to make this event possible,” says Mims.

The event will be held at 1119 US-1 in Rockingham and is free.

Contact Jessica at (910) 997-4464 for sponsorship inquiries and by October 30th to RSVP.