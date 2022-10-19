ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

Salute to Veterans event set for Nov. 4

By Iris Hunter Contributing Writer
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ywykf_0if0SsEB00
The program includes the posting of colors by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, a patriotic recitation by Mr. John Taylor of Hoffman, and a live K9 demonstration by Midgard K9 Solutions out of Laurinburg. Photo courtesy of Richmond County Hospice

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Hospice is hosting its 11th annual Salute to Veterans event on November 4th at 11:00 a.m.

“As a nation, we owe so much to our veterans. As a hospice provider, we serve many veterans and we hear about their service first-hand as many of them share those experiences during their end-of-life journey,” says Jessica Mims, co-chair of the Salute to Veterans committee. “The stories of their service have an impact on those that hear them. We, here at Richmond County Hospice, feel it is important to do all that we can to let them know how much we appreciate their service,” she added.

The program entails several activities including the posting of colors by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, a patriotic recitation by Mr. John Taylor of Hoffman, and a live K9 demonstration by Midgard K9 Solutions out of Laurinburg.

There will also be a free lunch that will be catered by RCC café and complimentary coffee provided by The Salty Bean.

Financial sponsors of the event include Watson-King Funeral Homes and Richmond Memorial Park Cemetery, Mabry’s Drug and Homecare, Great Falls Wealth Management, REV Federal Credit Union, Wise Hospice Options, Epsilon Managed IT Services, Armando’s Mexican American Grill, and Cascades Industries.

The event has multiple in-kind sponsors and some of them include AMVETS Post 316, Billy Dunn, Midgard K9 Solutions, Richmond County Partnership for Children, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Honor Guard, Richmond Senior High School JROTC and Drum Line, The Salty Bean Coffee Co., VFW Post 4203 Auxiliary, and Wings of Love.

“We are thankful to all of our sponsors and the support that they provide to make this event possible,” says Mims.

The event will be held at 1119 US-1 in Rockingham and is free.

Contact Jessica at (910) 997-4464 for sponsorship inquiries and by October 30th to RSVP.

Comments / 0

Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Sign up for the annual Christmas parade

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting entries for the 2022 Jackson’s Diesel Service Annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade. The Christmas celebration begins Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and the final deadline for parade entries will be Nov. 11 before late fees are applied.
LAURINBURG, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Scotland Regional Hospice to hold candlelight vigil in November

LAURINBURG — On Thursday, Nov. 17, Northview Harvest Ministries will once again play host to Scotland Regional Hospice’s annual Candlelight Memorial Service. For the past two years, the ceremony was provided virtually only due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The service will return to its in-person format this year, but a live streaming option will still be provided.
LAURINBURG, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Scotland Health selects new board members

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health recently held its annual board of trustees meeting to select new board members and to express appreciation to outgoing members for their service. Newly elected Scotland Health board members are John McLaurin of Laurinburg, Bryan Maynor of Pembroke, and Elizabeth Munnerlyn of Bennettsville. Sybil Bullard,...
LAURINBURG, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Harold Pearson, Samaritan Colony executive director, announces retirement

ROCKINGHAM — After serving as executive director of Samaritan Colony for 41 years, Harold Pearson announced his intention to retire at the end of this year. The Chair of Samaritan Colony’s Board of Directors, Clint Ray, said the following regarding Harold Pearson’s lifetime of service to Samaritan Colony and the communities served by the nonprofit—“I have been honored to serve on Samaritan Colony’s Board for the last five years. Every member of our Board is grateful for Harold’s long tenure of commitment and service, and we wish him all the best as he enters and enjoys his retirement.”
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Morven hosts 17th annual October Festival

MORVEN — On Oct. 8, Morven hosted its annual October Festival. Events included musical performances, a car and motorcycle show and a parade. Star Legacy Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to reducing pregnancy loss and neonatal death and improving care for families who experience these types of tragedies, provided resources regarding pregnancy and infant loss at the event.
MORVEN, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Southern Pines, NC

The charming little town of Southern Pines is part of Moore County in North Carolina. It is dubbed Horse Country, as it's full of large horse farms and long stretches of riding trails. Although it's just a small town, it's full of businesses and restaurants offering delicious old-fashioned American cooking.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
High School Football PRO

Bennettsville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lake City High School football team will have a game with Marlboro County High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WRAL

Teenage daughter of Fayetteville city councilwoman fatally shot

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was shot to death on Friday night. Coryonna Young, a 10th grader at Seventy-First High School and the daughter of Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin, was found with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. Officers and EMS responded to...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Florence Police Department network to go down for maintenance Thursday evening

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department network will go down Thursday evening for scheduled maintenance which will affect the department’s non-emergency lines. The maintenance is scheduled from 7 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday, according to the police department. Those who need to contact the department for non-emergencies should use the department’s alternate […]
FLORENCE, SC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Cooper announces 131 new jobs as American Woodmark expands in Richmond County

RALEIGH — American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD), one of the nation’s largest manufacturers of cabinets, will expand its operations in Hamlet, North Carolina creating 131 jobs in Richmond County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. “Strong rural communities like Hamlet provide manufacturing companies a great environment for expansion and...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Escaped Sanford inmate recaptured

SANFORD — Reginald Jones, who is serving a 20-year sentence for second-degree murder, was captured Wednesday night after walking away from his work release job in Sanford in Lee County. He was spotted by correctional staff walking along NC Highway 42 and was taken into custody without incident and...
SANFORD, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy