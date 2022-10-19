Read full article on original website
Letter – Jamie Bova: I am proud to endorse Stephanie Smyth and Katherine Jessup for Newport City Council At-Large
After serving on the City Council for six years, I’ve seen firsthand the qualities that make someone an engaged and effective Councilor. With that experience in mind, I am proud to endorse Stephanie A. Smyth and Katherine A. Jessup for Newport City Council At-Large. These women have been canvassing throughout Newport, talking about the issues and listening to resident concerns. Stephanie and Kate are passionate about our community and will work to help Newport thrive. Both are committed to transparent governance and embracing public participation as a part of the decision-making process. They will uphold our community values while fighting for things Newporters care about. Many of the issues we have here will take significant time and effort. Stephanie and Kate each have assets that will serve them well on the City Council.
Letter: Robert Power is the right person at the right time for our Newport School Committee
At certain times, the right person is in the right position at the right time. Although it might seem eons until the November election, I would like to strongly recommend you consider voting for Robert Power for Newport School Committee. I have worked with him on several projects and can...
Letter: Vote for Xay and feel good
With all that is going on in the world – Putin’s invasion of Ukraine along with nuclear weapons threats, increasing negative impacts of climate change, rising gun violence, surging cost- of- living expenses – here is something you can feel good about. You can to Vote on November 8th to elect Xaykham “Xay” Rexford Khamsyvoravong for an at-large Newport City Council seat.
Letter: Please don’t be misled by a flare (or a decoy flare) – Vote for the kids￼
Often opposition to a proposal or a new idea is a decoy – a fake substitution or flare intended to distract from something valid or challenging. School regionalization? Watch out for the flares. Flare #1 – Loss of union jobs. Reality – The school population will grow due...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island￼
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Council Meeting on Oct. 26
Newport City Council will host its next Regular Council Meeting in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall on Wednesday, October 26 at 6:30 pm. The meeting is open to the public, here’s a look at what’s on the docket. CITY OF NEWPORT. DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY...
DEM announces RI’s first domestic avian flu case, found in Newport County
Photo credit: Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) / USDA. The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today is announcing that the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) agency, has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a noncommercial backyard flock (non-poultry) in Newport County. This is the first domestic detection of HPAI – which has been confirmed in more than 40 states, affecting nearly 50 million domestic birds – in Rhode Island. Last summer, DEM advised the public that HPAI had been found in waterbirds such as gulls and that its crossover to domestic birds appeared inevitable. (Please visit the DEM website for detailed information on HPAI, including DEM’s response plan and an FAQ.)
DEM will start work on replacing Main Street Boat Ramp in Westerly on November 1
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) on Friday announced that it will start work on replacing the Main Street boat ramp in Westerly on Nov. 1. The popular boat ramp, owned and maintained by DEM, provides access to the Pawcatuck River and is used by recreational boaters and paddlers alike.
CCRI to recognize ten alumni for professional and personal achievements at the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Awards￼
Ten Community College of Rhode Island alumni will be inducted into the college’s Society of Knights and Squires as part of the CCRI Foundation and Alumni Association’s 2022 Outstanding Alumni Awards. The awards ceremony takes place Thursday, November 17 at 6 pm at CCRI’s Warwick campus. Tickets can...
Health officials kick off Rhode Island’s 2022-2023 flu vaccination campaign
Leaders from the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and Providence Community Health Centers (PCHC) gathered today at PCHC’s Chafee Health Center to officially kick off Rhode Island’s 2022-2023 flu vaccination campaign. “Rhode Island is a national leader for COVID-19 vaccination. Now it’s time for us to be...
RIDOT wins Climate Challenge Award for its proposal to use permeable pavement on North Road in Jamestown
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today announced that it has been chosen to receive $312,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) as one of 35 participants in the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Climate Challenge Initiative. The Climate Challenge Initiative provides funding, training, and technical assistance to...
Open Houses: 21 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, October 21 – 23, 2022. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information.
Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼
By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
Obituary: Dorothy A. Post
Dorothy A. Post passed from this life October 17, 2022 at age 99 years, 1 month and 10 days in Newport RI. The daughter of the late Donald and Alice Arnett of North Reading, MA, she had a long life filled with incredible accomplishments. She met her husband of 54 years, the late Ellsworth E. Post, Jr., while she was on active duty with the United States Navy during World War II. Together they raised 8 children, took in foster children, and were active in business and community.
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Oct. 22 – 29)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. October 23 – 29, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Eastbound...
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Oct. 21-23)
We’re focusing on the roots this weekend, another busy one on the local music scene. Check out a few of our favorites in “Six Picks Music” below. Friday: County music fans … don’t miss this one. The Newport Playhouse welcomes the traditional country duo Malpass Brothers on Friday. The band is as authentic as they come, unapologetically retro, and has shared the stage with Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Marty Stuart among others. Music begins at 7PM. Click here for details.
